Column: The COVID effect: Ski equipment selling out

Jacobs, at Queensbury’s Inside Edge, said because store owner Steve Kvinlaug also imports skis from Czechoslovakia, they’ve been able to keep skis in stock, but they’ve basically run out of boots.

And Inside Edge is doing far more Nordic ski repairs than ever before, Jacobs said.

All said sales were brisk before the 30-inch snowstorm in December, and only elevated from there.

Higley said COVID-19 did for the retail ski industry what they’ve tried to do for years: get more people into the sport.

Bruce Lundgren, owner of Fall Line Ski Shop in Queensbury, said sales have been brisk there too, but he does still have a decent stock of Alpine skis and boots. It’s the ski apparel he’s running short on.

And although he doesn’t carry much Nordic gear, he has always used a supplier in New Jersey and could get it in a day. But not this year.

“I called for cross-country ski boots last week and zero,” he said. “People are coming out of the woodwork to ski — and that’s a good thing.”

But while all of the shops have been pleased with sales, they also lament the fact that they can’t provide more gear that people want.

“We’re still getting half a dozen calls a day about Nordic stuff,” Hay said. “It’s good, but frustrating for us.”

David Blow is a freelance writer and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

