Column: Catalpa trees 'unnatural' to some

I have had occasion to contemplate the concept of “natural” lately. Dr. Wifey brought it to mind when discussing my somewhat eclectic reading habits. My last trip to my favorite “library,” i.e., the book pile at the recycling center, yielded me an autobiography by Goldie Hawn, a cop novel by Patterson, and a cartoon textbook on calculus written by a mathematician/cartoon artist named Larry Gonick.
The latter might be most fitting of the unnatural tag, insofar as I have always felt great antipathy for calculus. My father waged a bitter battle with the course at Clemson and my first foray at Syracuse was rewarded with a resounding D. I did it again a couple times until I got the grade up where it belonged, but always felt I was learning what I had to know to pass the tests but never really achieving understanding. Therefore, throughout the years, I periodically return to calculus texts as bedtime reading, hoping for the ah-ha moment that thus far eludes.
My failure is due, I believe, to a mental issue requiring natural to be mean natural. In earlier math courses, I learned about “natural numbers.” This made perfect sense, numbers that were just numbers as high as you could count. No decimal points, no negative exponents, just good old-fashioned numbers from one to infinity. Then came a barely understandable German Calc instructor who waxed eloquent about a continuously compounding exponent—e—a number that defines the exponent function. This marvelous number is 2.718281828459045235360287…and so on, never coming out equal. So therefore, to my way of thinking, just like a similar constant pi, you can never know exactly what you are trying to calculate. If I could get over this brain cramp, perhaps my career as a mathematician could blossom, but not even a Cartoon Guide To Calculus can burst the detritus.
Speaking of blossoming, it is interesting that my re-failure with the exponent function happened just at the time the neighbor’s catalpa tree has burst into flower. It was as an urchin, caught beating a different neighbor’s catalpa tree with a 10 foot-long stick, that the word was first applied to me. The woman, when she discerned what I was doing, stuttered and stammered for several seconds, searching for the proper descriptor, finally blurting out, “You are just UNNATURAL!”
Catalpa trees, while natural, are rather unique. Also know in part of their range as Catawba trees, they are found throughout North America, the Caribbean, and into East Asia. In this country, there are two native species, northern and southern—the northern is larger, with larger leaves, and larger seed pods—and one species from mainland China, planted as an ornamental, that has thrived. The genetic closeness of the family has allowed some hybridization between all three types.
Catalpas grow quite large, up to 60 feet, quite quickly and are easily identified even as juveniles by their huge broad leaves. In mid to late June, almost every year, the tree erupts in to a spectacular display of large, orchid-type, blossoms. The native species tend to be white with some purple and brown highlights which those with more Chinese genes tend to have flowers with a pale yellow cast. The flowers are sought by honeybees and bumble bees, both of which provide some pollination, but the bulk of the fertilization work goes on at a different time.
Catalpa tree are unique in that they produce strong nectar flows in the dark of night as well as in sunlight. Once the sun goes down, the catalpa sphinx moth emerges to feed on the sweet syrup, its fuzzy body providing huge pollination benefit in the process. This is the only food source for this moth and they seldom stray far from their birthplace so an interruption in the moth life cycle quite often leads to a failure of the tree to produce seeds as well.
Seeding is equally dramatic as the huge tropical-looking leaves and profuse flowering. Catalpa fruits with hordes of long green, bean-like, seed pods, each containing dozens of seeds ready to flutter away on the wind when pods dry and split. This also generated some colorful local names like Indian bean tree and cigar tree.
During the growing season, between flowering and fruiting, catalpa trees are often defoliated. The catalpa sphinx moths have laid hundreds of clusters of tiny white eggs on the underside of leaves and stems. These hatch into caterpillars that can exist on no food source other than catalpa leaves. The horde of growing caterpillars quite often significantly denude the trees’ foliage but the tree simply bursts forth with another crop of lush leaves. The energy loss from regrowing leaves is balanced by the pollination duties the moths provide. Moths and trees coexist in great harmony.
Another characteristic of the caterpillars, besides their incredible appetite, is the fact they are irresistible to fish. In some of the southern states, it is not uncommon for a backyard to have a small orchard of catalpa trees whose sole function is to provide bait for catfishing. Picking the caterpillars—catalpa worms in my vernacular—by hand is incredibly time-consuming and quite difficult. Whopping the branches with a flexible stick sends the caterpillars raining down which they are far easier to collect off the ground.
The great benefit of having plentiful and effective fishbait was completely lost on poor lady who, when I displayed my Mason jar filled with an undulating pile of large caterpillars, could say nothing other than…”Unnatural”…
