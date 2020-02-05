Dave Blow column: Crandall Pond skating kick-off was a blast

“Eye of the Tiger” was blasting from the speakers just off the ice as pint-sized hockey players, sticks in hand, were zig-zagging across the ice in and out of people traffic, while car traffic cruised by on Glen Street.

Other skaters, from beginners pushing milk crates to, ahem, older more seasoned ones like me, traversed the well-manicured Crandall Pond surface.

Those who weren’t skating were visiting by bonfires, chatting on the ice, laughing under open car hatches facing the ice and slugging on hot chocolate.

Glens Falls Tourism Director Amy Collins was on hockey skates and immediately downplayed her abilities and spoke about how gingerly she was taking it.

With a little prompting, however, she then took off and flaunted some pretty perfect, tight cross-over turns.

“A girl from Saint Lawrence University oughta be able to skate,” she said through a big smile.

Marc and Rhianna Cerro were on the ice talking to Collins, while their 9-year-old daughter Lily skated. Marc called Crandall Park a “gem,” Rhianna talked about how nice it was to have a big turnout and Lily was psyched many of her friends were there.