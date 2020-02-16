Bob Henke commentary: Valentine’s Day, gifts and and snowdrops

First, I take her out to supper at the Anvil Inn, her favorite evening restaurant. Then I get a girly, flowery card, write a verse in it, leave it where she will find it when she first wakes up and take her to breakfast at the Auction Barn, her favorite morning restaurant. At breakfast she says, “Where did you find that nice verse?” I say I wrote it. She says, “No, really, what book did you get it from?” I will never understand why no one will believe how sensitive, artistic and just genuinely crunchy I am.

One aspect of my Valentine’s Day was more successful. I pointed out to the ladies in the office that this was a Leap Year, which means Valentine’s Day is reversed. It is up to the women to present any male even tangentially associated with them with presents, cards and various other sorts of tribute. Their response was certainly not what I expected. I was astonished by the outpouring of loot and bonhomie that came my way. I must say, their generosity and creativity is astonishing.