I was in line at the store recently and could not help overhearing a conversation in front of me. It was a young mother with two boys approximately the same size — perhaps fraternal twins. The boys were talking in stereo about their great idea how to build a jump for their bicycles.
I remember bicycle jumps well. Any piece of wood with enough length and width was apt to be propped up on anything from another single board to a bale of hay and used to propel a speeding boy and his hapless bicycle into the air. Unless, of course, the support structure collapsed when you hit it or your speed was not sufficient and you simply toppled off the end of the board, or any of a million other disasters occurred.
The Mommie was not deterred. Proclaiming, for the benefit of the rest of us, how bright and creative her boys were, she launched in a prolonged explanation about how they would get Daddy to help build the ramp firm, strong and untopple-able. Then their “yard pads,” whatever those are, would be placed around in case they fell. With long sleeves, long pants, knee and elbow pads, and, of course, their helmets — it should be a great adventure.
I had a host of ideas as a child. Few were “bright and creative.” Most were perfect recipes for disaster. I remember some of the bicycle ones with wonder at having survived. One involved riding my bike on top of a hard strong snow crust. This was intended to allow me to pedal furiously and do “doughnuts.” An even better one was moving the heifers to summer pasture by roping them from my bicycle (What else would you use? We had no horse).
In every instance, my grandfather would tell me it would not work. I would argue about the perfection of the plan (I was SO bright and creative). He would shrug and say, “Go ahead and try it Bullhead. See what happens.” The crust incident ended with me laying on top of the bike sliding down toward the barn. Fortunately, I was kept from hitting the barn by the lower strand of the barbed wire fence holding firm on my butt. I still have the scars.
The heifer roping worked pretty well, right up to the point where I actually roped the first one. She disappeared, tail in the air, busting through every fence on the property with my bike bounding in high arcs behind her. We ultimately found the bike in the creek, battered beyond repair, and caught the heifer a couple of months later in the neighbor’s pasture a half mile away. In every disastrous consequence, Gramp would simply mutter, “Go it, Bullhead.”
In later years, I figured out Gramp was commenting on basic bull-headness. Growing up, I thought he was invoking one of our native fish, the brown bullhead. In the Northeast, these small members of the catfish family are found in almost every lake, stream, pond and river. Adults average about a foot long and may weigh a couple of pounds. The brown bullhead is found primarily in the drainages of the Great Lakes except for Lake Superior. Most of the rest of the country also has bullheads. These are separate varieties called the black bullhead and the yellow bullhead.
There were formerly no bullheads found west of the Rocky Mountains but all three subspecies have now been introduced in the west and seem to be doing quite well. They have also been introduced to much of Europe and the Mideast. Turkey and Iran report them as invasives doing damage to native species. Even here, bullheads have the reproductive potential to overwhelm other species in small ponds. They are able to live in low oxygen conditions so the huge numbers of stunted bullheads will continue to live and reproduce well after other species.
The pervasive life force of the bullhead brought it to be one of the sacred animals of my distant relatives, the Ojibwe. The bullhead or "wawaazisii" is one of six beings that came out of the sea to form the original clans.
Like a trout, the brown bullhead has no scales but, also like a trout, has a small fleshy fin on its back called an adipose fin. The main fin on the back, called the dorsal fin, and the two side fins near the front of the body, called the pectoral fins, are quite unique. Each has a sharp strong spine near the front of the fin. When handled or threatened, the bullhead waits quietly for a second or two and then suddenly thrusts these spines erect.
Many an unwary fisherperson has received a painful puncture and not a few bullheads have regained their freedom when their target has given a howl and dropped them back overboard. As if the sharp spine were not enough, there is a small poison gland at the base of each hollow spine. This makes the wound instantly burn and can cause an allergic reaction in some people. In any event, getting "horned" almost guarantees a nice infection that will make the fisherman remember that outing for a couple of weeks.
Bullheads are among our most prolific fish and the thousands taken by fishermen in the spring have no effect on population numbers. They hollow out a cavern under a rock, log or other obstruction in the water. The female lays many thousands of eggs, which the male fertilizes. He is then unceremoniously chased away and the female guards the nest against intruders.
When the young hatch, they are dark black replicas of the parents. They follow the adult fish around after dark and, with this protection from predators, grow rapidly. I always found it extremely interesting to see the cloud of black babies swirling about the old fish as they moved sedately through the shallows. This level of defense continues until the young grow large enough to develop the poison spines that protect them from predators, then the mother abandons her spiny brood and moves off to feed for the first time since she laid the eggs. This is just the right time of year to watch these broods moving around the shallow water.
The brown bullhead, although occasionally taken by everything from herons to eagles to otters, do not feel a significant threat from most aquatic predators, primarily due to the poison spines. A couple of sore throats from scratches on the way down, usually convinces predators to seek other quarry.
Except, I presume for young predators, who remain bull-headed enough to try it. ...
