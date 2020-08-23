Column: Good news, bad news about molting dinosaurs

Lots of people report generalized feelings of sadness and depression during the pandemic-induced isolation without being able to pinpoint any specific cause.
I can definitely relate to this. I am absolutely feeling depressed, but unlike everyone else, I know exactly why I am such a lollipop.
I am depressed because of dinosaurs.
I was so happy for a couple months because a paleontologist with the marvelous name Jingmai O’Conner had discovered a new group of dinosaur fossils. The creature O’Conner described was tiny — no larger than a hummingbird. Oculudentavis khaungraae probably weighed less than an ounce and could even have been a flyer.
Then it turned out there was some other guy who found one with an intact skull but had not got around to telling anyone. When they looked at this skull, they concluded it was a lizard, not a dinosaur.
Of course, in general usage people would probably not see any disconnect between lizard, reptile and dinosaur, but I cannot in good conscience tell kids there was a tiny dinosaur anymore.
I am so bummed!!
On the other hand, there is some fantastically good news on the dinosaur front. Once paleontologists began being a bit more careful and looking for small things, too, all sorts of neat stuff, like fossilized skin and feathers, began to be reported. The latest on the feather front is that they found a fossilized patch of skin with fully formed feathers.
The report in Current Biology linked the feathers with a small dinosaur called Microraptor. They lived about 120 million years ago and are considered to be one of the earliest flying dinosaurs — if you define flying as actually taking off and traveling to another area. Some earlier ones glided from tree to tree, but most likely were not feathered. The find is terrific because it indicates Microraptor was an adept flyer and flying was very important to its way of life.
The big deal was three feathers in a small patch on one wing. These three feathers were not fully grown, and furthermore, they differed in length from each other. This is a pretty clear demonstration that Microraptor was a sequential molter and this is a big deal.
Modern birds molt at least once a year and sometimes more often. The purpose of this is to replace worn or damaged feathers and often to even change colors. Bright breeding plumage might well be a huge disadvantage during the winter when cover was much more sparse. Drab winter plumage is a characteristic of many birds, especially songbirds.
Molting is important for waterfowl species and is typically done in mid-summer so there are fresh strong primaries to carry them on the arduous migrations. Waterfowl are quite often rendered flightless for a couple of weeks or more by this process. This is of little importance for this is the time when they are raising broods. The babies cannot fly and the parents spend all their time moving from feed source to feed source along a water body. Everything they need is provided by the water and by the time the parents’ wings have become airworthy again, the youngsters have grown their flight feathers and the group can relearn flying together. Waterfowl biologists make great use of this, herding the birds and conducting banding studies when they cannot escape by flying.
If you are, on the other hand, a passerine whose nutritional status depends on the ability to fly and/or who must fly to escape from predators, this would be a pretty bad deal. A bluebird who had to jump to the ground, walk around until it caught a bug, walk back and try to climb the pole to reach the nest box would not be real successful raising a brood. More likely they would go to feed the brood of a bird hawk — unless they were walking, too.
Birds whose livelihood depend on adept and continuously available flight use a pattern called sequential molting. Our bluebird replaces all of its feathers, but only a few at a time over several weeks so they never lose the ability to fly well. This is a unifying factor for virtually all families of birds except for migratory waterfowl and a few of the non-flying species.
Genetic studies have indicated that sequential molting was a trait of modern birds’ most recent common ancestor, with non-sequential splitting off after that time. The date generally given for the development of sequential molting has been 70 million years ago.
However, the sequential molting demonstrated by the Microraptor indicates this was off by a considerable amount. Not only was this little guy a great flyer, but it was also a well-developed sequential molter, which not only puts it in the direct line of bird evolution, but moves the date for the development of sequential molting back to 120 million years ago.
I am glad they did, because it would be sad watching the swallows trying to walk to Capistrano, but I am still sad about the loss of the half-ounce dinosaur…
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
