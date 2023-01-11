COLUMN: The ‘Games’ brought her back stateside

I’ve written a little about how Gore and Whiteface mountains are hosting the World University Winter Games starting today and running through Jan. 22.

About 1,500 elite collegiate athletes from 46 countries are converging to compete in skiing and snowboard events. It’s only the second time the United States has hosted the games since their birth in 1960, with Lake Placid previously welcoming athletes in 1972.

But what I haven’t written about is how the games are also bringing back to the United States a former student of mine from Germany.

Annika Saunus will likely be at both mountains reporting on the games for the Association of International Press Services Young Reporters Programme.

Only six were chosen worldwide, which World University Games Head of Communication Jon Lundin said is a huge accomplishment.

“She’ll be learning the ins and outs of what it’s like to be a sports reporter,” he said, adding that they will get mentoring from sports reporters who have covered multiple Olympics and World Cup events. “Just the networking opportunities alone. As a young reporter, and this is your opportunity, it couldn’t get any better.”

Saunus is also no stranger to winter sports. She was a stellar Nordic skier at Castleton University, becoming only the second athlete from the school to win a United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association individual national title and the first to win the Classic Sprint race.

Sadly for me and the ski team, she left Castleton after her freshman year to further her studies and Nordic career back home in Germany.

But I think she took a little bit of me with her.

What I remember most about Saunus was her seemingly immediate interest in journalism and storytelling. And while she was a bit of a natural at it, she had a drive that few other students possess.

She was only in one of my classes, Intro to Journalism, but it was clear early that a journalism career of some sort — maybe in sports — was more than a possibility.

Her first published story was fittingly about foreign skiers at Castleton and the cultural and landscape changes they face, as well as a different training style.

And not long into the semester, she came to me asking if she could take two weeks away from class to participate in the “International Youth Media Camp” in Finland — basically working as a TV news team interviewing elite athletes in the European Youth Olympic Festival. She said she had applied for the experience not thinking she had a shot — and she was chosen!

“Got the chance to interview some athletes today and just wrote the first article for the media team here,” she emailed in a March 21 exchange.

Last August, back home in Germany, she emailed asking for a reference letter for the World University Games opportunity.

I wrote an all-true, flattering letter basically saying it’s a no-brainer to include her.

“I selfishly was sad when she told me she was heading back to Germany because I so wanted to work with her more. But my loss is Germany’s gain and if she’s chosen to report in Lake Placid, I selfishly look forward to seeing her again and reading her work,” I wrote.

She suggested in a subsequent email that my letter likely helped, and thanked me.

Truth is, I doubt she needed my help. I hope I inspired her, but she probably has no idea how inspiring she is to me.

If you go

Although some hockey events started in Lake Placid on Wednesday, the skiing and snowboard events kick off Thursday. And if you plan to go, Lundin said, you can expect to see future Olympians.

“Roughly 1,000 athletes have gone on to compete in the Olympics,” Lundin said. “Some of them are reaching the pinnacle of their athletic careers and still others are using this as another step toward qualifying for a World Cup team and hopefully an Olympic team.”

For a complete list of events, Lundin is directing people to the lakeplacid2023.com website, where they can choose specific sports and see schedules for each.

Visitors are also likely to see different parking patterns and enhanced security.