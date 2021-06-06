Bob Henke column: Dodging moose in the puckerbrush

I had occasion to look through some old diaries, trying to find the dates of the earliest bee swarms I had encountered. In the process, I came up with another blast from the past.

MANY moons ago, I was retained by a national organization to write some training manuals. These had to do with outdoors and firearms topics, which was no big stretch, but the good part was they were created during “retreats” to various secluded locations.

This involved a team of writers and technical people, dropped off in environs ranging from isolated camps to Remington Farms. We were expected to get up early, work intensely for 12 hours, then stop and do something to shake out the cobwebs for a couple hours. These somethings ranged from pontoon boat jousting to goose hunting, depending on where we were. We then ate a huge meal, went to bed, and repeated for five to seven days until we had a product ready for printing.

A couple of these, as luck would have it, included only males. These, therefore, included the obligatory messing with each other. One of the most memorable, took place at an isolated camp in the Maine Northwoods. There were 11 of us in a cabin designed to hold four, meaning seven of us slept on the floor in sleeping bags.

Sightings — June 6 Bob Henke's weekly Sightings feature offers up a rabbit.