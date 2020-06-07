Column: Eastern rat snake shows up in Washington County

Today has been a day of horns. I have an unfortunate tic. I love to hear people blowing their car horns. If they are waving their arms, presenting salutes, and screaming things that no one can hear, it is just icing on the cake. Most people react with annoyance when someone blows a car horn at them. I instantly begin to laugh. Looking at their discolored grimacing countenance truly makes my day.
Today there have been four purely delightful honkers.
The first would have enraged many people. It was the person in a line of cars, honking impatiently because not everyone wanted to turn right on red. The fact that some people actually wanted to go straight was apparently a huge inconvenience to the scrawny bearded fellow in the rusty Toyota.
I really liked that because it was the same circumstance as the last ticket I ever wrote. A young lady, four cars back, blared furiously because the cars in front of her did not want to turn right. Finally, she pulled into the on-coming lane, roared by with one hand on the horn and one saluting us all, finally cutting right in front of us. She was even more enraged when I pulled her over and gave her a ticket for not stopping before turning right on red.
She was slow to pick up on the fact that I would keep writing tickets as long as she kept screaming abuse. I was finally running out of things to write, so I gave her one for unnecessary use of the horn. This shocked her into silence, but did the opposite for the attorney she brought to court. Never in his 10 years of practice had he ever heard of a ticket written for that. He demanded the judge dismiss it. The judge just smiled, said no, and finally when it was over said he would dismiss failure to stop because she had stopped in back of the line, if she pleaded guilty to the other four charges.
The attorney did, she did, the judge imposed fines on three and said he had waited his whole career on the bench to be able to make a statement about the absurdity of blaring a car horn — and sentenced her to two days in jail. Afterwards, he told me he was also retiring very shortly and was glad we had a chance to deal with a honker.
The second one today involved a deer standing in my lane. I came to a stop while the dummy dithered deciding which way to run. The black Jeep in back of me did not help calm her down, blaring a 30-second blast and screaming out the window. Finally, the doe decided to move and we went on, but I could see the lady’s mouth running for the next couple miles. I am not sure she even saw the deer.
The third was concern by the guy in the little blue car that I was not violating the speed limit sufficiently, but the fourth was more dramatic. There should have been plenty of room, but apparently the driver behind was not paying attention when a big dark-colored snake came shooting out from the right and headed across the road.
I checked the mirror, braked hard and veered off onto the shoulder to miss it. It continued, I continued, and the driver behind me continued until he suddenly perceived something had happened. By that time, he was real close and braked precipitously to keep from ramming me before I got back up to highway speed. He was the most delightful: a serial tooter, emitting a string of short blats as he pounded on the steering wheel. I was sad when the noise stopped because it looked like he was still pounding. Apparently, it was not made to take that kind of abuse.
The fellow I missed was probably a northern water snake, although I did not get a great look. This might have been a week for dark snakes because I got a note and picture from a friend who had been hiking on the new trail in the Saddles in Whitehall. He had been hoping to see a rattlesnake, but did one better by seeing an eastern rat snake. Actually, he and I both called it a black rat snake, but then I checked my ID with another friend, Al Breish, renowned expert on slithery creatures. Al informed me the name had been changed. He cannot stand having me be completely right on anything.
Turns out I could be excused for my transgression and perhaps even find some herpetologists who would compliment me on it. There are rat snakes all around the northern hemisphere. It used to be assumed they were all one species, with several subspecies. Then DNA analysis hit, giving scientists more elements to argue. Now it was decided North American and European rat snakes were different groups entirely. On this side of the pond, we were decreed to have three distinct species: the eastern, midland, and western — even though there is a lot of color variation and the eastern and western do look a lot alike.
Regardless of what you call it, the rat snake is relatively rare in northeastern New York. They can grow very large, up to seven feet in length, and are a uniform black with a distinctive white chin and throat. Rat snakes are constrictors and prey on everything from small rodents to birds to other snakes and amphibians. They are equally at home on land, in the trees and even in the water.
It is a good thing Jim did not mess with this snake because their primary defense is emitting a tremendously persistent and exceptionally foul-smelling musk when they feel threatened. Step in this or get it on your skin and you will be reminded of the encounter for weeks.
This is prime breeding season for rat snakes, which may explain why this fellow was in somewhat different territory, for males travel great distances searching for females. If two males arrive at the same time, very long-lasting fights often occur to determine who gets the breeding rights. As a practical matter, it is very common for another, often smaller, male to show up, breed the female, and get out of Dodge while the big boys are duking it out.
Regardless of who the baby-daddy turns out to be, after breeding, the female lays between six and 24 eggs, which hatch in five to seven weeks. Hatchlings remain near the nest site for up to two years before striking out to establish their own territory. Rat snakes do not actually hibernate, they brumate. This means that while they do sleep throughout the winter, they wake up periodically. Interestingly enough, for rat snakes, it's often to get a drink of water from the condensation on the walls of the rocky crevice.
Another reason for the good fortune of finding an eastern rat snake in Washington County could be the fact that they are one of the many species that benefit from a warming climate. Higher average temperatures enable the rat snakes to be active longer, hunt more at night when their chief predators — hawks — are not active and digest their meals more completely and rapidly.
Now if they would only learn to make a loud honking noise, they could become my favorite species.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoor column for The Post-Star.
