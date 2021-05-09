Bob Henke column: Repurposing is for the birds

Necessity may be the mother of invention, but poverty is at least its deadbeat father.
And so it came to pass that I found my teenaged self in the local hardware store trying to find something to help bridge the gap between three dead lawnmowers. My hope was to end up with one amalgamated hybrid that would at least cut grass for the summer.
Pretty much everyone said it was a fool’s venture, which, in more enlightened hindsight, it was. However, in the hardware at the same time as I was the man who ran the local grocery store. He knew the whereabouts of a derelict lawnmower that might provide just the part I needed.
He went on with the story of this machine. He had it for years and never liked it much. It had the trait of not only failing to start well, but kicking back viciously at the end of the pull. This did everything from tipping the machine over to breaking the starter off the motor. He had done many repairs on the starter. He drilled holes and put in bolts and nuts.
This lasted only a short while before a vicious kick ripped out the housing. He then had it welded back in place. This worked until another backfire not only ripped the starter clean off the housing, but tipped the machine over and burned a nice hole in his leg with a hot muffler. The next trip for this man-killer was to my Uncle Ralph’s gravel bed where all sorts of things from dead cars to dead horses found their final resting place.
Uncle Ralph had not gotten around to covering up the mower and I took possession that very day. The starter post still protruded on top of the mower. I wrapped an old leather belt around it and gave a pull. It kicked but it did not make any difference, at the end of the pull the belt just slipped off. The second pull, it started and I mowed the entire lawn. The other three dead mowers went to Uncle Ralph’s gravel bed and Mr. Hay’s lawnmower stayed with me.
The mower went to college with us and served through three different rented houses. It then came back here, mowed Gramp’s lawn as it had in the past and then moved to our house in Kingsbury and finally up onto the mountain.
Over the years, the handle came apart and was replaced with a facsimile made of brazed conduit, the housing was welded in several places when it wore through, and all sorts of odd braces and different-sized wheels were applied as the wheel mounts wore out and fell off. Along the way, I fashioned an electric starter, removing all danger of kickback.
When a rambunctious youth was pretending it was a race car as he mowed, it suffered hideous damage to its wheel housing that was just too much to safely repair. The mower was then mounted on a wooden box, an intake chute fashioned, and it became a sort of a shredder we used to chop corn stalks and garden residue to make ensilage for the dairy goats. When the kids grew up and we sold the last of the goats, the fellow took the chopper, too, so it could still have a life somewhere.
Today, I had to replace a wheel on a piece of machinery. The wheel I took off and threw away was the last piece I had remaining of Mr. Hay’s lawnmower from more than 50 years ago.
I contemplated this repurposing and was struck by something similar going on in the wild world. In the backyard, a wren was industriously going in and out of a birdhouse gourd I had failed to clean out. The gourd was not deemed an appropriate domicile by Mrs. Wren this year, but the sticks from last year’s nest were apparently just fine, for they were being moved to another nest box about 15 feet away.
There are some decidedly weird ideas about bird nests. Chief among these is that bird nests are some sort of permanent structure. My grandmother chewed me out thoroughly once for bringing home an interesting nest I found in a winter-bare tree. Where, she asked, would the poor bird put her eggs in the spring? I went guiltily back to the hedgerow and did my best to re-stick it. This was, of course, a fool’s errand because the vast majority of passerine birds (migratory) make a fresh nest every spring. Part of this may be because few of them live to come back and nest a second time.
This is not without exception. Some of the most famous site-loyal birds are the eagles and ospreys. These long-lived birds most often return year after year to a nest ever-increasing in size. Each year a new layer of sticks is added to keep the new brood away from the mess created by the previous year’s babies. It is not unusual for a mature pair of eagles to have a nest up to 14 feet deep and weighing at least a ton. Some nests in Alaska where succeeding generations may use the same nest, have been found to weigh nearly 10,000 pounds.
Some smaller birds are equally conservative about changing sites. Phoebes and swallow quite often just keep adding to their nests until they become too heavy and fall, whereupon they quickly build another.
There is also reuse of a slightly different type when there is species succession. We had a great example of this in the edge of our woodlot, where I often sat calling turkeys. The first year I noticed a little downy woodpecker making a nest hole, high in a dying poplar tree. The next year downy was back, but the year after that, the hole was used by a pair of chickadees. The fourth year saw a larger hairy woodpecker enlarging the digs. The fifth year I was delighted to watch a huge pileated woodpecker remodeling the hole where they raised three chicks. The sixth year was even more exciting as I got to watch the wood duck pair who took it over. I felt quite bad when a fall windstorm took the old snag down.
Sometimes the biggest issue is finding suitable building. Like the wren repurposing sticks from a previous year, when supplies are tight, many birds are not adverse to grabbing some used materials. Ospreys locally have been seen stealing sticks from other nests.
Nest lining material is often the toughest. All winter, my dog grooming remains just get dumped in the yard. The snow melts to show a rather unsightly mound of hair. It looks like enough to knit another dog, but seemingly overnight it all disappears. The culprit in this case is the chipping sparrow.
Back when horses were more common, chipping sparrows were known locally as “hair birds” because their nests were so completely permeated with horse hair. Nowadays, they have to seek out everything from dog to deer hair. So precious is this commodity, they will fight over the right to steal it from last year’s nests to make sure there is a sufficient supply.
They probably do not make the horse hair last as long as I did with Mr. Hay’s lawnmower, but the principle is the same...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.