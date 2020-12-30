Column: Perfect conditions for an outing in Cole's Woods

I had been on the same skis and boots for more than 25 years and decided to splurge at Inside Edge before Christmas and get an entirely new setup. The way I look at it, if I get 25 years out of these, I’ll be almost 75 and can treat myself again then.

Skiing was just as the Slingerlands had said, fast and well-groomed for both the skate-skiers and the traditional-style skiers who like the tracks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I got passed once by a skate-skier and realized I was probably in his way for a little while, oblivious and cruising along at a slower pace fed by tunes in my ears.

He was friendly in the passing lane, though.

I also met some high school racers warming up for a meet being held later that day.

And I ran into “Mr. Nordic” of Glens Falls, Bill Parks, the longtime Nordic coach at Glens Falls High School who still helps out and volunteers through the FOCW.

He was using a leaf blower, rake and what looked like a spear to pick up garbage to get pine cones and sticks off the course for a Nordic ski race later in the day.