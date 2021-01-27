Column: A broken snowmobile adventure

Queensbury electrician Chris Mack was a snowmobiling MacGyver on a frigid Jan. 24 trip in the Adirondacks — and he’ll probably never ride with me and my friends again.
We had such great plans for the day trip to the scenic Cranberry Lake trails in St. Lawrence County, but the fact we got off a wrong exit trying to follow Mack before even leaving Warren County should have been a signal.
And by the end of the day, we will have towed two dead snowmobiles, unburied a severely stuck third sled (that also briefly seized up) and had to change an ignition fuse in a fourth — mine — which died in store parking lot where we were loading the second dead sled.
I’m sure Mack was looking for a cool snowmobiling day with his Queensbury High School sophomore son, Nate.
Instead, he was forced into the role of snowmobile triage genius, at one point pulling our mutual buddy Bob Bishop’s ailing snowmobile with a spare sweatshirt.
Insane day, right? Oh, and it was 1 degree out.
But while the stories of unprecedented breakdowns will always be spoken about, I think all of us, maybe even Mack, will look back on the day and smile.
The first breakdown happened a couple miles after we started when friend Rich Bashant’s sled lost a cylinder and died. We towed it back to the trailer, loaded it, and he decided to let his daughter, Kamdyn, ride with the guys while he went to nearby Tupper Lake to kill time.
Then it was smooth sledding from Horseshoe Lake to Cranberry Lake on gorgeous trails, some offering the most picturesque tunnels through evergreen trees dripping with snow like white frosting.
We stopped for lunch at this quaint, funky place called Stone Manor in Cranberry Lake. It has homestyle cooking and homestyle walls decorated with family pictures, trinkets and a cool old radio — a decor that appeared to have stopped in time years ago.
After lunch, the riding continued — but not for long.
That’s when Bishop’s sled simply died. Perhaps a dead battery cell or alternator, Mack suggested to us, after towing him two miles to meet Kam, Nate and me, where he left us.
But we weren’t at the meeting spot where Mack instructed us to say. That was my fault. While we waited for him to retrieve Bishop, I suggested the two kids go down the trail a bit, turn around, and come back at me slowly for some pictures to accompany this article.
An unusual amount of time passed for said task, and then I see Nate flying at me — with no Kam behind him — and I knew what he was going to say before he said it.
She got stuck turning around. We couldn’t pull her out. And when Mack made his way around the corner, towing Bishop by that hearty sweatshirt, he wasn’t pleased. I quickly took the blame, he and Bishop wrangled the sled out and despite the motor having seized, Mack jarred the flywheel and freed it up, and it started again.
Feeling my snowmobile would better tow Bishop to the store, we unhooked the sweatshirt, used a rope from Nate’s sled and I towed him five miles at between 15 and 23 mph.
At the store, we loaded Bishop’s dead snowmobile next to Bashant’s dead snowmobile and he and Kam headed home while we drove the 30 or so miles back to where we started, Bishop riding the Polaris that Kam was driving.
Mack pointed out that the three snowmobiles that didn’t conk out were all Polaris models, by the way.
It’s Tuesday now and Bishop and I just brought his sled to a friend’s house to work on, brought Bashant’s sled to a mechanic in Hudson Falls and brought Bashant’s other sled and trailer back to his Queensbury home.
I also called Mack because I had to know to know what he and Nate talked about on the two-hour drive home. Both were outwardly very patient about how the day unfolded, but it had to be rough.
Although he said they definitely talked about how the day certainly didn’t go as they envisioned, he said Nate put it into perspective.
“He said, ‘Yeah, but we still got to ride and it was fun,’” Mack said in a proud tone. “And we still got about 75 miles in. It was what it was. That’s part of snowmobiling.”
And I got a neat text from Kam’s mom, Jenn, thanking us for taking her on the journey, saying it was just what she needed. The pandemic has robbed a lot from the Queensbury senior, and I’m glad she had fun, despite the madness.
David Blow is a freelance writer and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.