Bob Henke commentary: Questions ... and some 'fuzzy' answers

And so it came to pass, my birthday looming, that I had to hie myself off to the DMV office to renew my driver’s license. The ladies there, while astonishingly knowledgeable and competent, are also prone to heckling me and one of them had commented a week ago about my “scruffy” appearance. After my paperwork was scrutinized (which I had filled out correctly) and going through the eye test, I was asked the standard question about did I want a new picture or should they simply use the old one?

I said use the current one since I wanted my ID photo to be clear, not “fuzzy.” Moments later, it turned out that “the computer” was requiring a new photo and amid chortling over my protests, my hirsute appearance became immortalized for at least the next 10 years. I suspect collusion because I had mentioned the need to renew the license a few days earlier. This simply strengthens my resolve to wait for a comment-free visit before shaving again and furthermore extends the range of people who have to remain silent on the matter.

The first question this month also deals with the concept of whiskers.

When I was a kid, I was (punished) for cutting off my cat’s whiskers. They said the cat needed them to be able to get around in the dark. Almost everything has whiskers. Are they really used for seeing in the dark.