Dave Blow column: Crandall Pond skating kick-off was a blast

“Eye of the Tiger” was blasting from the speakers just off the ice as pint-sized hockey players, sticks in hand, were zig-zagging across the ice in and out of people traffic, while car traffic cruised by on Glen Street.
Other skaters, from beginners pushing milk crates to, ahem, older more seasoned ones like me, traversed the well-manicured Crandall Pond surface.
Those who weren’t skating were visiting by bonfires, chatting on the ice, laughing under open car hatches facing the ice and slugging on hot chocolate.
Glens Falls Tourism Director Amy Collins was on hockey skates and immediately downplayed her abilities and spoke about how gingerly she was taking it.
With a little prompting, however, she then took off and flaunted some pretty perfect, tight cross-over turns.
“A girl from Saint Lawrence University oughta be able to skate,” she said through a big smile.
Marc and Rhianna Cerro were on the ice talking to Collins, while their 9-year-old daughter Lily skated. Marc called Crandall Park a “gem,” Rhianna talked about how nice it was to have a big turnout and Lily was psyched many of her friends were there.
Tending one of the fires was Dan Rice, who said his daughter said the same thing about knowing lots of people there.
“She immediately ran off with her friends,” he said, adding that the pond “a great resource” that deserves promoting.
“I don’t think people realize we’re a tourist destination,” Rice said.
Forgive me for harping about Crandall Pond skating, but this event was really great.
It got at least 200 people outside in the winter, got kids (and parents) off their phones and moving, and clearly struck a community nerve, evidenced by the 5,300 Facebook views on a basic video I shot while circling the pond.
Diana Palmer, the city councilwoman spearheading the event, made the 22 gallons of hot chocolate and joked that she then played “hot chocolate bartender.”
Although she admitted forgetting her skates in the bustle, she also savored the night, and said interest in the Facebook video is evidence that people just “like this sort of thing.”
“I think our community is special with a real strong sense of community spirit,” she said.
“And Crandall Pond is a community resource. It’s nice to show it off. It was a real 'Hometown USA' feeling. The fires, hot chocolate, families out laughing. It was just really nice.”
On Saturday, skaters were back, and so was Councilman Jim Clark, who said they’re already talking about next year’s event and pondering if it could happen more often.
And kudos to city DPW worker Rich Elmer, who is treating this pond like it’s his baby. Clark said he made a Zamboni-type contraption from plans he found on YouTube featuring a plastic water tank and a tow-behind squeegee device he pulls with an ATV.
He was meticulously grooming the ice Thursday afternoon in preparation, and the ice was pretty flawless. I skated again Sunday, and actually helped an older gentleman shovel off some of the fresh snow, and when I finish typing this Wednesday evening, I’m going again.
Gore event
Young skiers and snowboarders from around the world have converged on Gore Mountain in Johnsburg to compete in the “Hole Shot and Revolution Tour.” The tour features some of the world’s best in the 13+ category competing in snowboardcross and skicross events. The competition plays out on Gore’s new 4,000-foot cross course on Wild Air and Pot Luck trails. Spectators are encouraged and the event runs through Friday.
Dave Blow writes a weekly winter sports column.