Column: Bee stings, beeswax and more questions

I just got the first bee sting of the year.
It was not her fault. I was messing around with the girls without wearing a veil.
She had been walking around on my neck under my ear, with no apparent ill intent, until I reached over into the Gator for another box, which caused my shirt to ride up so the collar pinched her. Being trapped always provokes a sting and I got it. It is in a particularly unfortunate place on my neck where any shirt collar is going to rub it. I will have an annoying itch for days.
One of the first questions anyone asks about beekeeping is, “Do you get stung much?” The answer is, not much, but there are days.
I do not come from a beekeeping background. That comes from Dr. Wifey’s side. When the last old beekeeper passed, they held a family meeting about what to do with the family stuff and, when the bees came up, she said, “Bob will take them!”
I was much less enthusiastic, knowing nothing about it. Fortunately it was late fall so I had the winter to do some reading. In the spring, I was prepared with a complete suit, heavy leather gauntlets going to my elbows, special boots, elastic to tighten down any cuffs, and the drawstring on the veil drawn down to near strangulation levels.
I got stung a lot that first year.
The problem was that bees hate a klutz. The answer to the first question for this week — Do you talk to your bees? — is yes, I do, but they cannot hear me.
Bees do not have audio sensors like we do. They are, however, still extremely sensitive to vibration, sensed through the may fine hairs on their bodies. When I was dressed like a knight of the Round Table, particularly with the heavy leather gloves, I was far more prone to drop things and make abrupt movements. This alarms the girls, they think it is a bear breaking in, and they react, happily finding whatever chinks there may have been in my covering.
Nowadays, with just a veil and working barehanded, I am much more deliberate and able to avoid vibration when I work the bees. I will get stung more this year than last because, if I have something to do that is going to be alarming or annoying to the bees, I wear some ordinary dishwashing gloves so I can maintain a good feel for what I am doing, yet thwart an attack to my hands. Unfortunately, dishwashing gloves are something that CoVID hoarders have stripped from the store shelves so, if I get stung, it is your fault and you know who you are!
There was another bee question this month. Where do the bees get their wax? I heard it was from pine trees.
That is not correct, although there is a product of the hive that has a conifer base. The major building block of a honeybee colony is an amazing produce — beeswax. Beeswax is present in every home in this country — it is used to make the gasket that seals the base of your toilet to the pipe.
There are other human uses for the product, more pleasant to contemplate from candles to lip balm, but for the bees it is the primary building material for the great sheets of comb that house not only their growing larvae, but the honey stores which will sustain them through the winter. The only way the worker bees can procure this marvelous product is by overeating and getting fat.
When we eat more than is required to fulfill our energy needs, we store the extra energy in adipose tissue — body fat. I am seeing how that process works, stuck at home eating three meals a day during the crisis. A bee also produces fat but, instead of being stored in the body, it is exuded from a series of glands on her underside as a flake of beeswax. She peels this off and uses it for comb construction. When I need my bees to be building new comb, I always provide them with an unlimited supply of sugar solution to provide the fuel for this wax production.
The “pine tree” reference comes from another product the bees use in the hive. Beekeepers generally curse it because it is a hard resinous glue they use to seal up any cracks in the hive and hook all the frames together. This material is called propolis and it is produced by gathering plant resins not only from coniferous trees, but also from the stems of many weedy, brushy plants. Propolis, in addition to being very sticky, is a powerful antibiotic and has been used in folk medicine cures for centuries.
Have you ever heard of a crow blackbird, not a crow and not a blackbird but something else?
Yes, but not for quite a while. My grandfather and uncles used to use the term crow blackbird referring to the common grackle. Grackles are large, long-tailed, shiny to the point of iridescence, black birds. Another dramatic feature is their bright yellow eye. Crow blackbird is a term applied to them as well as a relative, the boat-tailed grackle found further south.
Where do dandelions come from?
Dandelions, those bright yellow flowers in your lawn, were native to Europe and Asia but, as the climate warmed and the ice sheets began disappearing, the hardy plant was following right on their heels.
Since the seeds are carried by the wind on little gossamer parachutes, they can travel many miles, especially if they reach some of the upper wind currents. That dandelion fuzz children like to send flying with a quick puff, may end up hundreds of miles away. There is some evidence they had spread naturally to India and a number of offshore islands, including the British Isles by the Bronze Age.
Humans used dandelions for many nutritional and medicinal purposes. Leaves were eaten fresh, used as boiled greens, added to soups and stews, and dried to make tea. Roots were boiled and baked, like we use potatoes and used as thickener for stews. Roasted, dried and ground, the older roots are brewed into a breakfast beverage like coffee. Even the flowers were battered and fried as a dessert. Various decoctions were used to treat stomach ailments, urinary tract infections and eye issues. Because of their wide use, dandelions were a common European garden plant and were brought to North America by colonists. They have now become naturalized and spread throughout the continent.
I have been getting a lot of questions and requests for information in the context of the homeschooling going on now. I try to pick those out and answer directly so folks do not have to wait for the end of the month to see their questions in the paper. Please mention if they are for this purpose. I may still use it in the monthly question column, but I will get you an answer as soon as I can, as well.
Also, if you see any rubber dishwashing gloves on a store shelf anywhere, let me know. I have to do some serious rearranging in the bee yard and the girls might take offense…
