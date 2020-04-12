Bob Henke commentary: Why the peepers peep in spring

It had been a while since I used the truck, so I thought I would take it up to get tractor fuel and chicken feed. I just reached into the cab and started it, because I had to rearrange some things in the back, and figured it could warm up a bit.
A horrible screeching began as soon as the motor started!
I shut it off immediately, figuring there must be a cat on the motor or something. I lifted the hood, got a flashlight, inspected thoroughly and found nothing. I presumed the cat had made its escape before I got the hood open so I reached in and turned the key again.
The screeching was even worse!
I reopened the hood, checked all the belts, crawled under in the mud, traced out the entire exhaust system and again came up empty. Everything seemed in order. This time, I climbed into the cab when I started the motor, which made all the difference. Turned out the radio had been left on, tuned to NPR, and they were airing an opera. I just happened to start the truck in the middle of a soprano part.
This horrid shrieking reminded me of the interminable school concerts I survived. My kids were in the choirs, which always came last in the program, so we had to endure not only the band but the orchestra, before the howling portion of the concert began. It astonished me that the violins did not disintegrate before our eyes. It certainly seemed as if they were sawing them in half. However, this is all part of an education and I supported the music programs.
This sentiment was not widely shared by my children. Two got out of music as soon as they could escape. Daughter Two, on the other hand, embraced it and once her voice began to mature a bit, turned into quite an accomplished singer. I could always pick her voice out of the chorus crowd and the occasional solo was an actual treat. It amazed me that so much sound could come out of such a little thing. Of course, I continued to refer to it as “howling” as it always raised her ire.
Dozens of people have commented on another small thing that makes a huge noise — spring peepers.
The explosion of sound from small ponds and marshes is, for many, an indication of spring’s arrival.
As I write this, our small pond, which has been a cacophony for almost a week, is silent. The temperature has dropped to 40 degrees, too cold for a cold-blooded amphibian to sing, much less think of love. Folk knowledge holds that the peepers have to “freeze three times” before it is really spring. If that is so, spring should be imminent because this is the third time the chorus has been stilled.
In our area, the peepers are not usually the first of the swamp singers to come out of hibernation. First is usually the wood frogs, whose raucous ca-ca-ca calls sound like a distant flock of ducks. Shortly after the wood frogs begin, they are joined by a musical trill. This not terribly loud call comes from the gray tree frog.
A couple of days after this, the strong, single note “peep!” begins. Each peeper repeats himself every second or so and, although they are the smallest amphibian in the mating pond, their sound is the loudest, reaching chainsaw volume and able to be heard at distances of up to a mile on a still night. When the peepers arrive, the other frogs may still be calling but are generally not heard at much distance, drowned out by the peepers.
This incredibly noisy frog is only about an inch long. It is a light copper-brown but in the early spring changes to a darker hue to blend in with the forest floor near the woodland pools and swamps where it breeds. It also has a distinctive black X mark on the center of its back. In spite of the sheer volume of sound peepers make, it is almost impossible to see one of the callers.
Even researchers focusing on the peeper get most of their numbers and specimens from the highway — one of the most significant predators of peepers is the automobile. However, if you have sufficient patience and a sharp eye, you may be able to sneak slowly closer to a pond edge and be rewarded with a glimpse of the singer, a tiny gnomelike creature whose inflated vocal sac is nearly as large as the rest of its body.
It is not simply for sport or enthusiasm the peeper peeps. Females choose a mate based on size and peepers get louder by being larger. Although it seems impossible in the incredible cacophony and thrash of other amphibians breeding, female peepers unerringly pick out the loudest of the singers and approach them for breeding. This is a boon for smaller males for the bigger fellows do shut up during amplexus, causing other approaching females to veer toward the next loudest. Female peepers lay between 700 and 1,000 eggs. Tadpoles hatch in about five days and about 10 weeks later, they absorb the last of their tails and emerge as fully metamorphosed froglets.
After breeding, adult peepers disperse but males can still occasionally be heard calling singly from wooded hillsides throughout the summer. The stress of breeding takes a lot out of these tiny bodies and many of them do not make it to a second breeding season. Peepers face many predators throughout the year. One of the reasons for breeding early is that there are underwater dangers when the water is warmer. On an especially warm spring, giant water bugs are active and may take a significant number peepers.
Brown trout also seem fond of blasting into the shallows to snap up a peeper. On the ground, snakes of all sorts and birds from crows to turkeys will snap up a peeper snack, and if they venture near a water body, bullfrogs are not above consuming their cousins. All is not against the peeper. They have very strongly developed hopping ability and, unlike some of their cousins that exhaust easily, they have great stamina and can easily outdistance many of their predators.
Hopefully, the peepers will be back tomorrow promising a fertile spring and sending my mind back to some of those school chorus solos I loved so dearly. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
