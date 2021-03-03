Column: Outdoor activities fulfill mental, physical needs

While making the usual cross-country ski loop with the dog at Bay Meadows Golf Course on a brisk but sunny afternoon a couple of weeks ago, I thought to myself as I glided along how much I literally need to be outside doing something like that — every day.
As I go on a full year now of sitting in my home office, staring at screens, teaching through screens, writing on screens — it really has become a visual, mental, vitamin D-infused need.
And it’s pretty good exercise to boot (COVID pounds, anyone?)
I get the same feeling when I head to West, Gore or Willard mountains, be it for a handful of runs between tasks or an all-day ski. There’s less exhaustion skiing downhill, but more exhilaration. Music in your earbuds can dictate your pace.
And you sometimes run into like-minded, smiling friends.
Snowmobiling through the meadows of Washington County a week ago, including a first-time cruise on the Champlain Canal, brought a different outdoor vibe. Riding a snowmobile is physical and adrenaline-inducing, but you also get to see winter sights and places many don’t.
I also bet I’ve played 20 rounds of disc golf this winter, through various icy and snowy conditions. It’s about a 2.5-mile walk, with disc-chucking exercise, too — and it’s OUTSIDE, and gives me a dose of competition I’ve always loved.
I hear so many people just counting the days until the cold, snow and ice is all gone. Many see it as only a hindrance, and I guess if you don’t play in it or on it, winter does probably get old.
But as I write this, it’s Tuesday afternoon and I just got back from skating by myself on Crandall Pond after grading news stories and attending a 1.5-hour faculty meeting. Just as I made my first lap, the phone rings and it’s the insurance adjuster wanting to talk about the driver who ran into my daughter’s parked car.
I kind of explained the whole need to skate thing and politely asked if we could do it in 45 minutes.
When she called back, her first words were “how was the skate.” She gets it.
I said something like, “Great, and thanks for your patience.”
It was a little windy on the ice, but the sun was beaming, and despite cars streaming by on Glen Street, it was tranquil.
Coolidge Avenue resident Erika Schielke and her 6-year-old son, Liam Haas, were out enjoying the ice and winter chill, too. Although it took them a little longer to walk over than usual because Liam forgot his helmet, they were having a blast chasing each other and laughing.
Schielke said they’ve skated there a few times, but have skied in nearby Cole’s Woods a lot.
“They’ve done such a good job with it,” she said of the Crandall Pond ice.
I agree. And kudos again to city DPW worker Rich Elmer for his attention to it. In a year where people needed it more than ever, he cleared it and resurfaced it and people came in droves.
As I was making my final lap Tuesday, I saw Liam was down on the ice so I playfully asked, “Did you wipe out?”
“I’m taking a break,” he hollered back with a big smile.
Seeing a mom and her son enjoying winter like I do is also a cool byproduct of getting out.
And hopefully, if all goes as planned, I’ll be sledding with my 79-year-old mom this weekend — fulfilling a couple of needs.
David Blow is a freelance writer and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.