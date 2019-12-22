Bob Henke commentary: Trees, plants and a tough Christmas

We do have a permanent resident that is always ready for Christmas. Scattered throughout the house are several Christmas cactus plants. Not a true cactus, these were a traditional English houseplant, also known as the Christmas Rose. In the wild they are one of the few plants to blossom in the winter, typically coming into flower at about the time of the winter solstice. This was close enough to Christmas to satisfy the English, who have used it as a Christmas symbol since the time of early Christianity.

Before life went pear-shaped, I did get Dr. Wifey a poinsettia. The attachment to Christmas, apart from the red and green color is, more difficult to explain. Rather than forming showy flowers, the poinsettia has a more energy-efficient trick. Red leaves on the top of this plant serve to lure in pollinating insects. Tiny yellow blossoms found on the top of the plant are a consolation prize for the bees drawn in by the bright red foliage.

Central America is the native habitat of the plant as well as the origin of the attachment of the poinsettia to the holidays. As usual, it involves a traditional story. High in the mountains of Mexico, there lived a poor family with two children. Roses were traditionally brought to the church on Christmas Eve and presents for the baby Jesus were placed by the manger scene set up in the church yard.