Column: Eastern rat snake shows up in Washington County

Today has been a day of horns. I have an unfortunate tic. I love to hear people blowing their car horns. If they are waving their arms, presenting salutes, and screaming things that no one can hear, it is just icing on the cake. Most people react with annoyance when someone blows a car horn at them. I instantly begin to laugh. Looking at their discolored grimacing countenance truly makes my day.

Today there have been four purely delightful honkers.

The first would have enraged many people. It was the person in a line of cars, honking impatiently because not everyone wanted to turn right on red. The fact that some people actually wanted to go straight was apparently a huge inconvenience to the scrawny bearded fellow in the rusty Toyota.

I really liked that because it was the same circumstance as the last ticket I ever wrote. A young lady, four cars back, blared furiously because the cars in front of her did not want to turn right. Finally, she pulled into the on-coming lane, roared by with one hand on the horn and one saluting us all, finally cutting right in front of us. She was even more enraged when I pulled her over and gave her a ticket for not stopping before turning right on red.