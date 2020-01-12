Bob Henke commentary: The remarkable process of antler growth

I may have actually saved myself some time, money and aggravation — entirely by accident. This is unusual enough (not the accident part) to bear mention especially since it involved information gleaned over almost a decade.

A number of years ago, I got a flat tire on the tractor. This is a situation I have faced before so I did what I always do — I called Dudley. Mike always shows up quickly, complete with white cowboy hat and usually a couple of border collies who get right to work watering every upright object. I am usually concerned about dehydration in my dogs after a Dudley visit as they try to rewater every spot.

Mike always seems sort of pleased with my predicament and, to tell the truth, it does not bother me much either because there is always something new and unusual one or the other of us has come across that we can discuss at length while he wrestles the tire. On this particular occasion, I had a perfectly round hole right through the back tire and tube. I was speculating on what I could have hit to make such a perfect hole and Dudley suggested it might be a deer antler.