Bob Henke commentary: Surprising wildlife thrives in cold

So first, the Jeep left me in Glens Falls.
That makes three of my vehicles with a bad battery in less than a month. If the tractor goes, it will be a straight flush.
The guy at the parts store took one look at the huge nest of wires over top of the battery and refused to change it. It was just the result of the plow wiring, but I admit it was a little challenging, especially the plow solenoid mounted on the battery hold-down that you have to put back by feel. However, after only an hour and a little missing skin, everything is back to normal.
Feeling pleased with the Jeep battery install, I thought I would sit with a nice cup of coffee watching the news and weather.
As I sat, I became aware the well pump was running continuously. A quick survey found the cellar flooded. This was a sad moment for I well and truly hate plumbing.
We have a heat exchanger to make domestic hot water from the wood stove. The input line to this exchanger had ruptured. The line was put on before the second, bigger fitting right beside it that runs the hot water from the outdoor stove. The bigger fitting overlapped and clamped the smaller one so it could not be turned, but the big fitting was pretty corroded.
If I took it apart to free the ruptured line, it would probably have to be replaced and nothing was open at that hour. The solution I hit upon was to file down all the points on the heater line fitting so it would clear and then do the same on the new line.
This sounds fairly straightforward, but it was all done standing on a stepladder, holding a flashlight in my mouth, and turning the fitting a sixteenth of a turn at a time while holding the heat exchanger, which had 180-degree water running through it. The only thing I hate worse than plumbing is hot stuff.
Ultimately, after some more lost skin and a few burn blisters, everything was back in business. It only took a couple hours, but did I mention I hate plumbing?
So feeling a little beat up after those nasty unplanned fix-it jobs, I went out to give the stove its late-night feeding before I went to bed. I have a small pile of wood that would not quite fit in the shed. It is in the roadway, covered with a couple heavy black tarps, and I am trying to get it used up before we get more snow.
Accordingly, I was rummaging under the tarp for chunks and carrying armloads to the stove. I started hearing rustling under the tarp as I was reaching for just one more chunk. I just pulled back and waited, figuring it was just a tumbling chunk trying to smash my fingers.
So came to pass I was bent way over, holding the tarp up with my head, just reaching back under, when this creature comes charging off the top of the pile, actually brushes my face in its haste to escape, and runs right between my legs. At times like this, I always thank my parents for giving me the gene granting good bladder control.
The critter was a woodchuck!!
It is the middle of January, pitch black, 11:30 at night, 15 degrees and windy and there is a woodchuck running around?!? It boogied over and went in a hole under the shed. I hope the “surprises” are done for a while.
I probably should not be too amazed by an insomniac woodchuck. There is really a lot more wildlife activity in the cold weather than we might first expect.
Everyone has seen “snow fleas,” actually tiny springtails that emerge on sunny winter days, regardless of temperature, to hop about in a frenzy, not only eating algae that grows in the snow, but finding mates. When it gets dark they burrow back down through the snow to reach the insulated ground below.
Actually, these mass activities take place throughout the year, it is just that unless you are sitting under a tree turkey hunting or something, you are not apt to notice the dark-colored springtails against a darker background.
Speaking of hunters, it is also hunters (or people tapping trees) who are most apt to see the appropriately-named “hunter’s moth.” These nondescript brown moths are actually members of the linden looper clan. Linden, because young leaves of the linden tree are a favorite dietary item of the caterpillars. Looper, because it is one of the many-legged caterpillars that travels by walking with the rear legs until the body is up in a high loop, then holding the hind legs stationary and walking away with the front legs. This is the form of locomotion we see in the inchworm species as well.
The hunter’s moths we see flying about in the winter are males. They can defy winter due to complex sugars in their blood, which act as antifreeze to keep ice crystals from forming within their body. In the morning, they shiver violently for many minutes until they warm their muscles sufficiently to allow flight. Then, off they go fluttering around the frozen woodlands. The number of days they can fly depends upon their weight, for there is nothing to eat and all the energy to fly and keep warm comes from reserve body weight. A skinny moth is a dead moth.
Al Breisch, a herpetologist friend of mine, typically goes out in horrible January and February weather to discover all sorts of amphibians awake and active in seeps and other protected places throughout the woodland.
I can deal with moths and springtails, but the idea of moist, thin-skinned animals in freezing weather always boggled me. I was particularly interested in a couple species of worms, unsurprisingly called “ice worms,” that live on glaciers, eating the algae that grows in snow, even at those continually frigid temperatures.
We have a different, yet similar earthworm in this area known as a snow worm. Identification by species is difficult, even for experts who have taken to simply grinding up their specimens and letting DNA analysis sort them out. I have seen snow worms only a couple times, both in suburban areas and both in temperatures well below freezing. These hardy little annelids crawl about on the surface of the snow eating — you guessed it — snow algae. When the snow melts, they simply return to more worm-like existence in the upper layers of the forest soil.
So, perhaps Mr. Woodchuck is not the most unusual wintertime specimen, but he certainly is the one that increased my heart rate the most...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.