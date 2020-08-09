Bob Henke column: Mussels are a big help to freshwater environment

So there I was, sitting in the doctor’s waiting room. My column deadline was approaching. Given that the heel-cooling time was unpredictable, ranging from zero to an hour or so depending on my luck vis-à-vis the requirements of the patients ahead of me, I thought I would get to work while I sat.

I was in the pre-column Zen state, waiting for the muse to strike me, when a young woman came in. Ignoring the Governor’s admonitions regarding social distancing, she sat in the chair next to me and, without preamble, began a rapid-fire monologue. I have before written on the nature of women's communications, especially the number of topics that can be covered all without any seeming unifying connection.

I felt like it was socially necessary to at least try to respond and participate in the conversation, but it was sort of like driving in Boston — things were going by a mile a minute, the exits were off both sides of the highway, and by the time I thought I knew where I was, the moment was past.

Portions of the information dump had annoyed me, things about the poor extinct polar bears, the rotten police, the status of zucchini as a superfood, and the fact I was getting no writing done. This made me quite determined to get a word in edgewise.