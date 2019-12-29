Bob Henke Commentary: Readers' questions send me to the books

I feel like I need to confess. I am a hoarder. Our house is overflowing with the results of my condition. There are stacks and shelves full of my collections.

I hoard books.

On an average week, I will read between two and four books, depending on whether I am fighting through some sort of textbook tome or scarfing through sci-fi or Clancy novels to get my reading speed back up to snuff after several of the former in a row. Before you ask, yes, I do like to read textbooks nowadays. If you do not have to worry about being tested on individual facts, it is possible to actually see the author’s style and worldview.

The pusher for my addiction is the transfer station. After a book and all sorts of articles, I empathize with the authors and cannot stand to see knowledge sent for destruction. For some reason, “old” knowledge seems even more precious. I quite often need an antihistamine after plowing through some hundred year-old dusty volume I have rescued from the dump.