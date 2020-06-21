Column: Catalpa trees 'unnatural' to some

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have had occasion to contemplate the concept of “natural” lately. Dr. Wifey brought it to mind when discussing my somewhat eclectic reading habits. My last trip to my favorite “library,” i.e., the book pile at the recycling center, yielded me an autobiography by Goldie Hawn, a cop novel by Patterson, and a cartoon textbook on calculus written by a mathematician/cartoon artist named Larry Gonick.

The latter might be most fitting of the unnatural tag, insofar as I have always felt great antipathy for calculus. My father waged a bitter battle with the course at Clemson and my first foray at Syracuse was rewarded with a resounding D. I did it again a couple times until I got the grade up where it belonged, but always felt I was learning what I had to know to pass the tests but never really achieving understanding. Therefore, throughout the years, I periodically return to calculus texts as bedtime reading, hoping for the ah-ha moment that thus far eludes.