Bob Henke column: Setting a few questions straight

As a child, I was often most wrong when I was absolutely certain of my stance.

In my childhood, the house on the other side of the road had wide porch steps where older high school kids congregated. Summer or winter, there was a group of girls in the center of the steps, perpetually engaged in earnest, rapid-fire conversation and a group of boys on the periphery, being raucous and doing things to get the girls to notice them.

My side of the road had little kids whose calling was to say uncomplimentary things to the big kids. We timed this to coincide with a car or truck coming (a much rarer occurrence then) to slow down any retaliation. Periodically, one of the boys would make a charge, dodging traffic, to send us scrambling in a great rout.

One sunny winter afternoon, the groups had gathered. Winter was dangerous because of the easy availability of snowballs. We attempted to retaliate or even have a preemptive strike, but our arms would seldom get a snowball as far as their sidewalk. The big boys had no such limitations and their fusillades routinely routed us.

A big snowstorm and high snowbanks changed the tactical situation. We used that foundation to erect a high snowfort wall, and from that vantage point lobbed snowballs at the enemy with impunity (and little effect) until we ran out of ammo.