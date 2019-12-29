Bob Henke Commentary: Readers' questions send me to the books

I feel like I need to confess. I am a hoarder. Our house is overflowing with the results of my condition. There are stacks and shelves full of my collections.
I hoard books.
On an average week, I will read between two and four books, depending on whether I am fighting through some sort of textbook tome or scarfing through sci-fi or Clancy novels to get my reading speed back up to snuff after several of the former in a row. Before you ask, yes, I do like to read textbooks nowadays. If you do not have to worry about being tested on individual facts, it is possible to actually see the author’s style and worldview.
The pusher for my addiction is the transfer station. After a book and all sorts of articles, I empathize with the authors and cannot stand to see knowledge sent for destruction. For some reason, “old” knowledge seems even more precious. I quite often need an antihistamine after plowing through some hundred year-old dusty volume I have rescued from the dump.
Given this predilection to save knowledge, I am incredibly loathe to dispose of books once I have acquired them. Therefore, every year adds a hundred or so books to the increasing incredible inventory. Book sales take a few, sometimes visitors haul away some, but in general they just increase and I am always searching through piles, boxes, and shelves trying to find the one holding a particular word or fact that has become important.
Actually, there are numerous occasions when reader questions generate one of these sorts of quests. This was certainly the case this week.
How about some more on ocean slicks? Never heard of them and certainly never heard of a Langmuir cell.
I have seen slicks and heard the biologists talk about them as specialized environments, but my actual understanding came from a moderately beat up marine biology text book I “rescued” a couple years ago.
Large calm, waveless stretches of ocean surface come in four flavors: internal wave slicks, headland fronts, groundwater discharge fronts and Langmuir cells. What these different mechanisms have in common is causing the accumulation of materials — biological or otherwise — in narrow bands on the ocean’s surface. The accumulation of materials additionally suppresses small ripples on the surface of the water, leading to the smooth appearance of slicks.
Internal wave slicks form when there is deep water with steep underwater structure. This sets up a situation where the underwater waves form off-synch with the surface waves and effectively cancel each other out, yielding a calm area.
Headland fronts occur when there is a current passing parallel to a peninsula jutting out into the sea. The turbulence is effectively directed seaward, yielding a slick in the downstream shadow of the land.
You have free articles remaining.
Discharge fronts are similar to internal waves except the cooler fresh water is flowing under the warm salty ocean water and again canceling out surface wave action.
Langmuir was a researcher who studied slicks where none of these conditions seemed to be present. He found that wind can act much like an internal wave system with the same flattening of the ocean surface over large areas. When wind is the mechanism the slicks seem to firm in a parallel series of wide calm areas — hence "cells."
What is your take on the songbird extinction?
Nothing is going extinct but I will admit, while my bird feeders are still very busy, there does seem to be a 20 percent or better decline in populations across large areas.
Unlike large-scale climate issues, I feel the songbird stuff is definitely as a result of human activities — albeit activities we have cheered as great enlightened actions. The first thing we did was put blanket protections on raptors (hawks and owls.) This certainly seemed the right thing when their populations plummeted in the face of DDT egg shell thinning. They have recovered and, in the manner of all unmanaged populations, have proceeded to multiply beyond their carrying capacity. Everyone has birdfeeder hawk stories; one person reporting last winter that a Cooper’s hawk killed an average of three birds a day until there were so few visitors it moved on.
Predators stay in an area until they have exhausted the resource. The small birds will recover after their numbers become so few that the accipiters begin to starve, so the pressure is removed.
The second big factor is outlawing of bird control through poisoning. This has allowed populations of invasive pest species like English sparrows and starlings to increase dramatically. Since they compete directly with native species for nest sites, food, and curtilage, this puts a big damper on songbird reproduction.
Finally, we did away with a number of pesticides which we deemed dangerous or harmful to something — humans, the “environment,” bees, or something. These were replaced with “safe” alternatives prescribed by government regulations. Many of these were neonicotinoid insecticides places directly on seed.
Most agricultural crop seeds in the US and Canada are treated with neonicotinoids. A high percentage of agricultural seed is eaten by birds before germination. I typically plant at twice the recommended rate to accommodate the wildlife losses. Turns out neonicotinoids strongly suppress the birds’ appetite, making them take as much as two weeks longer to reach migration condition, slowing arrival to nest areas, and sometimes inhibiting nesting altogether. Late broods never do as well since the insect life is beyond peak numbers by then. These factors lead not so much to bird death as a reduction in reproductive success, yielding the same result.
Kind of a quick shot there about being ecologically responsible in the plastic fish story. Elaborate?
I would love to but I am out of room. The short form is that while we get all worked up over plastic bags and straws, these are relatively irrelevant in the grand scheme of things. Far more insidious are the tiny particles formed by the wearing out and decomposition of synthetic fabrics.
If you want to be ecologically responsible, stop wearing synthetic clothing. When we do things like discourage the use of furs, leather and plant fibers, or tout slogans like “real people wear fake fur,” we are becoming true environmental criminals. I claim no real high ground here. I admit being pretty fond of my amazingly dry and comfortable Gortex outerwear and boots.
Perhaps the answer is to just sit inside on the leather couch when it rains and read books.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.