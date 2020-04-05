Bob Henke commentary: Shale and slate, a colorful subject

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The place where Dr. Wifey decreed the house would be built just happened to be on a fairly loamy hummock, surrounded by a sea of clay. When we drilled the well, 50 feet from the house, we went through 65 feet of pure blue clay before coming to any rock structure at all.

As a result, for the few weeks that country folks know as “mud season,” moving equipment or even myself around the fields and roadways is quite sporty. I cannot even go to the hen house without putting on knee-high rubber boots. I made the mistake of mentioning that the mud had not managed to trip me up so far this year, realized I had made a huge mistake and spent the next couple of days choosing my steps very carefully so the odd gods could not strike me down for impertinence.

Therefore it came to pass that right in the worst of it, as I chose where to take the next step, I saw what appeared to be a small white egg, right on top of a nasty ridge left by the tractor tire. I changed my direction in mid-step, nearly went down with two pails of water and continued doing the chores. When I finished I went to check out the egg. It turned out to be not an egg at all but rather a small nondescript quartz pebble, perfectly dry and clean, right in the middle of the hugest mud mess we have had in a few years. This was clearly a sign from the gods so I picked it up and mailed it to Florida.