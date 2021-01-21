COLUMN: Willard Mountain helps foster ski buddies

Paul Kucskar was a man clearly with a very relatable plan when I skied up to him and his 5-year-old daughter last Friday at Easton’s Willard Mountain.
He was at the top of the gently sloped Bunny Hop trail ready to head down when I stopped, introduced myself and asked if it would be OK to snap a picture of them skiing.
He graciously accepted, and I steamed ahead to set up and wait for them to ski at me for the picture.
After the action picture was taken, we chatted, and the Glenville dad told how he’s basically trying to create a little ski buddy in Avery.
“I love skiing and she’s my first little one,” he said. “I’m getting to teach her how to ski and loving every minute of it.”
Avery seemed to be enjoying it too, and spoke fondly of her ski school teachers at Willard. When I mentioned I had a niece named Avery, she quickly threw in the fun fact that she has a good friend named Avery, too, followed by a cute chuckle.
Kucskar said Willard is a perfect place to teach a kid to ski, in part because it has that easy Bunny Hop trail from the top.
He said Maple Ridge Ski Area is closer to his home, “but there’s no green circle from the top.” Willard, he said, is empowering for Avery and he loves how “everyone is extremely friendly.”
Whenever I talk to a dad like that, it always fosters memories of me teaching my two girls, both now in their 20s.
I remember the perhaps selfish goal I also had of creating ski buddies. And before I skied away from Kucskar and Avery, I told him I was there with my youngest daughter, Sarah, who can ski down most anything and who at times I now have to chase. I wanted to illustrate that his efforts will likely pay dividends, and that before long he’ll be back to skiing bigger area mountains like Gore, where he skied a lot in the past, with Avery.
It also got me thinking about Sarah, and how as a dad I was always trying to find our “thing” that connected us.
My older daughter Kirsti shared my love of baseball, and she loved playing softball, specifically pitching.
Sarah didn’t share that love. So I tried golf with her, but that wasn’t it either, and neither girl shared my love for basketball. I watched her excel at dance and lacrosse, but I couldn’t relate to those “things.”
But having skied with her a handful of times this year, both downhill and Nordic, I was thinking we have our “thing.” And it feels good.
I saw some of me in Kucskar’s eyes at Willard. The excitement of a blossoming ski buddy and thinking ahead to the possibilities. He saw Sarah and I ski past him and Avery on the way to a lift one run, and I hope that only bolstered his excitement.
The Willard experience
Having gotten caught up in the sentimentality of the day, I kind of ignored the skiing, which was really good. Terrain was limited, rightfully so given little natural snow recently and warmer temps that prevent solid stretches of snowmaking. But, as always at Willard, what was open was stellar. The main trail, Joe’s Special, had great cover offering effortless turns. We played around in the little glades area, too. The lower half of The Colonel, where racing takes place, was also in great shape and offered a steeper challenge, while the mainstay aforementioned Bunny Hop was in perfect shape for folks like Kucskar and his daughter.
We skied probably 15 runs, then adjourned to the restaurant for a grilled chicken sandwich, fries and some fried avocado bites (don’t judge, they were great!).
Given COVID-19 challenges, I really hope Mother Nature throws a bone to the ski industry and give owners like Willard’s Charles “Chic” Wilson a break in the form of some snowfall.
Wilson said he went into the season literally hoping to not break any COVID-19 regulations and be able to pay his bills.
“Even if I don’t make a penny, I’ll say I did OK,” he said. “Right now, it might be better than that.”
Willard has opened more terrain since my visit Friday and said he was sold out Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The tubing park is now open and he soon plans to move snowmaking to the left side of the mountain.