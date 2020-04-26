Sightings — Fox kit — April 26
Sightings — Fox kit — April 26

Sightings

Although the water puddles had skim ice this morning and there may even be a dusting of snow this week, it is still spring in the wild. The fox kits have grown some fur, opened their eyes, are are even beginning to venture outside the burrow. Don Polunci got a nice picture of this cute baby red fox.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke, or on Facebook.

