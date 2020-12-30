Column: Perfect conditions for an outing in Cole's Woods

Tucker Slingerland and his two kids were just finishing up skiing as I arrived at the Cole’s Woods entrance off Fire Road for my first time this season.
And after agreeing to chat with me, he immediately started praising the grooming efforts of the Friends of Cole’s Woods.
“This might be the best Nordic skiing in the region,” he said, still a little winded, but through a big smile. “And it’s by far the best conditions of the season. The Friends of Cole’s Woods did a great job packing it down.”
Slingerland and his son, Forrest, 13, and daughter, Sylvia, 12, ski quite a bit — both Nordic and downhill — and have been in Cole’s Woods a few times already this year. Both kids seemed to like the firm, conditions with Sylvia saying, “It’s really fast and fun” and Forrest saying the “hills” are what he looks forward to.
A colleague of mine who teaches at Castleton University was asking for skiing suggestions and raved about it after his recent visit.
“What a gem Cole’s Woods is. The skiing was fantastic. Perfect snow. The lit trails were special. What a great recommendation. Thanks!” he wrote me in a follow-up email.
Wednesday’s visit also marked only my second time out on my new back-country skis, after taking the dogs to Bay Meadows Golf Course for their inaugural run.
I had been on the same skis and boots for more than 25 years and decided to splurge at Inside Edge before Christmas and get an entirely new setup. The way I look at it, if I get 25 years out of these, I’ll be almost 75 and can treat myself again then.
Skiing was just as the Slingerlands had said, fast and well-groomed for both the skate-skiers and the traditional-style skiers who like the tracks.
I got passed once by a skate-skier and realized I was probably in his way for a little while, oblivious and cruising along at a slower pace fed by tunes in my ears.
He was friendly in the passing lane, though.
I also met some high school racers warming up for a meet being held later that day.
And I ran into “Mr. Nordic” of Glens Falls, Bill Parks, the longtime Nordic coach at Glens Falls High School who still helps out and volunteers through the FOCW.
He was using a leaf blower, rake and what looked like a spear to pick up garbage to get pine cones and sticks off the course for a Nordic ski race later in the day.
He said he believed it was Shenendehowa and another school hosting the meet of “six or seven schools” — which sadly didn’t include “the schools on pause” like Glens Falls — after a several positive Covid-19 tests stemming from a recent party in Wilton that’s getting lots of media attention.
Parks’ eyes — seen over his Covid-19 protective mask — couldn’t hide his disappointment as he spoke about it.
But before the talk of the race and the Glens Falls void, Parks’ eyes lit up at hearing Slingerland’s compliments.
“It’s nice to be noticed,” he said, but immediately praising Friends of Cole’s Woods President Bill Blood for his leadership and effort.
“But I always tell people out here who thank me, that I have an ulterior motive: On days I groom, I always ski later,” he said with a chuckle.
If you haven’t been out, like Slingerland said, it’s about as good as it gets out there, or at least it sure was Wednesday morning.
David Blow is a freelance writer and Media and Communication professor at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com