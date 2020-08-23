Column: Good news, bad news about molting dinosaurs

The report in Current Biology linked the feathers with a small dinosaur called Microraptor. They lived about 120 million years ago and are considered to be one of the earliest flying dinosaurs — if you define flying as actually taking off and traveling to another area. Some earlier ones glided from tree to tree, but most likely were not feathered. The find is terrific because it indicates Microraptor was an adept flyer and flying was very important to its way of life.

The big deal was three feathers in a small patch on one wing. These three feathers were not fully grown, and furthermore, they differed in length from each other. This is a pretty clear demonstration that Microraptor was a sequential molter and this is a big deal.

Modern birds molt at least once a year and sometimes more often. The purpose of this is to replace worn or damaged feathers and often to even change colors. Bright breeding plumage might well be a huge disadvantage during the winter when cover was much more sparse. Drab winter plumage is a characteristic of many birds, especially songbirds.