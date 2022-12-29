COLUMN: Skiing, injuries and busy mountains

It’s almost Jan. 1, 2023 and I have yet to make a turn at any of the area ski mountains.

It’s not that I haven’t wanted to, but I’m nursing a torn meniscus in my right knee and a groin pull on the left side.

It’s the latest into the season without skiing for me in at least 20 years, probably more like 30 — and I don’t like it.

On Dec. 19, I broke out the Nordic skis at Bay Meadows Golf Course with my canine skiing buddy, Bear, to test the knee a little bit. That was before the groin pull, and things went well. I was back there skiing with a friend two days later. Again, no issues, and I was ready to break out the downhill boards.

Then the groin pulled, which I think happened while jumping over a snowbank to get coffee while tires were being put on my truck next door. I landed purposely on the left leg to avoid jarring the right knee.

Shouldn’t have been a problem, right?

But maybe 55 is the new 90?

Anyway, I think both sides are about ready to go and I can’t wait. I’m ready for those mind-and-soul-healing turns and seeing friends on the hill.

I might be skiing a little slower this year to make sure I make it spring skiing without further injury, but maybe not. ...

West Mountain

West Mountain co-owner Spencer Montgomery on Thursday morning said the Queensbury ski area is off to a great start this season and he was expecting a big crowd later that day.

“It’s been a wonderful start to the holiday break, but I’m expecting today to be the busiest,” he said. “It’s the first warm, sunny bluebird day we’ve had yet. They’ll be coming out of the woodwork today.”

He was right! By late Thursday morning, the parking lot was packed.

Montgomery said the new digital RFID ticketing system, used at many ski resorts these days, is also working well and he said patrons are loving it.

West is offering skiing on six trails and although snowmaking will have to pause with the warm stretch coming up, Montgomery said the mountain created a nice man-made snow base leading up to it and coverage will remain throughout the warm up. He said it was the smoothest opening he can recall during his tenure there.

Gore Mountain

Gore Mountain in Johnsburg is offering skiing on 43 trails, which is 63% open, Marketing Manager Julia Johnson said Thursday. And, she said, the crowds are coming in droves this holiday season.

“We’ve been sold out of tickets since Tuesday and through Friday,” Johnson said, talking about e-ticket capacity levels set during COVID-19 winters.

And while she said selling out capacity is good for the mountain, it’s also good for visitors.

“It’s good for the Gore experience. The lines don’t get too long, the parking doesn’t get too crowded,” she said, adding that passholders aren’t impacted by capacity levels.

Johnson said conditions were firm and fast earlier in the week and things are softening up toward the end. Trails from the top include Hawkeye, Open Pit and Lower Darby, she said. Twilight skiing is also available at the Ski Bowl for $29 starting at 11 a.m. and Nordic skiing passes there are available for $20, she said.