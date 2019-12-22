Bob Henke commentary: Trees, plants and a tough Christmas

A perfect storm of circumstances, some personal — some work-related, others horribly tragic — has completely uprooted Christmas this year. I am less ready than at any other point in history.
I have always prided myself on doing my shopping on the day before Christmas, but other household preparations tend to be more timely. The Christmas cards, sitting with the carefully edited list folded on top, languish on the counter. At this point, I presume they will wait until next year. Not a single decoration has made it up from the cellar, not a single incoming card has been hung, and putting up the tree may or may not make it. Like the cards, I got off to a nice early start on the tree, cutting it before the last nasty snow storm. It now languishes in the bed of the truck where, at least, it is not getting covered with ice.
This year’s tree is a spruce — is not the traditional Christmas tree. They are, however, the only evergreen that grows reliably on the heavy clay corner I have available for Christmas tree production. Americans have come to accept almost any type of evergreen as Christmas trees, including plastic ones, but a strict traditionalist would demand a fir.
The legend goes that when the Holy Family was forced to flee, one evening found them with the only shelter being under a small fir tree, its branches bare in the winter cold. Seeing that the baby shivered, the little tree bent its branches down over the family to protect the child from the night winds. The next morning God, pleased with what the little tree had done, decreed that from that day forth the fir tree would never have bare branches again, thereby creating the first evergreen and inventing another symbol for Christmas.
We do have a permanent resident that is always ready for Christmas. Scattered throughout the house are several Christmas cactus plants. Not a true cactus, these were a traditional English houseplant, also known as the Christmas Rose. In the wild they are one of the few plants to blossom in the winter, typically coming into flower at about the time of the winter solstice. This was close enough to Christmas to satisfy the English, who have used it as a Christmas symbol since the time of early Christianity.
Before life went pear-shaped, I did get Dr. Wifey a poinsettia. The attachment to Christmas, apart from the red and green color is, more difficult to explain. Rather than forming showy flowers, the poinsettia has a more energy-efficient trick. Red leaves on the top of this plant serve to lure in pollinating insects. Tiny yellow blossoms found on the top of the plant are a consolation prize for the bees drawn in by the bright red foliage.
Central America is the native habitat of the plant as well as the origin of the attachment of the poinsettia to the holidays. As usual, it involves a traditional story. High in the mountains of Mexico, there lived a poor family with two children. Roses were traditionally brought to the church on Christmas Eve and presents for the baby Jesus were placed by the manger scene set up in the church yard.
Invariably, the two children, Maria and her little brother Pablo, were teased because they could not afford even a single rose. Still, they wanted to come to the church yard on Christmas Eve, for they loved the festival. They decided to pick some roadside weeds, poinsettias, to leave as the only gift they could afford. Maria carried the small plants and Pablo placed them around the manger. As Pablo put down the last poinsettia, the top leaves turned brilliant red. Surrounded by the red/green plants we know today, the manger scene was more beautiful than ever before and the legend of the poinsettia was born.
In Central America the poinsettia is called the “Flame Leaf” or “Flower of the Holy Night.” More than 100 years ago, the first was brought to the United States by Dr. Joel Poinsettia, our first ambassador to Mexico. Interestingly, most of the poinsettias used throughout the world now come from California.
Still, if I had to pick my favorite Christmas plant, it would be the thorn bush. This is not a wide-spread tradition in the United States but traditional beliefs on the British Isles still include the Glastonbury thorn. The Glastonbury thorn legend ties in Christ’s death as well as the celebration of his birth. The legend goes that soon after the death of Christ, Joseph of Arimathea came to Britain to spread the message of Christianity. Being tired from his journey, he lay down to rest. When he did so, he pushed his staff into the ground beside him.
When he awoke, he found the staff had begun to grow and blossom. The legend does not, of course, say how long he had been sleeping. It is said he left it there and it has flowered every Christmas since. It is also said that a puritan trying to cut down the tree was blinded by a splinter of the wood before he could do so. Many cuttings were taken and planted in holy places. It is one of these very cuttings which is in the grounds of Glastonbury Abbey today. A traditional Christmas decoration is a small clipping of the holy thorn.
My mood is such that I believe I could really get into decorating with vicious thorn bushes … but I will probably just put up the tree.
From the Henke house to yours, Merry Christmas and all the best for the New Year!
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.