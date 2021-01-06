Column: Local ski areas report strong holiday week

Despite a pandemic and less-than-ideal snowmaking conditions, area ski industry officials said the Christmas-New Year’s holiday week went really well.

Spencer Montgomery, co-owner of West Mountain Ski Area in Queensbury, went as far as to give it a “9 out of 10.”

“It was a great holiday week,” he said, adding that people are obviously clamoring to get outdoors as a COVID-19 escape. “Outdoors is in now, right? And indoors is out. I stole that, and I can’t remember from where. But it’s true.”

Montgomery said visitors have also been really good about wearing masks and being aware that the pandemic is still very real. The only issues he’s having is from people being frustrated at not being able to ski when capacity limits have been reached.

He said when people haven’t been able to book online because they were sold out, they have been angrily calling seeking a different result and taxing the four-line phone system.

“But overwhelmingly the public has been very supportive,” he said.

West plans to open the Northwest area on Saturday, with skiing on Bannister, which will spread skiers out a bit more, he said.