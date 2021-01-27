Column: A broken snowmobile adventure

Feeling my snowmobile would better tow Bishop to the store, we unhooked the sweatshirt, used a rope from Nate’s sled and I towed him five miles at between 15 and 23 mph.

At the store, we loaded Bishop’s dead snowmobile next to Bashant’s dead snowmobile and he and Kam headed home while we drove the 30 or so miles back to where we started, Bishop riding the Polaris that Kam was driving.

Mack pointed out that the three snowmobiles that didn’t conk out were all Polaris models, by the way.

It’s Tuesday now and Bishop and I just brought his sled to a friend’s house to work on, brought Bashant’s sled to a mechanic in Hudson Falls and brought Bashant’s other sled and trailer back to his Queensbury home.

I also called Mack because I had to know to know what he and Nate talked about on the two-hour drive home. Both were outwardly very patient about how the day unfolded, but it had to be rough.

Although he said they definitely talked about how the day certainly didn’t go as they envisioned, he said Nate put it into perspective.

“He said, ‘Yeah, but we still got to ride and it was fun,’” Mack said in a proud tone. “And we still got about 75 miles in. It was what it was. That’s part of snowmobiling.”

And I got a neat text from Kam’s mom, Jenn, thanking us for taking her on the journey, saying it was just what she needed. The pandemic has robbed a lot from the Queensbury senior, and I’m glad she had fun, despite the madness.

David Blow is a freelance writer and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

