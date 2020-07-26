Column: Answering those emergency questions

It always seems that whenever I am proudest of myself, something comes along and gives me a fate smacking.
This began quite early. The first example I remember vividly was my second Little League game. The first game had been memorable albeit not stellar. The very first pitch the very first time I was up to bat hit me right in the head and knocked me cold.
The coach, Norm Madsen, told me when you “got your bell rung” the best thing to do was chew a big wad of gum and that would clear your mind. I was on first base chewing a huge wad of JuicyFruit without much success vis-à-vis the head-clearing business when Ron Graham got a solid hit. I had taken only a step or two toward second when the line drive hit me in the head and knocked me silly again.
The second game was going better. I was playing shortstop, trying hard to remember when I had to cover second base and when to stay out of the way.
My grandfather said shortstop was the best place to be a hero and make double plays. I dearly needed some hero after the ignominious first game and it came as a line drive came right past the pitcher.
I leaped to my greatest ability and amazingly snared the ball in the web of my glove. I hit the ground, took a step, and fired the ball to first base, a beautiful strike right over the bag at chest level and straight into the first baseman’s glove. He looked confused because, unfortunately, there was no runner at first.
The play had been 10 feet away at second.
I had the same momentary delight and fall from grace when I did this column last week. I not only got everyone’s questions answered, I got it done early in the month so no one had to stew for long waiting to read theirs.
This feeling of satisfaction lasted less than 24 hours when the second wave arrived. The interesting thing about this double-pump is that every one of these late questions began with a very similar first sentence along the lines of, “This is an EMERGENCY.” I am really hoping to regain the hero status if I can work my way through this batch of questions.
Under the category of "quit paying so much attention to network news," there were several questions regarding sightings of “giant murder hornets.” Some folks just took a picture or captured the offender under a glass to take a picture. Others were a bit more panicky.
This is an EMERGENCY!! One of those giant murder hornets is flying around in our backyard. No one dares go outside. Who should I call?
To begin with, if I felt threatened to the point I was barricading the house, I might have chosen a medium other than email sent to someone who looks at his every couple days whether he needs to or not.
That said, it is late July, just about the time the big cicadas start emerging and right on their heels are the large wasps known as cicada killers. The females can be quite large, as much as a couple of inches, and they are known locally with all sorts of colorful monikers such as deathbee, horsekiller and plague bee.
First, they are not Asian hornets. Only one of these has been found on this continent. That was on the Pacific Coast and it was dead. Asian hornets are vivid, cartoon-quality, yellow and black and they are dangerous only to other bees.
Cicada killers have fairly normal yellowjacket coloring with a bit of a rusty band at the front of the thorax. They get their name from the fact the females, after mating, spend all their time seeking out cicadas and large grasshoppers. These they attack, finally paralyzing it with a sting.
Once the quarry is subdued, the wasp labors extensively to get it back to where she has dug a hole in the ground. After dragging it into the hole, she lays a single egg on the poor victim, closes up the tunnel, and goes off to dig another hole to repeat the process.
While they can sting humans, they are usually too busy to worry about stinging anything but cicadas. The alarm comes from the males. They also look like large yellowjackets and are quite territorial, buzzing threateningly at everything from houseflies to hummingbirds that intrude. Like all drone bees, they cannot sting so this is all bluster. Look for their white faces to keep from being alarmed.
This is an emergency. There is a coral snake living under my shed. Are they protected? Who should I call, we do not dare go into the backyard.
You can go into your backyard. Many varieties of snake do not have the decency to stay all one color. One example of this is our black and white pine snake, the yellow and brown gopher snake, and the yellow and red bullsnake — which have all been determined to be the same species.
It is worse with the milk snake. They have a wide range of colors. The most common in this area is reddish-brown with black-bordered white blotches.
Less common, but the same species, are specimens with brilliant red, yellow and black bands. When I found the first of these under a bale of hay I was picking up in the field, I about wet my pants, suspecting the deadly coral snake. One of the older fellows on the crew made me take a closer look and memorize the phrase. “Red touching yellow, kill a fellow. Red touching black, safe for Jack.” I guarantee your guy will have red and black bands touching each other.
This is an emergency!! We just saw a bobcat crossing the road in front of our house.
That is not an emergency. It is a great opportunity. There are bobcats all over the place, but usually the only ones who get to see them are the coon hunters with particularly good dogs that tree them at night.
In late summer when the kittens are getting large and eating furiously, although not grown enough to hunt for themselves, the mother goes into overdrive hunting day and night. Good habitat for prey species is all around the edge of human habitations, so we often get a glimpse of these otherwise secretive animals. Consider yourself lucky.
This isn’t any sort of emergency but earlier this year I thought I saw a mountain lion. Suppose I do again, what should I do? I know you don’t think they exist.
That is not true. They obviously exist in other areas and I have had to deal with at least two in this area. What I do not think is that there is ever going to be a wild population. The ones that are seen are a result of human action. One that I handled was nearly starved, it had a collar on, and its claws and fangs had been removed surgically.
However, if you actually do see one you should immediately take a bunch of pictures. Then call my office and ask to speak to Renee. Her head exploding will alert me that there is a cougar sighting and I will get back to you.
There, may have redeemed myself…
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
