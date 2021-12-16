COLUMN: More than ready to hit the slopes

I usually have skied by now.

And if I haven’t skied by mid-December, usually I’m more fired up to get to the mountain than I am as I start typing this after doing some raking and walking the dog across summer-like lush green fields.

Maybe it’s the stress of tackling a late November sidewalk project, or final exams at Castleton University, or a recently completed book project, or this pandemic that’s blowing up again.

It certainly couldn’t be that entire day of rain last Saturday, could it?

But this weekend I’ll be ready.

Friends are headed to Gore Mountain and I plan to tag along.

Some who have gone said skiing has been pretty good, especially given what the mountain has had to deal with as far as a lack of snowmaking temperatures and natural snow. And my students who have hit Killington are saying good things also.

Stephanie Backes, marketing manager at Gore, said the mountain on Tuesday was offering skiing on 19 trails serviced by five lifts. Trail count could bump up by the weekend, she said.

“We were fortunate to get some natural snow and had some great snowmaking weather ahead of this unseasonably warm weather and it’s still really good out there,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “The groomers are doing a great job and we’re trying to make snow when we can.”

Backes said Gore added more snowmaking on several trails in the offseason and graded out the bottom of the beginner Sunway trail to make the experience “easier for beginners.”

Work was done on the “Arena” trail in front of the base lodge also, preparing it for the World University Games that Gore is hosting in 2023, featuring slopestyle, big air, Boardercross and skicross events.

But Backes also wanted to chat about COVID-19 protocols, saying masks are required in the lodge and in the gondola for all visitors.

Unvaccinated visitors must wear masks in lift lines, whereas vaccinated skiers and riders do not, she said.

Backes also spoke about Gore’s Nordic center, saying local schools have been training and racing there thanks to snowmaking efforts. She said they are currently offering skiing on about 1.5 kilometers.

I’ll let you know next week how my first turns went at Gore.

West Mountain plans

West Mountain Ski Center in Queensbury won’t hit its targeted Saturday opening day, and now plans to open Christmas Eve day at 10 a.m., co-owner Spencer Montgomery said Wednesday.

Like Gore, West Mountain was able to make a fair amount of snow before the recent warm spell, but Montgomery said they didn’t spread it out yet knowing the warmth would melt it.

“We stockpiled whales of snow and we’re in pretty decent shape,” he said. “The bad news is we won’t open on the 18th, but thank God we’re getting this five-day cold stretch ahead of the holiday week.”

The expected cold snap starting Sunday will hopefully allow 24-hour snowmaking for several days, he said.

Plans are to open offering skiing on Holy Mackerel, The Cure, GnarWall and both sides of The Face trail along with the expanded learning hill.

Montgomery said in the offseason, workers expanded the learning area by about 60%, removing trees and brush to the left of the magic carpet lift to allow for skiing on both sides of it.

“We’ll now be able to use one side for lessons and one side for the public,” he said.

Not only will it increase the space for learning skiers, Montgomery said it looks a lot more pleasing and parents can see the area and their kids from the lodge now too.

David Blow is a freelance writer and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

