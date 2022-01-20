COLUMN: Storm offers skiing in Cole's Woods — finally

Cole’s Woods was sun-drenched and beautiful Tuesday morning — and I was all alone out there.

The trails were also just naturally tracked from other skiers before me, having yet to be groomed.

And it was really fast.

Colder temperatures after the warmer weather during Monday’s snowstorm turned the man-made tracks into icy mini-luge runs for each ski.

On a couple of occasions, I scared myself cruising down some of the hills that traverse Halfway Brook, but a little fear is exhilarating. And I forget that I now ski on newer, wider skis with metal edges on them, and can tackle the hills with less fear than on the narrow pair of antique Karhu waxless skis I used for three decades until last year.

I went to the woods hoping to run into people to chat with. It was around 11 and I was in between teaching obligations and ready for a sweat.

When I got to the parking lot off Fire Road, mine was the only vehicle. When I returned, there were two others, but I never saw their occupants. Judging from the tracks, though, plenty of folks have been out there eager to swish along on our first real snow.

It was my first time on Nordic skis this winter — a late start precipitated by the lack of snow.

Bill Blood, president of Friends of Cole’s Woods, said Tuesday afternoon that he had yet to ski this year for the same reason.

He said groomers were on the trails Tuesday not long after I had gone and he was getting reports that there were quite a few thin spots.

In a follow-up chat on Thursday, he said he skied for the first time on Wednesday and verified that there were thin spots — which he has been helping remedy by shoveling snow onto them — but said it felt great to be out there.

“It was really fun to be back on the skis yesterday. I think it’s the longest into January I’ve ever gone without skiing,” he said.

Blood said the cover was enough to host ski programs Wednesday night, including an adult learn-to-ski program and the Bill Koch Program for kids. Two adults showed up in the field behind Inside Edge to learn to ski and about 25 kids ages 4 to 13 were skiing in the Bill Koch Program.

He said plans were to also hold the first of weekly Thursday night races, where competitors can traditional ski, skate ski or snowshoe on either 2k or 4k courses. A weekly swag bag is raffled also with donations from Inside Edge, Sports Page, Rick’s Bike Shop, Grey Ghost Bikes and North Country Subaru. For more information, visit the Friends of Cole’s Woods website at https://www.friendsofcoleswoods.org.

After my Tuesday ski in Cole’s Woods, on Wednesday I decided to take my Nordic skis to Bay Meadows Golf Course with my dog, Bear.

I had hoped someone would have beat me to it to make a track, but no luck — at least from the parking lot.

Once I got out a ways, I ran into tracks coming from some of the adjacent homes and making a loop. Bear ran around like a wild man, rolling in the snow and leading the way.

Like Blood, I had yet to be on skinny skis yet this year, but my back-to-back days were a great way to start — albeit a lot later than usual! Hoping for many more chances.

David Blow is a freelance writer and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0