COLUMN: Back on the hill together after 18 years

As longtime friend Joe Morris and I rode a lift at Gore Mountain on Saturday morning, we were trying to figure out how long it had been since we skied together.

Consensus was it was probably 2004-ish.

For a long time, Morris had traded in his skis for snowmobiles and snowshoes, and he became a pretty avid winter hiker.

I continued skiing.

But he has since taken the sport back up, now has a Gore season pass and Saturday was a perfect day for us to again make turns together — and laugh.

The sun was out and the terrain was perfect — only a day removed from the biggest snowstorm of the season. We skied cruisers on the north side and bumps on Topridge and Chattiemac. We skied trails from the top like Hawkeye and Open Pit and bombed runs on the lower mountain.

But as good as the skiing was, the company was perhaps even better.

I met Morris in 1990 when we both almost simultaneously moved into an apartment complex on Glen Lake.

We became good friends, snowmobiling, skiing and partying together.

Then came family life, kids and careers, and despite having always lived relatively close, we’d go long stretches without chatting or getting together.

But the cool thing about old friends like Morris is the banter starts right back up regardless of the days, months or years in between.

It helps that we’re both armed with similar juvenile humor tendencies.

And we ski about the same, too — able to get down anything and content going down any trail.

And the funny thing is, after not skiing together for upwards of 6,570 days, on Tuesday evening we were back at it — twice in four days. This time it was at Easton’s Willard Mountain for some skiing under the lights.

We again chatted about kids and work and craft beer.

As we got our tickets, we were also treated to a great little interaction between 70-year-old Willard owner Charles “Chic” Wilson, his mechanical chipmunk and 4-year-old Eva St. Gelais from Schaghticoke.

Wilson pulled out the fuzzy stuffed chipmunk and began talking into it — and the critter would repeat his every word in a much higher pitch. He had forgotten that he had already showed the little girl on another visit, but that didn’t stop his show — and her smile grew with every repeated phrase.

He then asked if she wanted to see a trick. She did. And he let out a loud “Yahoooooooooo!” into the furry friend.

That’s when the chipmunk hit an octave that Alvin himself could only hope to. Little Eva’s smile hit maximum width and Morris and I howled.

“Best $20 I ever spent,” Wilson said with a wide smile.

It was typical Wilson, catering to the kids that come through the Willard doors.

Neither Morris nor I had skied under the lights in a while and he had never been to Willard. He loved it. Loved how quaint it was and liked seeing it packed with kids.

We skied for probably 90 minutes, tackling every open trail, before retreating to the pub for a beer and a burger and more banter.

One of the themes of our chats over these two ski outings was thankfulness to still be skiing. We talked about how when we were in our 20s, with thought folks who were in their 50s were old. But now that we’re there, it doesn’t feel it. At least most days…

Both of us talked about wanting to ski for years to come and if you look around at local mountains, there are a lot of men and women on the hill far older than we are, so chances are good, right?

Here’s to the next outing Joe!

David Blow is a freelance writer and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

