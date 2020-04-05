Bob Henke commentary: Shale and slate, a colorful subject

The place where Dr. Wifey decreed the house would be built just happened to be on a fairly loamy hummock, surrounded by a sea of clay. When we drilled the well, 50 feet from the house, we went through 65 feet of pure blue clay before coming to any rock structure at all.
As a result, for the few weeks that country folks know as “mud season,” moving equipment or even myself around the fields and roadways is quite sporty. I cannot even go to the hen house without putting on knee-high rubber boots. I made the mistake of mentioning that the mud had not managed to trip me up so far this year, realized I had made a huge mistake and spent the next couple of days choosing my steps very carefully so the odd gods could not strike me down for impertinence.
Therefore it came to pass that right in the worst of it, as I chose where to take the next step, I saw what appeared to be a small white egg, right on top of a nasty ridge left by the tractor tire. I changed my direction in mid-step, nearly went down with two pails of water and continued doing the chores. When I finished I went to check out the egg. It turned out to be not an egg at all but rather a small nondescript quartz pebble, perfectly dry and clean, right in the middle of the hugest mud mess we have had in a few years. This was clearly a sign from the gods so I picked it up and mailed it to Florida.
This course of action may seem a bit odd but I have a friend and former co-worker, currently marooned in Florida, who is something of a rock whisperer goddess. I will use a fake name to keep her anonymous and just call her Sharie. Everywhere she goes, various rocks speak to her. From what I can determine, they mostly say, “take me home.” This has led to some beautiful rock gardens but some conflict as well.
One famous incident involved Sharie walking along a beach in Nova Scotia, selecting rock after rock and handing them to her husband to carry. As soon as her back was turned, he would heave the rock into the surf. When they got back to the car, she asked for her rocks and he handed her one — the last one. This, he said, was far superior to all those other ones so he sorted them for her. I am told Dick was able to walk normally again in only a few days.
Even with that warning, I ran afoul of her rock fixation. I had a beautiful piece of granite, white background with dark red almost garnet-looking inclusions. We were building the house and I planned on splitting the large cobble in half, using one piece in the fireplace and the other in the counter, sort of reflecting each other. Dick and Sharie stopped by and she spotted that stone set up in my splitting stand. Fortunately, she had hurt her back and could not lift it, so she announced it had spoken to her and I should put it in her car.
I refused and so started a two-hour back and forth about nothing other than that stone. She contended I could find some other stone for the fireplace, I countered with I had already found the stone I wanted. Finally, unable to endure the cosmic pressure any longer, I agreed to put it in her car. When she went out, there was a burlap bag in the trunk. She hefted it to make sure I had not given her an empty sack, and went off quite smug. Her sense of accomplishment faded a bit the next morning when she dumped the sack and found it contained only a large hunk of broken cement block.
I knew this was bad and planned on simply avoiding her for a couple of weeks. I was alarmed to get a radio call the very next morning, less than an hour after her discovery of my subterfuge, directing me to go to the office for a conference call. I took great care, parking the car in the back lot, coming in through the back entrance, avoiding any area within sight of her work station. Unfortunately, one of her friends had already heard the story and tattled on me.
I was just reaching for the phone when I suddenly found myself unable to breathe. This went on for an unacceptably long period of time. It finally subsided a bit but she said it was only because she did not want me to pass out before she was through explaining exactly how big a rat I really was. I suspect this sequence would still be going on had someone not come into the lobby and asked where she was.
As she left, she whispered we were not done with the conversation — but we were because I got out of Dodge and did not come back for a couple of weeks. When I thought she may have settled down, I brought another rock that looked superficially like the first. She said in the light it did not look that wonderful anyway and I could keep it.
On the topic of rocks, apparently one of the life sciences lessons must be on geology because I have several questions on a similar theme — what is the difference between shale and slate.
Both shale and slate are found in abundance in our area. In fact, Washington County is famous for having some of the world’s only deposits of colored slate, with the reds, purples and greens our quarries yield in addition to normal grey/blue. Shale deposits also thrust up to the surface throughout New York state. A stone's throw (sorry) away from my mud mess, large masses of shale had to be blasted and chipped away to make way for the main road. Although found in the same areas and often mistaken for each other, the two forms of rock are quite different.
Shale is the simpler form. It is very common, making up much of the earth’s crust. Shale is a sedimentary rock, formed when various sorts of clay sediments settle to the bottom of water bodies. Over the eons, increasing amounts build up, putting weight and pressure on lower layers. The pressure turns the material to stone in a process called lithification. Lithification is what produces the thin layers, easily broken, that typify shale.
Shale is a very soft rock. It is usually gray to black in color, although under some conditions the clay particles may give it a range of colors. It is used primarily for fill because it chips easily and compacts well to form dense surfaces. One type is actually ground back down into clay particles and used to produce terra cotta tiles and roofing. Other shales contained so much organic material when they formed that they can be processed to extract oil and natural gas.
The word slate is derived from the Middle English and Scottish word sclate, which is related to an Old French verb meaning “to break” or “to splinter.” Like shale, slate fractures into thin sheets and layers, although slate is harder and has much more structural integrity enabling it to be used for such things as the once common slate roofing.
Slate is a metamorphic rock. It forms in much the same manner as shale, although the sediments forming are primarily volcanic in origin. The difference is that slate is not only subjected to pressure but also to heat, making it a much denser and more durable sort of stone.
While slate is found in several areas of the world, northeastern North America has not only the most durable types but also the widest range of colors. Within 30 miles of The Post-Star’s office, one can find regular blue/gray slate as well as green, purple, and the very striking red.
Green slate gets its color from chlorites — a group of common sheet silicate minerals that form during the early stages of metamorphism. All slates contain some chlorite, but when it is present in sufficiently high concentration, it gives slate a green color.
Blue slate is a kind of aqueous sedimentary rock, it tends to be crossed over with grey to give a blue-grey tone. Its main mineral inclusion is calcium carbonate. When there are significant amounts of iron sulfide present in the material, the color can darken to almost black.
Next on the spectrum of slate colors is purple. This is caused by hematite, a hard crystalline form of ferric oxide (rust.) Sediments laid down in acid conditions at the time of deposition form these oxides. The rusty red color of hematite blended with the normal blue coloration gives a wide range of purple colors. Red slate, the most striking of the color range, is formed in very acidic conditions from sediments with a great deal of hematite and very little calcium carbonate or other inclusions.
Fortunately, there are deposits of slate in Wales so settlers from that background were able to recognize the resource when they came to this area. The stone spoke to them and as a result we have many beautiful buildings, furniture items and even slate plumbing fixtures.
That exhausts my knowledge of slate and shale. I presume my geologist friends will gleefully point out any errors. Now I shall simply hope the little white rock reaches its destination soon. I think Sharie is stuck in Florida, but you can never be too careful. ...
