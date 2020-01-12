Bob Henke commentary: The remarkable process of antler growth

I may have actually saved myself some time, money and aggravation — entirely by accident. This is unusual enough (not the accident part) to bear mention especially since it involved information gleaned over almost a decade.
A number of years ago, I got a flat tire on the tractor. This is a situation I have faced before so I did what I always do — I called Dudley. Mike always shows up quickly, complete with white cowboy hat and usually a couple of border collies who get right to work watering every upright object. I am usually concerned about dehydration in my dogs after a Dudley visit as they try to rewater every spot.
Mike always seems sort of pleased with my predicament and, to tell the truth, it does not bother me much either because there is always something new and unusual one or the other of us has come across that we can discuss at length while he wrestles the tire. On this particular occasion, I had a perfectly round hole right through the back tire and tube. I was speculating on what I could have hit to make such a perfect hole and Dudley suggested it might be a deer antler.
I did not rise to the bait — he has been known to float things up just to see if I am gullible enough to go for it and I probably have done the same. We just went on to other topics. Then, only a couple of weeks ago my friend PC was talking about a flat tire on a much larger tractor than mine, caused by a big shed deer antler that had 5 points on the one side. When I allowed as that was particular bad luck, he said that actually the fellow who worked on this tire (not Dudley) said he usually had one every year or so.
I was cogitating on this as I watched a few deer working on the oats I planted in the fall as a cover crop. One of them was a spikehorn I had watched all year. This guy had a very inflated self-image and back in October we watched him pitch right into a couple of much larger bucks who were fighting. One of the large bucks broke off and head-to-head, drove the spike right backwards into the woods and out of sight. When we saw the little guy the next day, he had only one of his spikes, the other apparently a casualty of war.
As I watched, the little guy was shaking his head. I suggested that his loosening antler was bothering him and, right on cue, he reached up with a hind foot and kicked it off. I have been lucky enough to witness several instances of bucks shedding their antlers and every one of them used the hind foot kick method. Since it was right in the middle of the field, I remarked that I should go get it before it stabbed my tractor tire. I remarked, but did not do it because it fell right into a wet hole with standing water.
However, yesterday morning, while the ground was still frozen, I was backing along through the field spreading some manure when it occurred to me I was heading right for the antler spot. As soon as the thought struck, I saw the ivory-colored point sticking straight up out of the ice directly where I was headed. It took a minute to pry it out and it was a bit green from sitting in the water but it is now on the kitchen window ledge instead of sticking out of a tractor tire.
So, for the record, Dudley was right on that one. It really is not so hard to pop a tire on a deer antler.
Of course, Mike did refer to it as a deer “horn,” which is not exactly correct. Horns are permanent headgear that grow larger every year the animal is alive. Deer and all other cervids such as moose, elk and reindeer have deciduous antlers, that is, they fall off and are regrown every year like the leaves on deciduous trees.
The antler growing process is quite remarkable. My first published scientific article had to do with antlered deer skull remains in archaeological sites and what they might tell about the life at the time. On the outer top of a male cervid’s head there are two round spots that distinguish them from females. These are called pedicles and it is from the pedicle that the antlers grow.
Deer antler is the fastest growing bone in the animal kingdom. A whitetail buck’s antlers may grow as much as quarter inch on every point every day while a moose may add as much as a pound to their headgear in the same time. The entire process is controlled by photoperiod, that is, the amount of daylight.
It all begins in April or May with the formation of small bony spikes across the surface of the pedicle and a soft skin layer, richly filled with blood vessels covering it. Over and around this base of spikes, bone — first cartilaginous and later calcifying — begins to grow, the spikes holding it firmly anchored to the pedicle. People have for years tried to determine what caused some antlers to grow more than others. Everyone agrees it is a mix of health, nutrition and genetics, however, it is more complex than that.
Bone growth in that speed and amount cannot be supported directly by nutrition. Most of the calcium and phosphorous is actually drawn from other parts of the buck’s skeleton in a process called mobilization. The success the buck has in replenishing these mobilization sites through its food intake from late summer to spring is what determines how much the bones can spare for antler growth the following year.
In mid-summer, with the long days and high sun, antler growth proceeds at breakneck speed, but as the days grow shorter, it slows and the growth around the pedicle actually begins to cut off the blood supply to the “velvet” skin. As the velvet dies, so do the antlers, and the deer now rakes the skin off to reveal hard, polished fighting apparatus for use during the breeding season.
By November and December, the photoperiod has shortened so much that the deer’s body actually begins to reabsorb some of bone mass, specifically the small tubules that have formed the “nails” securing the antler to the pedicle. When this reaches the point of looseness that some movement can be detected, the deer knocks the antlers off and goes about his business. Larger bucks are quite comical for a couple of weeks insofar as they have spent several months avoiding these intrusive antlers and for a while continue to hold their ears lowered to avoid the headgear that is no longer there.
It is probably out in my hayfield waiting to puncture a tire, but I am watching for it now. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.