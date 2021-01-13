Column: A different type of lake skiing fosters a trip down memory lane

Thankfully, there was no windshield to break.

I bring up this tale of stupid youth because the memory flooded back to me again on Sunday as I dragged my daughter Sarah behind my slightly newer snowmobile (with a windshield) on Hadlock Pond.

She had never been towed on skis behind a snowmobile, and after cross-country skiing recently, I was thinking the two inches of snow that stayed after that last little storm might make a perfect snowmobile-skiing surface on Sunday.

It was.

We didn’t tackle the open water on the far end of the pond, didn’t even think about it actually. (Less carefree these days, more obligations)

But I relished towing her and my friend Bob Bishop — and of course, being towed. There were spots of untouched snow that allowed those confident, tight turns or wide-arching ones. And we loved soaking up some much-needed sunshine.

When we’d break, all three of us had eyes closed looking to the sun.

We haven’t seen a lot of sunshine these days — literally and metaphorically — and it was just great.

Bishop, whose house we launch from, smiled when we finished up, saying he was psyched that I pitched the idea.