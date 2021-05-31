Bob Henke column: Setting a few questions straight

As a child, I was often most wrong when I was absolutely certain of my stance.
In my childhood, the house on the other side of the road had wide porch steps where older high school kids congregated. Summer or winter, there was a group of girls in the center of the steps, perpetually engaged in earnest, rapid-fire conversation and a group of boys on the periphery, being raucous and doing things to get the girls to notice them.
My side of the road had little kids whose calling was to say uncomplimentary things to the big kids. We timed this to coincide with a car or truck coming (a much rarer occurrence then) to slow down any retaliation. Periodically, one of the boys would make a charge, dodging traffic, to send us scrambling in a great rout.
One sunny winter afternoon, the groups had gathered. Winter was dangerous because of the easy availability of snowballs. We attempted to retaliate or even have a preemptive strike, but our arms would seldom get a snowball as far as their sidewalk. The big boys had no such limitations and their fusillades routinely routed us.
A big snowstorm and high snowbanks changed the tactical situation. We used that foundation to erect a high snowfort wall, and from that vantage point lobbed snowballs at the enemy with impunity (and little effect) until we ran out of ammo.
Being the smallest of our group, I often got scout duty. I peeked and sneaked, determined everyone was on the porch, and decided to go gather a new supply of ammunition. I was there only a moment when my fellows began to yell at me to get back to the fort. I haughtily declared I could see them all on the porch and began carrying a huge armload of snowballs back.
Using the same technique for small boys that hunters do for crows, i.e., assuming they cannot count, Ed Hamilton had left the porch and was sneaking along behind a parked car. The guys in the fort could see him, but I could not. Neither did I see the huge snowball that hit me in the forehead, knocking me galley-west. The big boys cheered, but it had the opposite effect for all the girls left them, rushing over to pick me up, brush off the snow and make sure I was not hurt.
A similar situation presents of late. A young person (I assume) who calls herself (the pronoun I also assume) “Annie-set,” has for a year or so sent me almost daily messages. These usually involve something she feels farmers are doing wrong and she, with the clarity of her intellect, can suggest a simple solution even these thickwits should have stumbled upon.
The majority of her epistles end with, “DUH!” I answer, point out what she may have overlooked, and never get a response — just a new topic. Her last one was short and sweet. “Why do you NEVER answer my questions in your stupid little newspaper? You think I don’t know why? DUH!!”
Actually, most involve nothing relating to nature and hence are not legitimate fodder for this column. However, in the interest of short-circuiting a complaint to the editor, I found a few with tangential relationship to things of nature, so here we go on Annie-set’s revelations.
What the —— is up with all the irrigation pipes on ———- Road? All they do is spray a lot of water, make mud and sediment run-off, and don’t help the plants at all. Do it the old fashioned way, sprinkle each plant with just how much they need. Do a little work. DUH!
Out my window are three acres of sunflowers and buckwheat. The gauge shows last night’s storm gave us just over a half inch of rain. One of the crop farmers this morning called it, “a nice little rain to pop the seeding but not enough to keep it going.”
Most farmers are measuring rain by the tenth of an inch and have research-generated tables to determine water needs of crops at every different stage of growth, and they irrigate at a rate to make up the difference. (Now here is the nature part) An inch of rain deposits 27,154 gallons of water on an acre of ground. This weighs 226,000 pounds or 113 tons. The half-inch of rain deposited 40,731 gallons of water weighing 170 tons on my small crop fields.
I do not irrigate, but if I wanted to give it that much by carrying my 2-gallon sprinkling pot from the spigot to the field, I would have to make 14,000 trips, taking approximately 2,333 hours work. Might better set up an irrigation pump, I think.
The roadsides are COVERED with poison hemlock that got there from the stuff blowing off farm trucks. Are you unaware of Aristotle??? Are you going to take a stand on this or wait until some child is playing in it and dies? DUH!!
Mowing roadsides was cut back to save fuel, thus fighting global warming, saving tax money for other purposes and making roadways more “natural.” The result has been a “natural” succession of plants. I prefer the solid patches of white flowers that crowded out the first crops of really nasty poison parsnip.
Poison hemlock has lacy, bright shiny green leaves and big purple blotches on its lower stalk. You are seeing cow parsley, aka wild chervil or keck. Now considered an invasive, it was originally brought from its native Asia and cultivated for purported culinary and medicinal characteristics. That said: (1) Why on earth are you letting your kids play on the shoulders of the highway? (2) I am aware that Aristotle died of natural causes in 322 B.C. and (3) the “stuff” you see is corn silage, no weeds included.
Farmers are so stupid about chickens. You do not need to kill hens that are a couple years old. They lay fewer eggs but the eggs are bigger so you get the same amount. Also it is ridiculous to not raise chicken free range where you don’t have to feed them. Just raise a few extras and don’t worry about what predators catch. They only take a few sick ones anyway. Win-Win. DUH!
My hens are all 3+ years old. They have all gone through henopause, so we get maybe two eggs a day from nine of them. The eggs get smaller and the shells get thinner every year. You have to feed chickens regardless. The meat birds are lazy and stupid. They will die if the waterer is at the far end of the coop. It has to be close or they will just not go.
Predators kill things; that is what they do. A Cooper’s hawk got into my racing pigeon coop. It first killed as many of the flying birds as it could before they escaped out the pigeon entrance. Then it killed all the hen pigeons sitting on eggs, finishing up by killing every single baby in the nests — 48 in all before it stopped, whereupon it ate part of one adult pigeon and left. It came back the next day to see if there were survivors. A friend just had a fisher kill almost 30 chickens in a single evening. Once we lost every single chicken in an afternoon, 16 in total, not counting baby chicks. I followed the trail of feathers to a red fox den where they were strewn about. I took pictures for a week. They ate parts of three, the rest rotted or were eaten by maggots.
The Pollyanna pap about predators that is bandied about has absolutely no basis in reality. Someone should hit you with a snowball…
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.