Dave Blow column: Kids drive the engine at Willard

Willard Mountain was crawling with little kids in big helmets Sunday morning as the sun started poking through and weekly lessons were beginning.
It’s a typical scene on the weekend at Willard, a throwback-style mountain with a mom-and-pop flair.
Parents, like Amy Quinlivan and Jeff and Molly Brown, were hanging out visiting as their kids learned how to navigate the Easton ski area.
For Jeff Brown, whose kids Cooper, 8, and Callie, 5, were in lessons, being at Willard comes naturally. It’s where he skied as a kid from Malta.
“Everybody knows everybody,” said Brown, who now lives in Clifton Park. “It’s definitely family-run. They don’t treat it like a giant corporation.”
Quinlivan’s children Kellan, 8, and Allie, 6, were in lessons as we chatted, and she joked about a conversation she had with a neighbor about parents who take their kids skiing on Sunday instead of church.
“We’re kind of really at church,” she joked. “We’re pretty close to God up here.”
She was obviously joking and not poking fun at any religion or anything, but it struck a kindred nerve with me because as someone who went to church every Sunday as a kid, I pondered that very question when I was taking my kids skiing on Sundays instead of church.
I’m OK with my choice because I believe we had some pretty spiritual, amazing family moments on those Sundays.
Stillwater resident Steve Ropitzky and I chatted about the topic at the summit and he said something like “It’s not the place of worship that matters,” essentially saying you can be spiritual on the hill too.
I agree.
Ropitzky, 66, was joining me, 52, in elevating the average age of skiers on the mountain Sunday and making a couple hours-worth of turns on a brisk, sunny morning. I skied the little glades area, the steep Colonel and even the beginner Bunny Hop. The less-than-stellar winter had the left side of the mountain closed, but the open terrain was perfectly groomed with some spots left natural too.
Ropitzky said he skis at least a few times a week at West Mountain in Queensbury, but he likes Willard on the weekends because it’s closer and a little less crowded.
You have free articles remaining.
And he raved about Willard’s people and “friendly, outgoing” vibe.
He said his girlfriend is taking lessons in the TGIF Program offered on Fridays. For $45, she gets a lesson, a day pass and rentals, he said.
“Just think of the thousands of people in the Capital District who learned to ski here. This is where I learned,” he said.
As we spoke, a man nearby overheard the interview and chimed in “It’s a great place to teach your kids to ski and not break the bank,” before skiing off.
An hour before meeting these people, I was chatting with a tired-looking Willard owner Charles “Chic” Wilson, who hadn’t been to bed since Friday night after having to fill in overnight for a snowmaker who couldn’t work.
Later Sunday, I was telling him all the nice things people were saying about his mountain and about him and his wife, Chris, and about how kid-friendly the place is.
He was happy to hear it and said, “It’s what we are, is kids.”
But the up-and-down winter has been tough, he said, and he half-kiddingly said if anyone wants to “live the dream” of owning a small ski area “now’s the time to do it.”
“We just need a good year. We haven’t had one in three years,” he said.
His wife, Chris, who is kind of quiet, said she’s hoping for a big President’s Week and said she’s also looking forward to being able to enjoy some skiing herself at the end of the season in Big Sky, Montana.
“I love Big Sky,” she said.
Fire on West Mountain
West Mountain in Queensbury is hosting its annual Fire on the Mountain event Saturday evening with fireworks, torch-lit parade, bonfire and music by Audio Stars. It starts at 7 p.m.
Cole’s Woods dark
City Councilman Jim Clark put out a notice Tuesday saying damage from the recent ice storm wreaked havoc with the ski trail system and it’ll be a while before the trails are lit again. I skied in there Monday to check it out and although there were lots of twigs and pine boughs littering some sections, the skiing was really good. I did notice wires down in at least four spots, and I’m sure there were probably more.
Dave Blow writes a weekly winter sports column for The Post-Star.