Having sisters is the worst. Having more than one is worse than worst and having three is obviously nine times worse than that.
The trouble with having more than one is they will argue about which one is the worst. Depending on their age, sometimes they want to be the worst and sometimes just the opposite.
Mine are all the worst, but one might be a little worse than that because she is not satisfied to be the worst in just one way; she tends to have more of a menu of hideous character flaws.
I certainly cannot identify her because the other two will want to argue with me about how they are far worse than that and she will want to argue with me about how she is not nearly that bad and in fact should be sainted. Therefore, I will make up a suitable pseudonym that will hide her identity completely and refer to her as Gail.
Gail was not that bad when we were children, primarily because she was much younger. The hugely late toilet training was a bit of vexation but fortunately, I had moved away by the time Gail got into the sixth grade and finally learned to talk. She has made up for lost time and, while I do not know what she talks about when I am not around, in my presence she primarily voices her opinion about why whatever I am doing is wrong.
I have searched for any way to curtail this, which did not involve actually changing any of my behavior, but in this quest I have been largely unsuccessful, with a couple of exceptions.
The first was when I put a handful of honeybees down the front of her blouse. Do not judge me on this. I was pretty sure they were all drones so she was in no danger of getting stung. She did stop criticizing my activities during the time it took her to run for the house stripping off her clothes as she went but it had no lasting effect other than persistent drooling.
The real big deal came a couple years later when she decided to spend 20 minutes berating me for my choice in food to bring to a family picnic. Clearly (to her), bringing coleslaw with canned fruit salad in it was numbingly stupid because I should have known (perhaps by osmosis?) that she was bringing exactly the same thing and now we had two dishes of it and they were even matching bowls and yada, yada, yada.
I tried to be adult and reasonable, although some adult beverages may have tempered the reasonable a bit. I said, “Gail, stop talking to me about coleslaw or I will throw you in the creek.” She failed to take this brotherly advice, so I forthwith picked her up and headed for the creek. Everything would have been fine. There was a deep hole where I could have tossed her without injury. However, when we were still several feet away, she flipped around and tripped me.
This could have been bad. I could have fallen on her, which might have injured her or she could have fallen on me, which for sure would have injured me, so thinking only of her safety I took the most responsible action and, as I was falling, tossed her as far as I could in the direction of the creek. She did not make the creek, landing instead in a huge patch of mature nettles. This caused her to howl and roll around, getting up and falling down a couple times.
I was gratified that she finally fell into the creek before running for the house to tell Mom I had thrown her into nettles. She got some sort of itch cream applied to the burning welts that covered the majority of her body. I had faceplanted, as well, so one eye was temporarily swelled shut, but I got no itch cream. However, I counted that as good because I could more easily put her in a blind spot as she chewed me out for throwing her into nettles. She is the worst.
The plant we ran afoul of was the common nettle. Uncharacteristically, there are few local names for this plant. Almost everyone calls it “stinging nettle” and in a few locales, “stinger.”
The stinging comes from a nearly complete armament of stems and underleaves with nasty, hollow, crystalline needles called spicules. Within each is a venom containing histamines, serotonin and choline, which causes extreme burning and itching from the second it first touches the skin.
Often I report on uses indigenous people found for the plant but, in this case, they did not — for it is not native to North America. Nettles evolved in Europe and spread to Asia and North Africa via natural means. It was then taken as part of household gardens to nearly every other place on the earth where it can physically survive.
Throughout these areas, it was regarded as a miracle plant. It can be retted like flax to produce a fabric similar to hemp but stronger. Nettle fabric is found in 2,000 year-old archaeological sites and during World War I, most of the German field uniforms were made of nettle. The roots produce a long-lasting yellow fabric dye and ground nettle root is included in some poultry feeds to make the egg yolks darker-colored.
The poisonous spicules are dissolved and rendered inert by cooking and in early times, nettles provided greens compared to spinach for the table at a time when others were not readily available. Boiled nettles is still a popular food item throughout the South.
As a medicine, taken primarily as a boiled tea for both topical and internal use, it was used for everything from gout to kidney stones to influenza. It was considered a great tonic to improve skin tone and remove wrinkles as well as a great stimulant to lactation.
Urtication, or flogging with nettles (which must have made the cure almost as bad as the affliction) was indicated for arthritis and getting the same result by rubbing the skin with raw leaves and stems, was supposed to increase circulation, prevent heart disease, eliminate fatigue and “enhance youthful appearance.”
Gail should have been paying me to toss her into the nettles...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.