COLUMN: Work toward a New York ski museum is slow progress

Robert and Kelly Nessle have a dream for the town of Johnsburg, and they’ve had it for a while now.

They envision people coming from all over to visit a New York Museum of Skiing and Ski Hall of Fame, located on a piece of town-donated property off Route 28.

With few donations and a lot of their own money, they even produced a flashy, 16-page brochure packed with facts and historic pictures detailing the importance New York has had in the ski industry.

In an hour-long chat earlier this week, the almost 89-year-old Robert, still a skiing fanatic, talked excitedly at the possibilities.

He spoke about Johnsburg’s historic Ski Bowl and the ski trains that hauled people here to ski it. And he detailed how New York, unlike most other states, has ski areas basically everywhere.

“You can’t go anywhere in New York where you’re not half an hour from a ski area,” said Nessle, who added that he was there for opening day when the modern Gore Mountain began in 1964.

The Nessles, who still travel across the country annually to ski with family, have been trying to get the museum off the ground since the early 2000s when they teamed up with former local pediatrician Dan O’Keeffe, who was writing books about ski history.

But the effort seems to be stalled a bit.

“We’re moving at sloth speed,” Kelly Nessle said.

She said a lot of people like the idea, but aren’t too excited to work to make it happen.

“The other big problem is money. We have no money,” she said, adding that a feasibility study done on the plan was paid for mostly out of pocket.

The Nessles said they’ve seen successful ski museums in other parts of the country like Vail, Colorado and Park City, Utah. Robert seems confident that something similar could succeed here, with such rich skiing history. But it needs momentum, and to that end he has talked about taking to the road to visit all the ski areas in the state to drum up support — again, at almost 89 years old.

“I’m here to tell you if he says he’ll do it, he’ll do it,” said Johnsburg Administrative Clerk Joanne Morehouse.

I chatted with Morehouse on Tuesday in an attempt to speak with Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan, and during the discussion she painted a picture of the Nessles as very civic-minded people always working to help their community.

“I’d love to see this happen — just for him,” Morehouse said. “He and his wife are fantastic people.”

Scott Brandi, president of Ski Areas of New York, which represents ski areas across the state, said he loves the idea of paying tribute to the state’s rich history. However, he said he believes it needs to be done on a smaller scale and that the Nessle’s dream is too rich. He said he and others in the industry favor perhaps a traveling museum that could go to the various ski areas, or a display at the New York State Museum in Albany.

He said the Nessles seem stuck on the idea of an expensive “bricks and mortar” facility in North Creek that he and others just don’t believe is sustainable.

“I 100% totally support doing something,” he said. “But how many people are going to pay $20 to go to a ski museum?”

But Hogan, reached Wednesday, said she loves the idea of a museum and said North Creek is an obvious spot, given its storied skiing history since 1934.

“And I’d like to see their full vision realized,” she said, adding that the couple is soon headed off to Colorado to ski Winter Park — where thy met. “They have been working long and hard at this and it’s a wonderful idea.”

Hogan also said the town is willing to help beyond donation of the land, but leaders need guidance from the Nessles and other museum board members.

And Nessle, despite naysayers, remains convinced that people will come and spend money to visit a New York skiing museum — if it’s done right.

“But we need support from the ski areas,” he said. “I’m way up there in age and I’d like to see it happen while I’m still around.”

