Bob Henke Commentary: The cumulative effect of work, by way of a confession

About a quarter mile after I put the point in my collection bag, I came to a small house right in the middle of the proposed highway’s path. I was required to talk to the people and ask permission to walk their property, in this case about a half acre with house and garden. Turned out it was a very nice older couple who invited me in for ice tea.

He had been in the merchant marine, travelling all over the world. In each port, he collected a stone. When he retired, they built their first home of their own and the fireplace was constructed of all the stones of his travels. They were resigned to the fact their house would be a casualty of the highway construction but were especially sad about the fireplace. After finishing my tea, I went out to check their garden for artifacts and, lo and behold, I “discovered” an Adena point.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

My report called for a complete excavation of the area but the engineers decided that, rather than take on that expense, they would simply move the route a bit. I thought fondly of that couple whenever I drove around the graceful looping curve and saw the quaint little house and garden nestled in the elbow of the road.