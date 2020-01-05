Bob Henke Commentary: The cumulative effect of work, by way of a confession

I have been into confessing my sins lately, sometimes voluntarily, sometimes under duress — and you duressors know who you are. As long as I am on a roll, there is something that has conflicted me for a long time. I am a big fan of the scientific method, I revel in doing research and I believe strongly in the sanctity of original data. This makes it hard to intellectually reconcile the fact that I was once guilty of what is known as “dry-labbing.”
Typically someone would be doing a dry lab if they did no data gathering but rather just made up results that supported their hypothesis. In one of my chosen fields, archaeology, I was full of righteous indignation when I discovered one of my fellow graduate students making up things in his field notes to indicate he had found a longhouse at the site he was excavating. It was actually a campsite, and probably not even Iroquois, but he got all manner of accolades for his great discovery, right up until it was revealed he had not. Still, less than a year later, I introduced a falsehood into the scientific record myself.
Here is the whole story.
I was working on a highway salvage project. What that means is that we did surveys along the proposed route of new roads to ensure that any archaeological sites were excavated and recorded before highway construction would destroy them. One morning I was hiking through a cornfield when I discovered an Adena projectile point (geek-speak for arrowhead). The Adena people lived from about 1000 to 200 BC and were best known for building large earthen mounds for no apparent purpose. Few living areas were ever found and their distinctive projectile points tended to occur as single finds, not associated with anything else, just lost while hunting.
About a quarter mile after I put the point in my collection bag, I came to a small house right in the middle of the proposed highway’s path. I was required to talk to the people and ask permission to walk their property, in this case about a half acre with house and garden. Turned out it was a very nice older couple who invited me in for ice tea.
He had been in the merchant marine, travelling all over the world. In each port, he collected a stone. When he retired, they built their first home of their own and the fireplace was constructed of all the stones of his travels. They were resigned to the fact their house would be a casualty of the highway construction but were especially sad about the fireplace. After finishing my tea, I went out to check their garden for artifacts and, lo and behold, I “discovered” an Adena point.
My report called for a complete excavation of the area but the engineers decided that, rather than take on that expense, they would simply move the route a bit. I thought fondly of that couple whenever I drove around the graceful looping curve and saw the quaint little house and garden nestled in the elbow of the road.
Folks who study the Adena often speculate about the logistics of building their huge mounds. Dirt was carried in woven baskets and some feel the amount of labor required the use of slaves to complete it. I have never been sure I believed that. Humans travel huge distances in steps of only 30 inches. This afternoon, I put away about a cord and a half of firewood, picking it up three pieces at a time and carrying it into the woodshed to stack. Essentially, one old guy moved in excess of 3,000 pounds of material simply at the prodding of one small woman. A group of younger people driven by religious fervor could carry a bunch of baskets of dirt over the course of a summer.
Even better examples of the cumulative effect of work may be found in the animal kingdom. Eagle nests often weigh 1,000 pounds or more, built one stick at a time over a decade or so. A friend of mine had trouble with his vehicle. When the mechanic checked it, he found nearly 300 pounds of dogfood kibbles tucked into the air cleaner and various vents by a very energetic mouse. Still, I think my favorite worker is the fabled industrious ant.
In my former life as an archaeologist, it turned out that ants could do an even better job of messing with data than my arrowhead foible. Archaeologists and geologists use a technique called OSL, or optically stimulated luminescence, to date layers of sediment. When minerals such as quartz are exposed to the sun, they suck up and store energy. Scientists can use the amount of energy in buried minerals to determine when they last were on the surface, taking in the sun.
This worked fine in some areas but in others it just did not seem to jive with other dating methods. Then a researcher at Florida State University discovered the problem — ants and a process called biomantling. When ants excavate their underground nests, they bring large amounts of soil to the surface. However, as much or more goes on underground because, in a process called bioturbation, as the sun heats the soil, they move their nests lower, putting the excavated dirt in the vacated upper chambers, reversing the process in the fall.
The researchers dug large holes 3 feet deep and replaced the soil with layers of colored sand before introducing colonies of ants. They could now measure the extent of both biomantling and bioturbation. It turned out that ants, carrying a single grain of sand at a time, move a bit more than 2,000 pounds of soil per acre every year, effectively completely turning over the top 30 inches of the soil every couple decades or so. Since there are ants everywhere from the arctic circle to the Antarctic circle and the weight of all ants equals or surpasses the weight of all humans, it puts our efforts in a bit different perspective.
Makes my woodpile, as well as the Adena mounds, seem like not that big a deal. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.