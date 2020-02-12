Dave Blow column: Kids drive the engine at Willard

As we spoke, a man nearby overheard the interview and chimed in “It’s a great place to teach your kids to ski and not break the bank,” before skiing off.

An hour before meeting these people, I was chatting with a tired-looking Willard owner Charles “Chic” Wilson, who hadn’t been to bed since Friday night after having to fill in overnight for a snowmaker who couldn’t work.

Later Sunday, I was telling him all the nice things people were saying about his mountain and about him and his wife, Chris, and about how kid-friendly the place is.

He was happy to hear it and said, “It’s what we are, is kids.”

But the up-and-down winter has been tough, he said, and he half-kiddingly said if anyone wants to “live the dream” of owning a small ski area “now’s the time to do it.”

“We just need a good year. We haven’t had one in three years,” he said.

His wife, Chris, who is kind of quiet, said she’s hoping for a big President’s Week and said she’s also looking forward to being able to enjoy some skiing herself at the end of the season in Big Sky, Montana.

“I love Big Sky,” she said.

