Bob Henke column: Mussels are a big help to freshwater environment

So there I was, sitting in the doctor’s waiting room. My column deadline was approaching. Given that the heel-cooling time was unpredictable, ranging from zero to an hour or so depending on my luck vis-à-vis the requirements of the patients ahead of me, I thought I would get to work while I sat.
I was in the pre-column Zen state, waiting for the muse to strike me, when a young woman came in. Ignoring the Governor’s admonitions regarding social distancing, she sat in the chair next to me and, without preamble, began a rapid-fire monologue. I have before written on the nature of women's communications, especially the number of topics that can be covered all without any seeming unifying connection.
I felt like it was socially necessary to at least try to respond and participate in the conversation, but it was sort of like driving in Boston — things were going by a mile a minute, the exits were off both sides of the highway, and by the time I thought I knew where I was, the moment was past.
Portions of the information dump had annoyed me, things about the poor extinct polar bears, the rotten police, the status of zucchini as a superfood, and the fact I was getting no writing done. This made me quite determined to get a word in edgewise.
Finally, when she was waxing eloquent about how no one should have to go to doctors because sufficient exercise would make one immune to virtually every human ill, I broke in and said there were lots of people who simply could not, for a multitude of reasons, perform some of the routines she was espousing as cure-alls. She hesitated for a moment, apparently shocked by incoming information, but went right on contending that all one had to do was get in the water and swim. Swimming was far and away the best method for ensuring a perfect BMI.
I said that was the most ridiculous thing I had ever heard. She began to puff up a bit, but started to rattle off a list of readings I could go thorough to discover the truth. I said it made no difference what those snake oil folks thought. All one had to do was look at a whale. They swim continuously and yet are 90% blubber. This stopped the information flow, but her eyes began doing some weird things. I was probably only seconds away from getting my butt kicked all over the waiting room but, right on cue, the nurse called me in. l like nick-of-time rescues when it has to do with exciting things. Other times, pulling something back from the brink is far more worrisome.
Although nowadays we seldom notice them, apart from the occasional empty shell on a river bank or a nasty scratch if you wade barefoot, freshwater mussels used to be a big deal. There were archaeological sites where the community lived on top of the huge pile of shell from the mussels that had made up the majority of their diet for hundreds of years. North America, and especially the east coast, is distinctive in the incredible diversity of freshwater mussels found here. There are more species of mussel here than anywhere else in the world. One river in Tennessee has more species of mussel than exist in all of Europe. However, over 60% of all identified species in North America are endangered or thought to be extinct.
We may wail and rend our clothes over ivory-billed woodpeckers, but would unknowingly trample endangered mussels in our quest to photograph the grail bird. The only ones lamenting the mussels are malacologists (people who study mollusks) and someone who says he is a malacologist found wailing and rending his clothes while kneeling in a river may well be hauled away for observation and treatment.
This is unfortunate, for mussels perform a number of critical duties in a freshwater environment. One that may not be intuitive is the stabilization of streambeds. The layers of live as well as dead mussels attached to riverbed substrate and each other are a powerful deterrent to scouring and movement of sediments. They are also powerful river cleaners. A tiny mussel, the size of your thumbnail, may be filtering 50 quarts of water every day in its feeding activity.
Helping endangered mussels is a difficult process, especially because we are now dealing with very small populations. Man’s search for renewable energy sources led to huge hydroelectric dams, which drowned and buried the massive million-year-old mussel beds in many larger river systems.
Even those downstream suffered because dams obstructed the passage of fish, vital to mussel reproduction — which is, by the way, also weird. The males simply emit sperm into the water, which gets filtered out by females downstream. If they are producing eggs, they use it to fertilize them, otherwise it is just nutrition like all the other microscopic algae and plankton being filtered out. The eggs within the gravid female develop into a larval stage called glochidia. Each of these is about the size of a grain of salt, but cannot survive on their own.
Gravid females develop a fishing lure. In some species this is a tongue that looks like a bait fish. One has an appendage shaped like a crawfish on the end of a stalk they flail back and forth on the streambed. Others imitate various bugs and beetles, typically with more success than fly fishers. When a fish comes to snatch the lure, the mussel snaps shut on its head. As the fish chokes, pumping its gills feverishly, the mussel releases a cloud of glochidia that attaches to gill plates. Finally, the strangling fish is released and it swims away with its riders. They enjoy the free flow of water until they reach the first stage of growing a shell, whereupon they drop off and attach to the bottom of the river, hopefully dispersing the species to new habitat areas.
Malacologists are now shuffling around in waders, bent over at the waist for hours at a time in cold water, peering into viewscopes, finding gravid females of some of the critically endangered mussels like the snuffpot or golden riffleshell. These are carefully pried open to surgically remove the glochidia. These larvae are carefully raised in the lab and then, when large enough to be relatively safe in the wild, are implanted back in the stream. It seems to be working. Last year, over 700 golden riffleshells returned to their ancestral waters.
And probably the malacologists have discovered the perfect form of water exercise. I should tell waiting room lady, but it might be safer if I just never see her again.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
