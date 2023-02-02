I had a neat Facebook memory pop up on my phone Tuesday from three years ago when Glens Falls hosted its Fire & Ice skating event on Crandall Pond.

As Robert Palmer’s “Sledgehammer” blasted from speakers on one end and campfires crackled on one of the islands and on shore, I did a slow lap and shot a video while I skated.

There were little kids hanging onto parents, slightly bigger ones racing around the ice, some chasing pucks with sticks. There were parents chatting in groups, hot chocolate being slugged down and tunes cranking.

It was also smack in the middle of that insane pandemic, too, yet it was an escape from it.

Seeing the video that has now been viewed by more than 5,500 people, again made me smile, and I re-posted it saying there’s been no Crandall Pond skating yet this year, but hopefully soon.

Ironically, I saw City Public Works Superintendent Tom Girard at the pond later Wednesday checking the ice as I was walking my dog.

He said it isn’t ready yet, but was getting close.

On Wednesday, the snow had been cleared off the ice and it looked very inviting.

I called City Hall and Tourism Director Amy Collins also said it’s close, and ironically, as if my video was a message from the web gods, she said another Fire & Ice event was supposed to commence on Friday.

Because of predicted dangerous low temperatures, she said, the event will now start next Friday, Feb. 10.

But with wind-chill-aided lows expected to be well below zero, Collins said the ice should be ready sooner. And on Thursday, she said the rink has now been flooded by city workers and plans were to allow skating to start as early as Friday. She said Girard will be measuring the ice Friday and will determine if it has reached the 7-inch depth they want.

“We have had tons of calls,” she said in a text thread Thursday.

The planned opening of the pond is welcome news and might have been the final sign I needed that maybe it’s finally winter.

It took a while this year.

I’ve now been out Nordic skiing five times and have made Alpine turns on five different occasions also, all at West Mountain so far. I have plans to hit Gore and Okemo and will definitely get down to Willard to see how the soon-to-be new owners Joe and Amy Fitzgerald are doing.

And if the keep-off-the-ice signs are down, I just may make my way to Crandall Pond tomorrow afternoon, after working from home for a while, to get my first laps in. I’ll be pushed along by the chill and Air Pods cranking some of my favorites. And I’ll savor it, like always.