Bob Henke column: Of beach dogs and water-loving moths

I took a walk along the seashore this morning, just as the sun was popping up over the ocean. It was cold and windy so I had it mostly to myself. The one category of beach-users that seemed also undeterred was people exercising with their dogs.
These seem to fall into a few classifications. There are those who hit the beach, turn their mutts loose, then spend the next hour fruitlessly screaming the beast’s name as it rushes about barking at people, knocking kids down and threatening other dogs. This appears to be a pretty good cardio workout — the people seem red-faced and out of breath by the time they recapture the dog and head for home.
The walkers fall into two categories: The first is those with old or tiny dogs that simply shuffle along with their human during the walk. The other group is more entertaining. These may be dogs of all sizes, the defining characteristic is their incessant pulling on the leash, essentially yanking their human off in whatever direction (ever-changing) the dog’s attention is drawn. There are an amazing number of collars, harnesses and other restraining devices people use in an attempt to keep from being dragged, most having very little effect.
The runners are more interesting. Some have large, active breeds of dog that run with them, occasionally dashing ahead to scatter shorebirds or check an interesting bit of flotsam. Others have old, heavy, or small dogs. These folks cannot simply jog along happily. They must accommodate the speed and athleticism of their companion.
It took me a while to grok this. These runners never go straight but rather travel in a series of wide zigzags. I thought first they were moving in and out with the waves but their path went way too far up the sand.
This morning, it hit me. A fellow passed me from behind, we said good morning, and he continued his crooked path. A second later, a short-legged little terrier came happily trotting along right past my legs. From directly behind it was clear. The dog was taking the straight, shortest path, while its human ran a much longer line, keeping the two close together. A very nice compromise.
There is, of course, one other category of dog but with this one, the human does not get much exercise. These dogs apparently feel it is their job to chase the ocean. As the wave recedes, they rush after it, biting at the water, and barking witlessly. When the next wave rolls in, they turn tail and run away as if they would melt. Inevitably, the water flows back and the dance is repeated.
The human part of these duos cannot get any exercise themselves without mimicking the dog’s antics (and appearing an utter fool.) They simply wait until the dog becomes suitably exhausted and catch it as it turns to head down the beach in pursuit. Typically, the dog barks at its adversary all the way back to the car.
This latter category interested me for, as I walked, I had been contemplating a little moth that does not seem to know whether it wants to be in the water or not. I was thinking of these little guys because all along the path from the beach back to the cabin, I passed patches of feral tansy with their clusters of yellow flowers.
The sighting this week has both the moth and the non-native tansy in the picture. The moth is called a petrophilia. Literally, this means “rock-loving,” for reasons that will come later. It is not very large, not especially dramatic, and generally fairly confusing. The fact is that entomologists keep changing the scientific name of the group as they try to figure out how it fits into the overall scheme of things. There is even one species out west that embraces this problem. It is called Petrophilia confusalis.
The variety we are most apt to see in the Northeast is the two-banded petrophilia. They would be quite easy to miss, except they seem to enjoy getting together in groups on blossoms. The apparent reason for this is threefold.
First, it is to forage. The blossoms often chosen are milkweed, elderberry and tansy, and moths do seem to be feeding. The tansy is interesting because it is a European species, an escapee from colonial flowerbeds, but it quickly became a petrophilia hangout. Much like a corner bar, the flower conventions also have an element of reproduction. There seems to be a degree of posturing and display going on.
Finally, being together in a group offers protection from one of their primary predators, a jumping spider. The two-banded petrophilia has an interesting defense. When the moth raises its wings, viewed from behind, it looks very much like the eyes of a jumping spider. The moth’s seemingly erratic movements also mimic the spider’s frenetic hopping about. Viewed together, a group of moths may appear to be just too much of a convocation of larger spiders for a hunting jumper to face.
All of this is interesting, but not half as interesting to me as the fact that the petrophilia caterpillars are not crawling around eating holes in vegetation like a proper caterpillar.
Instead, they are aquatic.
After mating, petrophilia females go to the water’s edge and, using the surface tension and some pretty good body English, capture a large bubble of air under their abdomen where their breathing tubes are. This is sufficient to sustain them up to four hours underwater. They then proceed to crawl down into the depths of the lotic (fast-moving) stream where they lay their fertilized eggs. They have been observed at depths of more than 4 feet.
When the tiny caterpillars hatch, they attach themselves to rocks (petrophilia!) with silk webs they spin. The caterpillar then forages on algae and all sorts of microscopic animals on the rock surface and brought by the current.
As the caterpillar gets larger, it weaves increasingly larger web structures to remain attached to the rock. Unlike terrestrial caterpillars, petrophilia larvae have 120 long filaments sticking out of their body, which serve as gills. When it is time to become a pupa, it chews away the old web and spins a new double layer cocoon. The inside silk bag is waterproof, but the filaments (also called blood gills) protrude through the material. An outside bag covers and protects the metamorphosing caterpillar while capturing water flow to direct over the gills.
Before the metamorphosis begins, the caterpillar cuts a “C” shaped slit in the cocoon. The moth will not have any biting mouth parts and could not chew out of the silk bag so it needs an escape hatch. When the transformation is complete, the moth pops out, floats to the surface and makes its way to the bank to rest and dry its wings before flying off to the nearest tansy bar for some nectar and dancing. Males will never go near the water again.
Unlike a male petrophilia moth, I will go near the water and, since it is 88 degrees, I think I may do that right now…