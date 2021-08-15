Bob Henke column: Of beach dogs and water-loving moths

It took me a while to grok this. These runners never go straight but rather travel in a series of wide zigzags. I thought first they were moving in and out with the waves but their path went way too far up the sand.

This morning, it hit me. A fellow passed me from behind, we said good morning, and he continued his crooked path. A second later, a short-legged little terrier came happily trotting along right past my legs. From directly behind it was clear. The dog was taking the straight, shortest path, while its human ran a much longer line, keeping the two close together. A very nice compromise.

There is, of course, one other category of dog but with this one, the human does not get much exercise. These dogs apparently feel it is their job to chase the ocean. As the wave recedes, they rush after it, biting at the water, and barking witlessly. When the next wave rolls in, they turn tail and run away as if they would melt. Inevitably, the water flows back and the dance is repeated.

The human part of these duos cannot get any exercise themselves without mimicking the dog’s antics (and appearing an utter fool.) They simply wait until the dog becomes suitably exhausted and catch it as it turns to head down the beach in pursuit. Typically, the dog barks at its adversary all the way back to the car.