COLUMN: Ageless turns at West Mountain

On any given day in the winter at Queensbury’s West Mountain Ski Area, you’ll find a group of long qualifying AARP members who couldn’t fathom the thought of going south for the summer.

And I think I’m infiltrating the ranks a little.

And I’m happy about it.

With my kids grown and living elsewhere and my wife no longer skiing, I often head to the mountain solo for some runs. But these days I seldom ride a lift alone, because of the aforementioned group.

Last Friday, a rare powder day that resulted in a snow day at Castleton University and thus a ski day for me, I headed to the mountain for first tracks and soon caught up with 62-year-old Jeff Tabor.

Tabor is basically an unpaid ambassador for West Mountain, taking photos almost daily and posting them on Facebook, which sometimes mountain officials repost.

West Mountain co-owner Spencer Montgomery joked with me in a recent chat that he should probably get Tabor a West Mountain jacket for next year.

“It’ll say West Mountain ambassador or photographer — or old man,” he said last Thursday.

Last Friday, Tabor was skiing with Queensbury’s 63-year-old Mike Terry, a Whitehall native and father of former NFL player Adam Terry.

For the rest of my runs that day, I skied with them.

We chatted on the lifts about kids and Ukraine and skiing, made our turns down the hill — and repeated, several times. Terry talked about skiing at long-defunct Birdseye Mountain in Castleton a mile from where I work.

But Terry and Tabor are just two of the group of a dozen or more regulars, mostly in their 60s and 70s, who, like me, obviously need to be on skis in the winter. They include guys like John Holland, George Kennedy, Bob Kendall, Peter Bishop, Pete LaRoque, Russ Sherman and 83-year-old Walt Taylor.

There are often a couple women regulars, too, like Regina Sandler and Elaine Gamache. And until a couple years ago, now 99-year-old Harold McAfee was among them. McAfee skied with the 10th Mountain Division.

I find it interesting how they ski at different speeds and often stop once or twice on the way down to chat and laugh and poke fun at each other.

Terry, for instance, tends to bomb the hill, leaving others in his wake and him waiting at the bottom.

Tabor, a former telemark skier who still skis on tele skis but makes only alpine turns, tends to go a little slower.

What’s also interesting to me is how they at times will ski and ride lifts together, but if they get separated, it’s no big deal either. They know they’ll catch up on another run.

“I have no problem doing things by myself, but the camaraderie is nice. They’re all very social and intelligent. They range from business owners to medical device specialists to mill workers,” Tabor said.

And the gang gets noticed, too.

“I’m not sure who said it, if it was a lifty or a ski patroller, but they said to one of the group members, ‘You guys sure don’t ski like a bunch of old men.’ I thought that was funny,” Tabor said.

Montgomery said he loves seeing them every day, saying they’re proof that skiing is a lifelong sport.

“I think people give it up too early,” he said, adding that he wished more people would join them on weekdays. “It keeps you young."

At almost 55, I’m at least 10 years younger than most of the guys in the group, but skiing with them makes me OK with adding on years and realizing that skiing can hopefully be a part of my life for lots of years ahead.

I do have to admit, however, that I’m currently nursing a very tender hip (insert cliché older person joke here). Early on Friday while skiing with my older companions, I slammed myself to the ground on said hip, leaving a monster bruise — and an equally bruised ego.

I was making some extremely fun powder turns when somehow I got a little sideways and couldn’t save it. The full weight of my body slammed down on the hip — and while there was powder on top, I quickly made it to the hard surface below.

A ski patroller was behind me and stopped to check on me. I popped up, and continued skiing, but it’s still tender a week later.

My older counterparts made it down fine, by the way.

I told Tabor about this column and talked about how his group gives me hope that I’ll be skiing for many years ahead.

“As long as your hip holds up,” he responded with a chuckle.

Here’s hoping.

David Blow is a freelance writer and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

