Bob Henke commentary: Q and A, and oh my aching back

My back was doing pretty well. I tweaked it pretty substantially, to the point that even putting on my socks was apt to cause a spasm and there was absolutely no comfortable position to sleep in bed. As usual, this went on for a couple of days, and then began to go away. This was good timing because there was big rain coming and I was in a race to get the sunflower field seeded and the corn patch in.

The former involved several switches of implements on the tractor (I keep telling Dr. Wifey I need a second tractor, without much success). Wrestling things onto the three-point hitch, dumping seed sacks and even the interminable, crouched over, maintenance of my grease-gobbling discs were all things that would not only have been slow and tentative but excruciating as well if the twinge was still there.

The tractor work went smoothly, the sunflower seeds all covered and rolled, waiting for their watering from the skies. I hit the corn patch with the discs but it really needed a finer touch so I dug out the 40 year-old tiller. The sky was darkening and the wind was starting to march around the compass but there was still plenty of time to give the corn patch a final tilling and get it seeded. The reluctant Briggs and Stratton fired up after only a few pulls and I headed for the garden.