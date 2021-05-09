Bob Henke column: Repurposing is for the birds

Today, I had to replace a wheel on a piece of machinery. The wheel I took off and threw away was the last piece I had remaining of Mr. Hay’s lawnmower from more than 50 years ago.

I contemplated this repurposing and was struck by something similar going on in the wild world. In the backyard, a wren was industriously going in and out of a birdhouse gourd I had failed to clean out. The gourd was not deemed an appropriate domicile by Mrs. Wren this year, but the sticks from last year’s nest were apparently just fine, for they were being moved to another nest box about 15 feet away.

There are some decidedly weird ideas about bird nests. Chief among these is that bird nests are some sort of permanent structure. My grandmother chewed me out thoroughly once for bringing home an interesting nest I found in a winter-bare tree. Where, she asked, would the poor bird put her eggs in the spring? I went guiltily back to the hedgerow and did my best to re-stick it. This was, of course, a fool’s errand because the vast majority of passerine birds (migratory) make a fresh nest every spring. Part of this may be because few of them live to come back and nest a second time.