Bob Henke commentary: The wandering magnetic poles (part 1)

Sensing the plan going awry, we decided to call it a night, until one of my pups, a little redtick named Weasel, suddenly figured out what coonhounds should do, took off on a track bellowing for all she was worth, and within minutes switched over to a tree bark. When we got there, she had her feet on the tree telling the world there was a coon right up there in the branches. This was great, until she revealed another trait that would cause trouble in the future — her ability to climb trees. Still bellowing, she hugged the tree and began shinnying upwards. This was not good.

I climbed up, got hold of her and started down. She pushed off from the tree but fortunately she was not injured in the fall because I hit the ground first and she landed on me. Utter bedlam ensued as several kids and two adults tried to keep track of four dogs on leashes, catch another that was trying to climb again, and dissuade what was probably the same boar coon from coming down the tree to whip the dogs again. After 15 minutes of circling the tree, looking up, falling down, having our retinas blasted by kids with flashlights and receiving rope burns from the dog leashes, we finally achieved some semblance of order and decided to go back to the truck. Al headed off in one direction, I in the opposite. A short hushed conversation, periodically interrupted by, “Are we lost, Daddy?” indicated neither of us had a clue which way to go.

