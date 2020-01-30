Climber Tougas continues to improve at dry tooling

Mikayla Tougas is conquering the next aspect of climbing.

Tougas, 21, of Greenfield Center, finished first — for the second consecutive year — at the 14th annual Smugglers Notch Ice Bash dry tool competition on Jan. 24 at the Petra Cliffs in Burlington, Vermont.

A climber since age 13, Tougas was already a national champion in sport climbing at the 2016 USA Climbing Collegiate Nationals. She first tried ice climbing two years ago at the Ice Bash and finished second.

“That was a turning point for me,” Tougas said. “From there I was obsessed with it.”

So much so that she competed in and won the Connecticut Ice Festival before traveling to Colorado, where she trained for a month to learn more about ice climbing and dry tooling, in which ice axes are used to climb rock that is not completely covered in snow or ice. She became quite adept at it, eventually making the 2019 USA World Cup Ice Climbing Women’s Team.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Tougas’ recent win in Vermont was her first competition since winning the event in 2019, as she took time off to finish her associate’s degree in liberal arts humanities and social sciences at SUNY Adirondack and recover from a bicep-and-elbow injury.