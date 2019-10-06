I would like to start out this month’s question column with a very nice email I received from the son of a reader in Connecticut.
Dear Mr. Henke, I am in Conn. for a while, attending to the affairs of my father, who passed earlier this week. You did not know him, but he was an avid reader of your columns and whenever I called, one routine topic was whatever you had written that week. You did meet him once when you were a Game Warden. My aunt (his sister) dislikes you with equal passion. My father saved every column beginning in 1989 when he lived in Luzerne. My aunt’s first act after his death was to throw the entire collection (3 large file boxes) into the trash.
I am writing because, going through his diaries, I found a couple columns folded up within the pages of the 2012 book. You did a column (the topic was actually lilacs) in which you mentioned a Biblical woman named Thecla and a Pterdactyl’s flocculus. Both my aunt and my father wrote you about this. You answered hers in another column a few weeks later and you sent him a book called "God’s Secretaries." Dad referred to his sister as a “Bible-thumper” and he continually used information from that book to win arguments with her — which is why she thinks so little of you. Anyway, I would have sent you the boxes of columns had they not gone to recycling, but I was wondering if you could reprint those two columns in honor of my Dad. I am sure it would make his spirit smile and his sister fume. Sincerely, Don M.
I am sorry to hear of your father’s passing, Don. I wish your aunt did not hate me because while I too have file boxes full of columns, a cat used the one with the oldest columns as a place to have a litter of kittens, so the late '80s and early '90s is a gap. I did manage to find the ones you referenced. I do not have space to reproduce the whole thing, but can pick out a couple bits in his honor. The fracas was apparently started by this lead:
I am having trouble getting started tonight, perhaps because I have done nothing but sit in meetings for the past three days. Sitting around apparently causes some sort of chemical imbalance, beyond simple boredom, for I find myself doing weird things. I know they are weird while I am doing them, but it makes no difference. For example, I just sent someone an email asking if they knew why pterosaurs have such an enormous flocculus. Personally I think it has something to do with having a smart wing, but he will probably think it is spam and trash it.
My personal habits also change. Instead of going to bed, I tend to fixate. This can be anything from sharpening every knife in the house to compulsive reading. I spent all last night reading just to find out if Todd McCaffery left you hanging as badly at the end of his Pern books as did his mother with hers. He does, so annoyed I searched for other, more predictable, material.
This randomness led me to some of the Biblical period writings that wound up on the cutting room floor when the Bible was put together. I was particularly interested on one volume called the Acts of Paul and Thecla. While this sounds about as suspect as a huge flocculus, it is even more to the contrary. Seems Paul was convincing everyone to be ascetic, even after marriage. Thecla went for this whole-heartedly, so her husband-to-be had her arrested and she was sentenced to be burned at the stake. God, however, would have none of this, so a combination of volcanic eruptions and thunderstorms not only put out the fire, but knocked off a bunch of the rabble on-lookers.
Undeterred, the magistrate tossed her into a pit of wild animals, but a lioness protected her. She went from there to find Paul to baptize her, but he is not feeling well, so she goes back to the arena where there is a pool full of sharks and commences to baptize herself. Fortunately, she is once again saved by a lightning bolt that kills all the sharks. The magistrate is really ticked that his sharks are all dead so he has her tied between a half a dozen wild bulls and then applied red hot irons to the bulls on the opposite end from their flocculus. They took off smartly in all directions, but she was not rent asunder because her clothes were still hot from the lightning and her bonds burned through.
As usual, I skipped ahead to see how it ended and found her menaced by Satan himself but a split opened up in a rock cliff. She walked into it and it slammed shut — The End.
Your Aunt sent an email, after an argument with your father. Here it is, along with my answer:
You are clearly not a biblical scholar! There is no Thecla in the Bible. If you want to make things up, do it with something that can’t be checked up upon. God put things in the Bible for a reason. YOU CLEARLY ARE NOT THE REASON! Stick to your dinosaurs, which are also made up and not in the Bible which is also why there is no evolution. I should have known better when you started off with some crap about the size of dinosaur vaginas. I hope you enjoy purgatory with all your Sasquatch friends.
Yours in antipathy and faith,
Apparently my recounting of Thecla acting up struck a nerve. I had slightly in excess of two dozen emails on the subject, most not as civil as this one. I am not sure how to respond; perhaps I will try sentence by sentence.
The first sentence is unequivocally true. The second is conditionally accurate. It is true for all current Bibles, but actually not true for some earlier versions. Check out the Septuagint version. While you are there, read the original book of Daniel. Persians worshiped Bel, a god represented by a horrific-looking statue. The King tells Daniel it is a living god because it eats the offerings, Daniel says it is just a statue and the King sets up a test — whoever loses, dies.
The priests bring an offering of 12 bushels of flour, 40 sheep and six vessels of wine, place it before the statue and seal the door of the temple. As they go out, Daniel secretly sprinkles ashes on the floor. In the morning, the sacrifices are gone, but the footprints in the ash demonstrate the priests and their families consumed the offering. The King has all 70 priests and their families put to death.
Shortly thereafter, Daniel goes to Babylon, where they worship a great dragon. Daniel slays the dragon by feeding it cakes made of fat, hair and barley, which cause it to explode due to constipation. The people become greatly incensed with Daniel getting their priests killed and slaughtering their dragon, so they toss him into the lion den, and you know what happens next.
In later versions of the Bible, Daniel’s tales started at the lion part, which was too bad, for as a society, we probably would have not wasted so much time and emotional capital arguing about evolution if the dragon had made the cut. By the way, if a dragon is a dinosaur, it would not have a vagina — those are mammalian equipment. I would not opine on the magnitude of a dinosaur’s cloaca, but their flocculus is at the opposite end — a small lobe of the brain. You have one as well, although it is not as gigantic as a pterosaur’s. As far as the last two sentences go, I have read the column over several times and remain completely at a loss, but please do not bother to explain. I might explode.
There you go, but, in hindsight, that last was a little snarky. Please tell your aunt I apologize abjectly for my impertinence (but would actually love an explanation of the Sasquatch part) and please know I hope your father is smiling.
I am seeing all sorts of (social media) posts about tussock moth caterpillars. Are they really so dangerous and why are there so many? Global Warming?
They are not “dangerous” as in life-threatening, but they will give you an itchy rash for a while if you mess with them. So will woolly bears, but you have to pinch them harder before the irritant is released.
One of the problems is that small children, attracted by the fuzz and colors, tend to pick them up. Kids’ soft skin and rougher handling often yields a large dose of irritant. There are actually several varieties of tussock caterpillars all slightly different in color. Like the woolly bears, you see more of them this time of the year because they are leaving the vegetation and seeking warm places to spend the winter. I do not believe there is any population explosion and, apart from making it possible for them to live further north, the current climate change is not likely to have much effect.
Why are there so many more turkey vultures?
They have followed the great habitat paths humans have created for them — interstate highways — and extended their range much like everything else from songbirds to opossums to ticks. We are seeing more because new range always increases survival of young, but more recently because we are not seeing just turkey vultures. In the past couple years, increasing numbers of black vultures have been showing up too.
