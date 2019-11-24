I have, once again, run afoul of technology. Every time I mention something tech-related, I get a slew of comment relating to my age and presumed dinosaur status.
Actually, I was programming before most of my critics were born, creating huge decks of punch cards and forcing statistical calculations out of a huge CDC 6400. It is more that, as an adult, I tend to think of tools as permanent items. When I buy a tool, I take care of it and expect it to last my lifetime.
It takes a huge amount of urging to get me to give up my 40-pound Homelite chainsaw with the manual oiler and shield I made out of metal from the rear fender of an MG. Once I got a nice Stihl weighing half as much, I grudgingly admit it is easier but feel guilty abandoning the older technology before it was totally used up. I feel the same about computer-type equipment. When I have one that is doing what I want it to, why should I want to relearn how to do stuff just so I can say I have something new?
This epistemology became important the other day when an intercounty supervisors meeting involved touring a construction site. Three of my peers felt they looked pretty stylish in the brilliant yellow hard hats we were provided and asked me to take a picture. This went well the first time, as I was handed a phone nearly identical to mine. When the other two wanted pictures on their own phones, things got a bit mucky. Just as I figured out how to take a picture with the second phone, another supervisor photobombed the trio.
Left with this picture filling the screen, I swiped at it, as I would do with my phone, to get back to the camera. Instead of this, the camera reversed and took a selfie, pretty much straight up my nose. This was a true thing of beauty, which I could not figure out how to delete before the phone was snatched from my grasp and the picture sent all over the place. Consensus held it to be entirely my fault for continuing to use a 5-year-old phone and not being qualified on the latest technology.
Rapidly changing technology is also having a profound effect on some wildlife issues, including technologically tree CSI.
I have always been interested in the way tastes, styles and behaviors in more developed countries affects wildlife in all other parts of the globe. My first foray into the international trade in wildlife came when I was asked to write a law to regulate the importation of wild-caught songbirds for the caged bird trade.
The practice of keeping wild birds as domestic pets, almost as ornamentation, came to this country as a cultural aspect of some of our recent immigrant populations. However, I was unprepared for the amount of birds that were changing hands, the amount of money involved in imported wildlife species (second only to the drug trade and ahead of human trafficking) and the devastating effect it could have on wild populations.
There are many aspects to the trade in wildlife from providing the only real source of income to a number of very poor communities to driving species into extinction to what right we have to dictate behavior in another country. The element that I found most intriguing, as I delved into the field, was that it involved all sorts of species.
Birds, fish, mammals, reptiles and even insects enter the “pet” trade but surprisingly, at least to me, was the number of plant species appearing on import lists. It turns out that the largest amount of imported wildlife is in fact plants, that more endangered species appear in the plants than in animals, and that the single biggest amount of an endangered species shipped around the world involves a tree species.
The species is rosewood. A tropical hardwood with a number of different species in the family, it is named for the deep maroon center core of the tree trunk, which is extremely dense, oily and scented with a faint rose aroma. In most cases, it does not even need a finish but is simply polished to a high sheen. Many of us may have examples of rosewood lumber in our own homes from simple small items like fancy utensil handles to small pieces of furniture, chair arms and the like. Antique shops quite often have rosewood pieces. It is especially prized by luthiers, because of resonance it adds to guitars and other stringed instruments.
Rosewoods are slow-growing trees, often taking centuries to reach full maturity. They are critical habitat for several types of lemur, endangered species in their own right. Most rosewood species are extremely resistant to burning and provide protection from devastating forest fires. As icing on the cake, they are strong nitrogen-fixers and are necessary for some of the other iconic tropical species to have sufficient nutrition to thrive.
This was a relatively self-sustaining system, even with timber harvest, until in the 1980s rosewood furniture began to re-emerge as a status symbol in mainland China. Traditionally part of the royal furniture for thousands of years, it was now a symbol of status, driving prices to amazing levels. A canopy bed may bring as much as a million dollars and the Chinese rosewood industry generated over $22 billion last year. This demand has driven rosewood around the world into scarcity.
The most desirable, and most endangered, is Brazilian rosewood, seven species in particular. They were listed as endangered species and all trade banned. However, even under a microscope, it was difficult to accurately identify the species. Even though more than 35% of all illegally-trafficked wildlife seizures involved rosewood, courts around the world routinely failed to convict for this reason.
The Brazilian ban also switched attention to Indian and African species that were quickly decimated by the Chinese demand for lumber. The solution was to list all the actual rosewood species, more than 300, but it turns out even this level of detail is not sufficient to rule out other non-endangered species and the trade continues listing the logs as mahogany.
Then a new technique began to find its way from other branches of the criminal justice system into wildlife enforcement. DNA analysis is now offering absolute proof of species identification and can even tell where the tree was harvested, sometimes to within a few miles. Of course, it is not as quick and easy as on TV and it is sometimes difficult to get wildlife agencies to spend several thousand dollars on prosecution of a “tree case.” However, just as promising, the new technology allows scientists to identify and certify rosewood lumber coming from the newly-developed rosewood plantations in the southern United States, Mesoamerica and Southeast Asia.
New technology is certainly a godsend in the case of rosewood but still not so much when that picture of my nose begins to make the social media rounds. ...
