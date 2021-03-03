Column: Outdoor activities fulfill mental, physical needs

I hear so many people just counting the days until the cold, snow and ice is all gone. Many see it as only a hindrance, and I guess if you don’t play in it or on it, winter does probably get old.

But as I write this, it’s Tuesday afternoon and I just got back from skating by myself on Crandall Pond after grading news stories and attending a 1.5-hour faculty meeting. Just as I made my first lap, the phone rings and it’s the insurance adjuster wanting to talk about the driver who ran into my daughter’s parked car.

I kind of explained the whole need to skate thing and politely asked if we could do it in 45 minutes.

When she called back, her first words were “how was the skate.” She gets it.

I said something like, “Great, and thanks for your patience.”

It was a little windy on the ice, but the sun was beaming, and despite cars streaming by on Glen Street, it was tranquil.

Coolidge Avenue resident Erika Schielke and her 6-year-old son, Liam Haas, were out enjoying the ice and winter chill, too. Although it took them a little longer to walk over than usual because Liam forgot his helmet, they were having a blast chasing each other and laughing.