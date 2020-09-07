Bob Henke commentary: The truth about caterpillars

When we lived in the village, it became possible to have a telephone. The wires for this marvelous device came into the house via a shiny metal conduit running alongside the frame of the front door. In the absence of any sort of railing, this made a perfect handle for a little boy to balance and keep from falling off the porch while tugging at the reluctant front door.
One sub-zero afternoon, heading in for supper, I grabbed the metal pipe and it grabbed back, pulling off my wet mitten. My mother came and helped with the fight to free the mitten and told me a story about her brother, my uncle. Seems they had a metal railing on their porch and one day he put his tongue on the cold pipe. Of course, it froze as tightly as my mitten. He had to reach out with his foot and kick the door so my Grandmother could come pour warm water over it to free him. One should never lick cold metal surfaces, my mother told me, because you always had to have someone come with warm water. Pulling free would remove all the skin from your tongue and you could never taste anything again.
It goes without saying that the very next time I went outdoors, I tried licking the conduit to see if that really happened. I presume my mother had just been trying to get the inevitable over with at a predictable time because I did not even have to kick the door. As soon as I was caught, it opened and she was there with a cup of warm water to free me.
The fact that kids, particularly boys, will do stupid things is a sad reality. I am told some males grow out of it although that may be genetic for I see little evidence of that in any of my male relatives. Lately, we have also been seeing the result of this sort of behavior in the context of social media.
In the fall, there are hordes of caterpillars as species try to get as many adults as possible to go into hibernation, thus ensuring enough survive to rebuild the population in the spring. One of the primary duties of a caterpillar is therefore to stay alive and become part of this population spurt. A number of species do this by clothing the caterpillar with a mass of irritating hairs. The theory is that anything attempting to eat the caterpillar will get these bristles in its tongue and mouth, feel discomfort and spit it out unharmed. Most adopt bright colors to advertise their nasty abilities, helping things to learn to leave them alone.
So it was with a child who found a nice fuzzy white caterpillar, decided to lick it, and wound up with a terrible stinging all over the inside of his mouth. In simpler times, his mother would have said, “Don’t eat fuzzy caterpillars,” the irritation would go away in a couple of hours, and the child would learn — unless it was a boy child in which case it might take a couple more tries before the lesson took root.
In these times, the mother rushed the child to the ER where they gave him an antihistamine and said, “Don’t eat caterpillars.” While this was going on, the mother was on social media posting pictures of the fuzzy white caterpillar and within hours people were earnestly repeating the “facts” about the horrible, deadly poisonous, hickory tussock moth caterpillar, an invasive species threatening the lives of our children and pets. Each successive wave of “expert” enhanced the narrative a bit to make their news just a little bit more scary than the last person’s. There are now companies whose primary service is removing hickory trees and spraying yards to protect cowering homeowners from the tussock moth menace.
The fact is, nearly everything you can now read is unadulterated blather.
The adult phase of the hickory tussock moth is a rather unremarkable brown moth, which is also known as the hickory tiger moth — not because it is at all fierce, just because it is a member of the tiger moth family. They are NOT an invasive species; they are native to North America. Found primarily east of the Rockies from New Brunswick to the Carolinas and west to Wisconsin and Illinois, there is also a smaller population in Texas and northern Mexico.
The caterpillars feed gregariously so, in the fall particularly, there may be a hundred or more on the underside of a leaf. They defend themselves by urtication, that means using irritating hairs. Some animals, like the tarantula, can actually launch these spiny hairs into an attacker’s respiratory system. The tussock moth hairs are far more benign, only mildly irritating or perhaps causing a temporary skin rash if rubbed harshly. There has never been a record of anything more than mild skin conditions, even in individuals who were quite allergic.
The tussock moth caterpillars are covered with bright white fuzzy hairs and have black spots down the back with a pair of longer black “pencils” both fore and aft. Their level of irritation is about the same as another bright colored furry caterpillar we see in great numbers in the fall, the wooly bear. Wooly bear hairs have the same irritating capability as tussock moths if they are handled roughly, a lesson some learn by trying to bring them home in a pocket. There is some evidence that the strength of the irritation is related to the type of foliage eaten by the caterpillar.
There are actually some other furry caterpillars whose defense, although still not deadly, is a bit more reactive. Two found in this area are the larvae of the American dagger moth and the IO moth. The dagger moth is another example of a remarkable caterpillar turning into a sort of nondescript moth.
Dagger moth caterpillars are brilliant yellow. Like the tussock moth caterpillar, they have tufts of longer black spines but the dagger moth has three sets — front, back and middle. Since they are most often found on yard trees such as oak, ash and maple, they perform a valuable service by teaching children not to touch everything they see. Their irritation may last as much as overnight although, in terms of seriousness, it is similar to the tussock and wooly bear.
The IO moth is a bit different. The moth is beautiful with males steeped in deep yellows and maroons with large eye spots on the hind wing. Found throughout much of the United States and Canada, their caterpillars are equally colorful. Green and striped in later instars, they are encircled by rings of bright green urticating hairs — but with a difference. The IO’s hairs are actually hollow and each is connected to a poison gland so when a hair is dislodged, it injects a small dose of poison. This makes the irritation, while not worse than other caterpillars, at least a lot more immediate.
People sometimes report IO contacts as “burning.” Since the hairs of the IO caterpillar break off, the treatment is a bit different. Like all the others, the recommended treatment is washing with soap and water, then waiting for the stinging to go away. With the IO, it is helpful to put tape on the area and then pull it off, prior to the washing. This removes any hairs still left sticking into the skin. Once again, there are no reports of significant injury from these caterpillars — just temporary discomfort.
So, the lessons for the day seem to be tongue-related. Do not put your tongue on frozen metal and do not lick fuzzy caterpillars. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!