Column: Bee stings, beeswax and more questions

The problem was that bees hate a klutz. The answer to the first question for this week — Do you talk to your bees? — is yes, I do, but they cannot hear me.

Bees do not have audio sensors like we do. They are, however, still extremely sensitive to vibration, sensed through the may fine hairs on their bodies. When I was dressed like a knight of the Round Table, particularly with the heavy leather gloves, I was far more prone to drop things and make abrupt movements. This alarms the girls, they think it is a bear breaking in, and they react, happily finding whatever chinks there may have been in my covering.

Nowadays, with just a veil and working barehanded, I am much more deliberate and able to avoid vibration when I work the bees. I will get stung more this year than last because, if I have something to do that is going to be alarming or annoying to the bees, I wear some ordinary dishwashing gloves so I can maintain a good feel for what I am doing, yet thwart an attack to my hands. Unfortunately, dishwashing gloves are something that CoVID hoarders have stripped from the store shelves so, if I get stung, it is your fault and you know who you are!

There was another bee question this month. Where do the bees get their wax? I heard it was from pine trees.