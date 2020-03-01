Bob Henke commentary: The wandering magnetic poles (part 1)

Whenever one of the kids (or even my supportive wife) would suggest I was lost, I had a standard line: “You are never really lost unless you come to an ocean and then all you have to do is figure out which one it is.” This was never particularly comforting to whichever of them felt we would never get to see our home or family again but we ultimately always made it.
I have a pretty good sense of direction. Lots of iron in my nasal bones I suppose, but I can generally point in the direction we have to travel to get home. I do admit this is of little benefit if you seek something in the opposite direction. In fact, the most well and truly lost I have ever been took place in my own woods, less than 100 yards from where the house now stands.
The problem started when my friend Plummer decided that because he had some kids and a couple of adolescent coonhounds and I had some kids and a couple of adolescent coonhounds, we should take them all out hunting at once. This sounded like a perfectly rational idea at the time and so it came to pass we loaded everything into my ancient van and headed out for an “easy hunt” in my woods. Things went south within moments. The pups somehow managed to catch a big boar coon on the ground. It proceeded to whip them all and, in the process of trying to get the dogs caught without getting whipped ourselves, we lost track of some of the kids, who promptly fell into the creek.
Sensing the plan going awry, we decided to call it a night, until one of my pups, a little redtick named Weasel, suddenly figured out what coonhounds should do, took off on a track bellowing for all she was worth, and within minutes switched over to a tree bark. When we got there, she had her feet on the tree telling the world there was a coon right up there in the branches. This was great, until she revealed another trait that would cause trouble in the future — her ability to climb trees. Still bellowing, she hugged the tree and began shinnying upwards. This was not good.
I climbed up, got hold of her and started down. She pushed off from the tree but fortunately she was not injured in the fall because I hit the ground first and she landed on me. Utter bedlam ensued as several kids and two adults tried to keep track of four dogs on leashes, catch another that was trying to climb again, and dissuade what was probably the same boar coon from coming down the tree to whip the dogs again. After 15 minutes of circling the tree, looking up, falling down, having our retinas blasted by kids with flashlights and receiving rope burns from the dog leashes, we finally achieved some semblance of order and decided to go back to the truck. Al headed off in one direction, I in the opposite. A short hushed conversation, periodically interrupted by, “Are we lost, Daddy?” indicated neither of us had a clue which way to go.
The solution was simple. We gathered the kids and built a nice campfire — allegedly to dry off the ones who earlier fell in the creek. We sat there, telling the kids stories to keep the bedlam down, until finally we heard a truck go by on Route 40. This gave us our orientation so we put out the fire and began the arduous hike back to the truck. This hike was all of about 60 seconds until we broke out into the hayfield and nearly ran into the van. We could have thrown a stone and hit it from the campfire. The kids all told the mothers how they had been afraid we were lost in the dark but the wonderful father knew just where to go. We stuck with that story.
Someone will inevitably make a comment about how we should have used the GPS on our phones. Let me head you off there. At the time, GPS was a secret military project and phones were wired to the kitchen wall. What we should have had was a compass — and I did — right up until the fall from the tree. Lately, however, even using the old school technology of map and compass is becoming more challenging because north is moving.
Actually north — that is, the top of the world at the north pole — is still there, but magnetic north, the peak of the magnetic field generated by spinning the nickel and iron in the earth’s crust, is taking a walk. The compass needle points to magnetic north and all the maps show how much you have to adjust for the difference between that and true north. Magnetic north has been, for the majority of my life, situated firmly somewhere in northern Canada. It wandered around by a few miles one way or the other, usually about 6 miles a year, but never enough to notice this far away.
Then, about 20 years ago, magnetic north began a pretty determined march south and west of its traditional home. It has crossed the International Dateline and is apparently going to cross into Siberia sometime in the next decade or two. Last year alone it moved more than 35 miles. The effect has been great enough that some airports are repainting their runway designations because the compass headings have changed.
While this was happening, the ever sneaky south magnetic pole started doing the same thing, but in the opposite direction. It has actually left the continent of Antarctica. The poles moving toward each other is interesting since it may be enroute to a reversal. This, we have determined geologically, has happened several times in the past, although there are already doomsday scenarios popping up. They are a bit premature since a reversal takes something on the order of 22,000 years but it is considered good form nowadays to be panicky. A website at http://ngde.noaa.gov/geomag-web/ will show how much the declination has changed in your zip code if you want to continue to use older maps.
The real interest in my mind is what effect this may be having on migratory species. There has been some really good biochemical research recently that not only confirms many bird species may actually see the magnetic fields of the earth but can tell how this works. This has implications for understanding how my homing pigeons come home, why woodcock travel along a discrete flyway until they do not, why redhead ducks ignore that sort of thing entirely, and even why vegans may be prone to getting lost.
However, I am completely out of space in this column so that will all have to wait until next week. At least now you have an excuse for the kids if you happen to get lost. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.