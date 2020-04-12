Bob Henke commentary: Why the peepers peep in spring

A couple of days after this, the strong, single note “peep!” begins. Each peeper repeats himself every second or so and, although they are the smallest amphibian in the mating pond, their sound is the loudest, reaching chainsaw volume and able to be heard at distances of up to a mile on a still night. When the peepers arrive, the other frogs may still be calling but are generally not heard at much distance, drowned out by the peepers.

This incredibly noisy frog is only about an inch long. It is a light copper-brown but in the early spring changes to a darker hue to blend in with the forest floor near the woodland pools and swamps where it breeds. It also has a distinctive black X mark on the center of its back. In spite of the sheer volume of sound peepers make, it is almost impossible to see one of the callers.

Even researchers focusing on the peeper get most of their numbers and specimens from the highway — one of the most significant predators of peepers is the automobile. However, if you have sufficient patience and a sharp eye, you may be able to sneak slowly closer to a pond edge and be rewarded with a glimpse of the singer, a tiny gnomelike creature whose inflated vocal sac is nearly as large as the rest of its body.