Sightings — June 6

This seems to be a year for leucistic (light-phase) animals. We have seen the white robin in South Glens Falls, the white red-tail hawk in Hartford, white squirrels, and in the past week, I have received pictures of several other light-colored animals. Perhaps the bravest of these is a blond cottontail.

Cottontail rabbits have both a blondish and a very dark color phase, neither very common since predators seem to pick them off quite young. “Blondie” has survived into her second year through a rather daring strategy. She frequents the backyard of Cyndy Lange in Argyle. There are no predators in this area because of Cyndy’s pharaoh hound, aptly nicknamed “the red menace.”

The menace keeps everything else away and the rabbit has only to avoid the dog. So far the balance is working in favor of the rabbit.

