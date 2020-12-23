Column: Taking advantage of plentiful snow

And for those wondering how Covid-friendly the mountains are operating, I was warned twice at Gore for my mask slipping below my nose (see foggy glasses above). Masks were on all faces at West Mountain, too, and skiers and riders were definitely more spaced out in lift lines than usual.

All three outings, I put boots on in the parking lot and didn’t go into lodges, so I can’t speak to distancing in lodges, but officials from both mountains were praising visitors.

“I can’t say enough about how great the public has been,” West Mountain co-owner Spencer Montgomery said Wednesday. “We had some apprehension, obviously, but the public was really cooperative and most if not all of our fears were alleviated.”

Gore Mountain Marketing Manager Stephanie Backes echoed Montgomery’s praise of visitors’ behavior adhering to pandemic guidelines, including patience for longer than usual gondola lines because you can only ride with people you came with.

“We are very grateful that guests have been following our Covid protocols because they are in place for everyone’s health and safety,” she said. “Skiers and riders are excited to be here and they understand what we have to do to keep our season safe.”