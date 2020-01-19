Bob Henke commentary: Surprising wildlife thrives in cold

So first, the Jeep left me in Glens Falls.

That makes three of my vehicles with a bad battery in less than a month. If the tractor goes, it will be a straight flush.

The guy at the parts store took one look at the huge nest of wires over top of the battery and refused to change it. It was just the result of the plow wiring, but I admit it was a little challenging, especially the plow solenoid mounted on the battery hold-down that you have to put back by feel. However, after only an hour and a little missing skin, everything is back to normal.

Feeling pleased with the Jeep battery install, I thought I would sit with a nice cup of coffee watching the news and weather.

As I sat, I became aware the well pump was running continuously. A quick survey found the cellar flooded. This was a sad moment for I well and truly hate plumbing.

We have a heat exchanger to make domestic hot water from the wood stove. The input line to this exchanger had ruptured. The line was put on before the second, bigger fitting right beside it that runs the hot water from the outdoor stove. The bigger fitting overlapped and clamped the smaller one so it could not be turned, but the big fitting was pretty corroded.