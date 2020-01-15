Column: Skating on Crandall Pond to kick-off Jan. 31

I walked by Crandall Pond on Monday and salivated over the glassy ice.

When we get winter rain and 60-degree temperatures like last weekend, as depressing as it is, Crandall Pond gets a Mother Nature Zamboni job, making the ice like a bottle.

And I was excited that on Friday night, Glens Falls was hosting a pond-opening party on the ice with burn-barrel bonfires and hot chocolate under the lights — a good ol' Hometown USA wholesome event.

A day earlier, Third Ward City Councilwoman Diana Palmer excitedly talked about it.

“Hopefully it’ll become an annual tradition for the opening of the pond that we can build on,” said Palmer, who came up with the idea. “Last year, I was advocating to get it open at night. In winter, we have less chances to get outdoors together, like with ‘Take a Bite’ in the summer, and it’s just a nice thing for families to be able to do. We put light in and that was great.

“To build on that, we wanted to do a tradition celebrating the opening of the pond," she added.

But when I got home from walking my dog, I got a call from Palmer saying the event is being pushed back to Jan. 31, for two reasons.