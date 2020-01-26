Bob Henke commentary: Questions ... and some 'fuzzy' answers

I had to make a run to the hardware store for some parts for a project and, because it was the first workday after a long weekend, decided to stop at the Town Hall on the way home in case there was something pressing, since I figured to be involved in the repair project until at least afternoon. I had not yet, therefore, performed the ablutions typically prestaging an official appearance. Apparently, three days growth of whiskers has become a felony or something because everyone in the place lit into me about my scruffy face.
Insofar as I like to maintain the illusion of controlling my own destiny, I responded in the only appropriate manner — when I did clean up for a subsequent office visit, I chose not to shave. This was met with great comment, hoorah and name-calling. “Wooly Mammoth” is the invective of choice. Therefore, I did not shave next day either. Again the chastisement, yielding another unshorn day. I even told them I was not going to shave until there was a day without comment — they cannot help themselves.
The fact is I no longer like my appearance when bearded. Back in my graduate student days, I had a particularly lovely, chestnut red Viking beard. After 30-plus years of required daily shaving, I proclaimed that upon retirement, I was going to regrow it. This was a mistake. No longer particularly red, my beard had patches of different colors spread randomly through the mess, making me look rather like a pinto goat. Nowadays it is uniformly white, which is also not my favorite look.
And so it came to pass, my birthday looming, that I had to hie myself off to the DMV office to renew my driver’s license. The ladies there, while astonishingly knowledgeable and competent, are also prone to heckling me and one of them had commented a week ago about my “scruffy” appearance. After my paperwork was scrutinized (which I had filled out correctly) and going through the eye test, I was asked the standard question about did I want a new picture or should they simply use the old one?
I said use the current one since I wanted my ID photo to be clear, not “fuzzy.” Moments later, it turned out that “the computer” was requiring a new photo and amid chortling over my protests, my hirsute appearance became immortalized for at least the next 10 years. I suspect collusion because I had mentioned the need to renew the license a few days earlier. This simply strengthens my resolve to wait for a comment-free visit before shaving again and furthermore extends the range of people who have to remain silent on the matter.
The first question this month also deals with the concept of whiskers.
When I was a kid, I was (punished) for cutting off my cat’s whiskers. They said the cat needed them to be able to get around in the dark. Almost everything has whiskers. Are they really used for seeing in the dark.
The long whiskers found on many mammals and some birds are highly modified hairs called vibrissae. The base of each hair is loaded with nerve endings, much more so than ordinary body hair. They are embedded much more deeply than ordinary hair and the tip has an additional sensory organ known as a proprioceptor. They occur in equal numbers on opposite sides of the face and many species have them elsewhere on the body as well — ears, forelegs and tails are common locations.
While some of the things we are told as children about cats’ whiskers, such as the navigation in the dark or as “measuring devices” so they do not get stuck in narrow passages, may have some veracity, it is obviously not the function of the same organ on a horse’s nose. They are designed to detect vibration and one of the most universal uses of vibrissae is to detect very light air currents, critically important for both predator and prey in a hunting situation. Many species also use them for balance and aquatic animals similarly get data about underwater currents and even temperature layers. So, it is generally a disconcerting thing to cut off an animal’s whiskers and we should probably avoid doing it for purely aesthetic reasons.
I never heard of “mobilization” concerning deer growing antlers but it makes a lot of sense. Can you suggest somewhere to look into this? Asking for a friend who thinks this is a good reason to feed deer all winter.
For those who may have missed that column, mobilization is the process of removing calcium from an animal’s bones to feed the rapidly growing antlers. This skeletal bone tissue must be replenished during the non-antlered period, so the size of a deer’s antlers may be determined by its nutritional status throughout the winter. You do not say where you are, but it is illegal to feed deer in New York, unless it is through a “natural” process like a food plot or cutting browse.
For reading material, one of best sources I have found is the Mississippi State University Deer Ecology and Management Lab. Start on this page — https://www.msudeer.msstate.edu/nutrition-and-genetics.php — but keep on digging for original sources. Some of the Quality Deer Management literature might be of assistance as well. They have a good web presence.
How about a little more about the hunter’s moth. I have seen them a lot but only one or two at a time. Seems like there would be more if it were mating activity. Why, if it is mating activity, would we see only males?
The male moths are performing the death-defying act of flying about in winter, instead of hibernating like all their relatives, for a single reason — the typical reason for males doing absurd things — they are trying to get the chance to mate. Female linden loopers are interesting because they cannot fly. After jump-starting themselves by shivering, they simply climb up onto tree trunks, and began to release copious quantities of pheromones. It needs to be strong to penetrate the cold winter air and, if there are several on a nearby tree, even humans can detect a slight odor. I find it to be like a mixture of roses and tuna.
When the pheromone is detected by a male, he follows the scent trail through the air like a tiny bloodhound and, if he is quick, is rewarded with the opportunity to mate. Body weight is important to both genders for too little and the male will not be strong enough to mate and, generally, the heavier the female, the more eggs she lays. A mild winter season leaves both in excellent shape, which is good news-bad news-good news.
Good news because the moths experience tremendous loses and typically exist in low population numbers. Bad news because particularly good breeding seasons can leave forest trees denuded by the ravenous young caterpillars. However, it is good news again for the linden looper is an important nutrient-dense food item for many of the increasing rare woodland warblers. A nice, warm El-Niño winter can do wonders for the warbler population in a single year.
I suspect I will be warm, El-Niño or not, since the Wooly Mammoth comments show no indication of declining. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.