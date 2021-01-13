Column: A different type of lake skiing fosters a trip down memory lane

In 1990, I was a fresh-out-of-college young reporter who moved to the area into a little studio apartment on Glen Lake.
My 3-11 p.m. shift was perfect for that carefree time in my life. I also happened to have a beat-up, windshield-less Scorpion Whip snowmobile, long past its prime.
And the lake was a perfect surface to ride it on.
On one warm spring day, that old snowmobile served as the power for us to ski on melting lake surface — and even over open water! (Cue carefree days reminder…)
The snow was like rock salt pellets, perfect for leaning into big turns or making sharp, quick turns, which I love to do.
One friend wasn’t content on that surface, however, and wanted me to swing him over a maybe 15-foot open channel at the end of the lake for a little more thrill.
Of course I obliged.
Another friend, unsure of the plan, said he’d be on shore with 9-1 dialed.
The thrill-seeking friend survived the jumping-the-shark-tank moment, no 911 call was needed and we’ve told the story for three decades since.
We also realized if you tug hard enough while carving from side to side, you could flip the snowmobile and driver.
Thankfully, there was no windshield to break.
I bring up this tale of stupid youth because the memory flooded back to me again on Sunday as I dragged my daughter Sarah behind my slightly newer snowmobile (with a windshield) on Hadlock Pond.
She had never been towed on skis behind a snowmobile, and after cross-country skiing recently, I was thinking the two inches of snow that stayed after that last little storm might make a perfect snowmobile-skiing surface on Sunday.
It was.
We didn’t tackle the open water on the far end of the pond, didn’t even think about it actually. (Less carefree these days, more obligations)
But I relished towing her and my friend Bob Bishop — and of course, being towed. There were spots of untouched snow that allowed those confident, tight turns or wide-arching ones. And we loved soaking up some much-needed sunshine.
When we’d break, all three of us had eyes closed looking to the sun.
We haven’t seen a lot of sunshine these days — literally and metaphorically — and it was just great.
Bishop, whose house we launch from, smiled when we finished up, saying he was psyched that I pitched the idea.
Sarah had a blast, too, in part because she drove a snowmobile for the first time, while also serving as videographer/photographer — including some footage of Bishop skiing taken while she was driving his snowmobile.
We capped the outing with some Ballpark Franks and Fritos, warming our hands by the lakeside grill. Sunday was just what we all needed, I think.
It provided a break from the madness in the world and a trip down a stupid memory lane in simpler times.
David Blow is a freelance writer and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.