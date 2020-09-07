Bob Henke commentary: The truth about caterpillars

The fact that kids, particularly boys, will do stupid things is a sad reality. I am told some males grow out of it although that may be genetic for I see little evidence of that in any of my male relatives. Lately, we have also been seeing the result of this sort of behavior in the context of social media.

In the fall, there are hordes of caterpillars as species try to get as many adults as possible to go into hibernation, thus ensuring enough survive to rebuild the population in the spring. One of the primary duties of a caterpillar is therefore to stay alive and become part of this population spurt. A number of species do this by clothing the caterpillar with a mass of irritating hairs. The theory is that anything attempting to eat the caterpillar will get these bristles in its tongue and mouth, feel discomfort and spit it out unharmed. Most adopt bright colors to advertise their nasty abilities, helping things to learn to leave them alone.

So it was with a child who found a nice fuzzy white caterpillar, decided to lick it, and wound up with a terrible stinging all over the inside of his mouth. In simpler times, his mother would have said, “Don’t eat fuzzy caterpillars,” the irritation would go away in a couple of hours, and the child would learn — unless it was a boy child in which case it might take a couple more tries before the lesson took root.