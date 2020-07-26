Column: Answering those emergency questions

The play had been 10 feet away at second.

I had the same momentary delight and fall from grace when I did this column last week. I not only got everyone’s questions answered, I got it done early in the month so no one had to stew for long waiting to read theirs.

This feeling of satisfaction lasted less than 24 hours when the second wave arrived. The interesting thing about this double-pump is that every one of these late questions began with a very similar first sentence along the lines of, “This is an EMERGENCY.” I am really hoping to regain the hero status if I can work my way through this batch of questions.

Under the category of "quit paying so much attention to network news," there were several questions regarding sightings of “giant murder hornets.” Some folks just took a picture or captured the offender under a glass to take a picture. Others were a bit more panicky.

This is an EMERGENCY!! One of those giant murder hornets is flying around in our backyard. No one dares go outside. Who should I call?

To begin with, if I felt threatened to the point I was barricading the house, I might have chosen a medium other than email sent to someone who looks at his every couple days whether he needs to or not.