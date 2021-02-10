Column: The COVID effect: Ski equipment selling out

The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated many aspects of normal life, but for ski retailers it’s been a boon.
Stocks of skis and boots — both cross-country and Alpine — have been flying off the shelves this year making it tough for customers to find what they’re looking for.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said John Jacobs, director of sales and development for Queensbury’s Reliable Racing, which operates the Inside Edge retail store.
A stressed-sounding Drew Higley at the Sports Page in Queensbury on Tuesday agreed, saying he has no cross-country skis or snowshoes left in the shop and Alpine packages are dwindling, too.
“It’s been crazy,” he said.
Ski shop officials from across the region said more people than ever have been seeking outdoor recreation opportunities as other social activities they’re used to aren’t available.
They’re seeing record numbers of new skiers and lots of former skiers getting back into the sport.
Jack Hay, who co-owns Alpine Sport Shop in Saratoga Springs with his wife, Cathy, said his Nordic gear was sold out by Thanksgiving and the 40 sets of rental skis he would normally rent out by the day were rented out for the season.
“We just got 10 pairs in the other day and six are gone already without mentioning them,” he said. “But we don’t have boots or poles.”
Jacobs, at Queensbury’s Inside Edge, said because store owner Steve Kvinlaug also imports skis from Czechoslovakia, they’ve been able to keep skis in stock, but they’ve basically run out of boots.
And Inside Edge is doing far more Nordic ski repairs than ever before, Jacobs said.
All said sales were brisk before the 30-inch snowstorm in December, and only elevated from there.
Higley said COVID-19 did for the retail ski industry what they’ve tried to do for years: get more people into the sport.
Bruce Lundgren, owner of Fall Line Ski Shop in Queensbury, said sales have been brisk there too, but he does still have a decent stock of Alpine skis and boots. It’s the ski apparel he’s running short on.
And although he doesn’t carry much Nordic gear, he has always used a supplier in New Jersey and could get it in a day. But not this year.
“I called for cross-country ski boots last week and zero,” he said. “People are coming out of the woodwork to ski — and that’s a good thing.”
But while all of the shops have been pleased with sales, they also lament the fact that they can’t provide more gear that people want.
“We’re still getting half a dozen calls a day about Nordic stuff,” Hay said. “It’s good, but frustrating for us.”
David Blow is a freelance writer and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.