Bob Henke commentary: Valentine’s Day, gifts and and snowdrops

First, I take her out to supper at the Anvil Inn, her favorite evening restaurant. Then I get a girly, flowery card, write a verse in it, leave it where she will find it when she first wakes up and take her to breakfast at the Auction Barn, her favorite morning restaurant. At breakfast she says, “Where did you find that nice verse?” I say I wrote it. She says, “No, really, what book did you get it from?” I will never understand why no one will believe how sensitive, artistic and just genuinely crunchy I am.
One aspect of my Valentine’s Day was more successful. I pointed out to the ladies in the office that this was a Leap Year, which means Valentine’s Day is reversed. It is up to the women to present any male even tangentially associated with them with presents, cards and various other sorts of tribute. Their response was certainly not what I expected. I was astonished by the outpouring of loot and bonhomie that came my way. I must say, their generosity and creativity is astonishing.
Not as astonishing, I must admit, is the fact Americans spend a bit over $19.6 billion on an average Valentine’s Day. This is to celebrate the anniversary of when a Catholic priest named Valentine got his head cut off. He lost his noggin over marrying people the King said should not be, so this is how the romance element was introduced. He also sent a card to the teenage daughter of his jailor, expressing how taken he was with her and signing it, “with love from your Valentine,” spawning the entire Be My Valentine greeting card genre.
This whole celebration business has been transmogrified across the world with many seeming to have adopted the giving of candy as high priority. One of the most interesting of these is in Japan, where the women do most of the giving. For husbands, boyfriends or prospective partners, high quality/very very delicious honmei-choco (“true feeling”) chocolates are delivered, often by special couriers. Colleagues or acquaintances receive giri-choco (the cheaper “obligation chocolate”).
If you’re unlucky (or unlikable?), you might even end up with a box of cho-giri choco: ultra-obligation chocolate reserved for the most unpopular of male colleagues. Perhaps this latter is what the office ladies had in mind. I hope so because there is another celebration called White Day on March 14. On White Day, those who received honmei-choco are expected to return favor by reciprocating with gifts of jewelry or fancy underwear worth no less than the chocolates they received. Nothing good could come from the exchange of underbritches in the workplace.
I am more comfortable with a Valentine’s Day tradition, common in many countries across Europe and Asia, that involves sending a card with a handwritten note and a single pressed bloom of a snowdrop, about the only flower that would have been available in February in the Middle Ages when the tradition began to develop.
Snowdrops are small plants, only 3 to 6 inches high, that tend to grow in the shade of underbrush. They grow from a bulb and, originally, were found throughout the northern, colder portions of Europe and Asia. They may have arrived in this country in the dirt ballast of sailing ships or containers of soil containing plants brought by settlers. As many gardeners find nowadays, the snowdrops naturalize easily and they quickly spread across the northern US and Canada.
Snowdrops rather set the hardiness tables on their ear because not only do they do best the farther north one goes, specimens planted in the south may bloom for a year or so, but they always fail to thrive in hot weather. They typically blossom as soon as the sun is high enough to begin to melt the snow away from the base of trees and bushes, often coinciding with the beginning of the maple sap runs in New England.
Also known as Fair maids of February, Mary’s tapers, Snow piercer, Dingle-dangle, Bulbous violets or Candlemas bells, snowdrop blossoms are not only pure white but are quite often overtaken by a late winter storm and may be seen standing above a layer of snow as if they had imperviously thrust their way through it. Actually, this is somewhat true for the snowdrop is one of the very few plants, like another late winter bloomer, the skunk cabbage, that can generate its own heat. This is why each snowdrop cluster has a melted circle around it.
In terms of benefit to humans, apart from its aesthetic appeal, the snowdrop is a bit of a mixed bag. Both the leaves and flowers are toxic to humans and livestock. Early-flying bees and other insects are able to make use of a very concentrated nectar and a large patch of snowdrops has saved many a starving bee tree colony. Other foragers seem to have trouble forgoing the luscious looking green stem so early in the spring.
The result is a couple of days off their feed and general malaise, although few if any die from their mistake.
For this reason, traditional medicine has not used the snowdrop. Modern medical experiments, however, have found the common snowdrop contains an alkaloid called galanthamine, which has been approved for use in the management of Alzheimer’s disease.
We have a small patch of snowdrops in the edge of the woods. Perhaps next year I will include a blossom in the Valentine’s card. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.