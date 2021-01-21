COLUMN: Willard Mountain helps foster ski buddies

Whenever I talk to a dad like that, it always fosters memories of me teaching my two girls, both now in their 20s.

I remember the perhaps selfish goal I also had of creating ski buddies. And before I skied away from Kucskar and Avery, I told him I was there with my youngest daughter, Sarah, who can ski down most anything and who at times I now have to chase. I wanted to illustrate that his efforts will likely pay dividends, and that before long he’ll be back to skiing bigger area mountains like Gore, where he skied a lot in the past, with Avery.

It also got me thinking about Sarah, and how as a dad I was always trying to find our “thing” that connected us.

My older daughter Kirsti shared my love of baseball, and she loved playing softball, specifically pitching.

Sarah didn’t share that love. So I tried golf with her, but that wasn’t it either, and neither girl shared my love for basketball. I watched her excel at dance and lacrosse, but I couldn’t relate to those “things.”

But having skied with her a handful of times this year, both downhill and Nordic, I was thinking we have our “thing.” And it feels good.