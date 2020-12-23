Column: Taking advantage of plentiful snow

I may have gotten a late start skiing this year, but I made up for lost runs by skiing three times since Friday, including my first turns at Gore Mountain and two visits to West Mountain.
Although Gore didn’t get the nearly three feet of snow we got in the Glens Falls area, it got about a foot, and conditions were phenomenal Friday.
Longtime opening day ski buddy Dan Stewart and I skied basically everything that was open, including a sweaty, challenging run down the bumped-up Topridge to start the season.
Then there were the cruisers like Showcase, Sunway and the trails on the north side like Sleeping Bear.
All were covered in packed powder and turns were effortless and devoid of any scratchy ice sounds.
I made it to West Mountain early Saturday for opening day with my daughter Sarah and again on Tuesday afternoon. It was really foggy early Saturday and difficult for me to see, especially masked and with glasses fogging. But we made some decent runs and had fun.
On Tuesday it was clear, less crowded and offered a nice mix of mellow cruisers like Frolic and Holy Mackerel and some more challenging, ungroomed trails like Coy Dog that offered some mogul practice.
I love how, thanks to that monster snow dump, we went from limited offerings to full-on ski season.
And for those wondering how Covid-friendly the mountains are operating, I was warned twice at Gore for my mask slipping below my nose (see foggy glasses above). Masks were on all faces at West Mountain, too, and skiers and riders were definitely more spaced out in lift lines than usual.
All three outings, I put boots on in the parking lot and didn’t go into lodges, so I can’t speak to distancing in lodges, but officials from both mountains were praising visitors.
“I can’t say enough about how great the public has been,” West Mountain co-owner Spencer Montgomery said Wednesday. “We had some apprehension, obviously, but the public was really cooperative and most if not all of our fears were alleviated.”
Gore Mountain Marketing Manager Stephanie Backes echoed Montgomery’s praise of visitors’ behavior adhering to pandemic guidelines, including patience for longer than usual gondola lines because you can only ride with people you came with.
“We are very grateful that guests have been following our Covid protocols because they are in place for everyone’s health and safety,” she said. “Skiers and riders are excited to be here and they understand what we have to do to keep our season safe.”
Despite the excitement of the recent snow and the praise for the pandemic behavior of visitors, both Backes and Montgomery were lamenting the rainy forecast that’s expecting to dump inches of rain on the slopes between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“How do you get two inches of rain on Christmas Eve?” Montgomery said. “The good news is right after, the cold comes back.”
Montgomery said there’s a 50-50 chance of being open Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Backes said Gore will be open both days, and urged people to visit the www.goremountain.com website for ticket availability and conditions.
Gore had 23 trails and seven lifts open Wednesday, including two runs from the summit.
Willard fully open
Willard Mountain in Easton will be open 10-4 Christmas Eve day but closed Christmas.
Owner Charles "Chic" Wilson said the monster snowstorm allowed him to have 100% of the terrain open since last Friday, creating “perfect” conditions and lots of happy skiers and riders. That may change with the predicted rain, however.
“What a sin,” he said of expected wet weather. “We’d have another foot (if it was snow).”
David Blow is a former Post-Star reporter and editor who now teaches at Castleton University and freelances. You can reach him at davent67@gmail.com.