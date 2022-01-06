COLUMN: Hickory Ski Center comes back to life

Hickory Ski Center in Warrensburg is coming back to life this season after a dormant six years. Mountain officials are hoping it becomes a four-season community hub and a place for Warrensburg kids to learn to ski and have fun tubing — including after dark.

A new non-profit group of primarily local business leaders, called the Hickory Legacy Foundation, has been the lifeblood of the rebirth. Local support was a condition for increased investment by majority shareholder Bill Van Pelt IV, he said Wednesday.

The Texas businessman, who lived in Saratoga Springs as a kid, said he was approached in 2020 by Town Councilman Rich Larkin about giving Hickory another try.

“I said, ‘Yes, with local involvement,’” Van Pelt said Wednesday.

And he got it.

Local business leaders on the Foundation like Joq Quintal of Oscar’s Smokehouse said Warrensburg wants to have Hickory back for a variety of reasons. He said many of the members of the Hickory Legacy Foundation skied at Hickory over the years, but they all realize its business value to the community.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Quintal said Thursday. “It was a wasted venue and having it back will draw more people to town.”

Larkin said the town owns watershed land adjacent to Hickory that he believes has great potential for other recreational possibilities, which could possibly tie into Hickory’s plans and the adjacent Sanai Retreat.

“I see Hickory Hill as an economic incubator,” Larkin said.

Larkin rattled off Foundation members, including Matt Maciariello of Warren Ford, Tony Stein of Camp Echo Lake and Clint Braidwood of Saratoga Olive Oil, among others.

“These are all seasoned businesspeople,” he said. “They tend to not make bad decisions.”

Maciariello, who learned to ski at Hickory, said he wants local kids to fall in love with Hickory and skiing, like he did. And he thinks many of his peers want the same.

“The smell of the old lifts, the sounds, people want to go back to that. I know I do,” he said, adding that Braidwood’s father, John Braidwood, has been the “engine” driving the Foundation.

Through their efforts, $12,000 was raised to pay for already installed lights on the lower mountain, allowing for evening use, said Sue Catana, Hickory’s general manager and one of five on staff currently.

In addition to the lights, the lower mountain has been graded out, allowing it to open with less snow to get the kids programs going.

But Catana, whose family has a long history at Hickory, said efforts are going beyond winter, with plans to have a local brewery start a taproom at the lodge and to facilitate mountain boarding in the summer. She said she is also about to sign a contract for a Father’s Day weekend “Jeep Invasion,” an Americade-type event for Jeep enthusiasts — including “advanced” Jeep trail rides to the top.

As for this winter, only two hurdles remain: Mother Nature and state approval to again run the mountain’s vintage lifts; two pomas, a T-bar and a cable tow.

Catana said a state Department of Labor official said an engineering study is needed on the lifts before they can spin. Van Pelt said he doesn’t believe that’s the case.

An engineering study, he said, is only required if lifts have been relocated or if they haven’t been properly maintained while not in use — and he said Hickory’s lifts haven’t moved and have been maintained and run annually.

David Cronheim, president of the Ski Hickory Hill Inc. shareholder group that owns the mountain, wrote an email to the DOL explaining the case against the engineering study requirement and is waiting to hear back.

“The lifts are in great shape. And there are a lot of people out there really wanting it to succeed,” he said Wednesday, adding that earlier in the day he was featured on the Storm Skiing podcast, talking up Hickory.

As for Mother Nature, Catana said Hickory is reliant on her because snowmaking isn’t in the cards with its $3.5 million price tag.

But she said it wasn’t uncommon in the past to open later but have strong, snowy seasons.

And if big snow comes before the lift issue is settled, Catana said people are welcome to Hickory’s trails to skin up and ski down.

“We’ve had people skinning up already, after that first few inches we got,” she said. “I came to work and there were tracks all down the mountain.”

Having not skied Hickory since 2014, I’m hoping to make some tracks of my own there this season.

David Blow is a freelance writer and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

