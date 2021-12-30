COLUMN: Strong opening week for West Mountain

The plan was to open presents Christmas morning, chill out for a while and then head to West Mountain to ski with my daughter, Sarah.

The incredibly uplifting rainy forecast (sarcasm definitely intended) led to change of plans, and we headed over on Christmas Eve day instead. It was West’s opening day.

The mountain was busy — very busy — with lots of excited young people (and some older, too) coating the mountain.

It felt great to have that backyard skiing option open to us again, and conditions were really quite good.

For the most part, the mountain was covered in packed powder that day, with a few expected scratchy spots in some of the more heavily traveled narrower areas of trails.

Interesting to me, was that the best snow on the mountain was on a trail that until recent years was never open. The Cure is the steepest trail at West Mountain and perhaps was being skied less on Friday because of it. But we feasted on the edges of it, making confident, quick turns without fear of losing an edge.

We had early Christmas Eve dinner plans so we didn’t ski too long, but it was a perfect ski season entry at West Mountain and I continue to be amazed at the transformation of the ski area.

I taught my kids to ski there when they were both 3, and their interest in the sport has ebbed and flowed a bit over the years. But these days, Sarah is skiing with her boyfriend while away at school in Burlington and Kirsti has been skiing with her boyfriend in Spain. Both seem to have a rekindled passion for sliding down ski mountains. It makes me happy and I eagerly await any chance to ski with them.

Now, to get my wife back on the hill…

I went back to West early Wednesday morning to find almost springlike conditions, the result of above freezing temps and a little bit of fresh snow. I ran into friend Jeff Tabor, a fixture at West in the winter who has already skied several times this season, including at Killington. He was saying the early morning conditions at West on Wednesday were the best of the season so far.

We made some runs together and then ran into passholder Steve Ropitzky, whom I interviewed at Willard Mountain for a column in February 2020. The then 66-year-old hasn’t slowed down since I last spoke with him, telling me he has 2021-22 passes at Willard, West and Bromley mountains.

It was fun chatting with him on a couple of lift rides up. I enjoy that part of skiing, the camaraderie and lift chats with like-minded folks.

West Mountain co-owner Spencer Montgomery on Thursday said that the holiday week has been one of the best in his nine years of operating the mountain. Despite limited natural snow and limited snowmaking opportunities, he said the parking lot has been full and people seem really happy.

“Everyone just seems very appreciative we’re open,” he said. “Ski areas in Western New York are not open yet or are re-closing.”

He said West Mountain chooses to open fewer trails, but be able to keep them open when the weather doesn’t cooperate, while other mountains go for higher trail counts and thinner cover.

Montgomery said roughly half of the people skiing this holiday season are tourists, the result of an aggressive three-year marketing campaign through Lift Marketing, targeting New York City area skiers and riders.

He said obviously he’d love to have more terrain open, but he needs snowmaking temperatures to make that happen. Those lower temps are expected Sunday, he said.

“That would be my only complaint,” he said of the lack of snowmaking weather. “But these warm temperatures also get people out skiing.”

